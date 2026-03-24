Xbox portfolio GM advises indie studios to create their games for current Xbox consoles and PC to be ready for Project Helix

Chris Charla says "doing this ensures they'll have a native build on Project Helix"

He added that Project Helix will be easier for developers to work with

Xbox portfolio and programs general manager Chris Charla has said Project Helix will be easier for developers to work with, but advises studios to prioritize developing their games for current gen and PC first.

Speaking in an interview with IGN, when asked how challenging developing for Project Helix will be for teams that have never built a game for Xbox before, Charla confirmed it would be easier.

"We're working hard so developers can make one Xbox build in the future and it'll run on their Project Helix console, on PC and on streaming and cloud surfaces like smart TVs and other devices," Charla said.

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He continued, saying that he expects to be able to offer the same support as Xbox does now for developers looking to create games for Project Helix. For example, assistance in implementing Xbox APIs, working with backend systems, business processes, sharing marketing data, and more.

Charla also advised developers, particularly indie studios, to make games for Xbox Series X and PC, explaining that this will ensure they have a native build for Project Helix when the next-gen hardware eventually launches.

"Someone looking to be ready for next-gen with Xbox should be developing for Xbox console today, developing for Xbox on PC, and supporting Xbox Play Anywhere," Charla said.

"That'll put you in pole position for the next generation and ensure your Xbox on PC game runs natively on Project Helix. The exact specifics may differ per developer and game. In a lot of cases if you're coming from a Steam or stock PC build it may be smarter to start with the Xbox for PC version first and then use that as the basis for the Xbox console version.

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"Of course we'll have more details about how developers can take advantage of the specific hardware features of Project Helix in the months ahead, but doing this ensures they'll have a native build on Project Helix."

Project Helix was revealed earlier this month, and alpha versions of the hardware are expected to be in the hands of developers beginning in 2027.

Microsoft has also shared some of the console's specifications, which will offer next-generation performance, including a custom AMD-based SOC, co-designed for the next generation of DirectX and FSR, and improved ray tracing performance.

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