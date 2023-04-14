WeVPN has shut down, users now moved onto Windscribe

Virtual Private Network (VPN) service provider WeVPN is shutting down, the company confirmed in a short statement published on its website. Users who still have active subscriptions will be able to use a different provider for the time that remains, free of charge.

In the statement, WeVPN said that it was forced to close shop “due to unforeseen financial difficulties”. No further details were given.

Users with active subscriptions can migrate to Windscribe, the company said, saying that people’s privacy is guaranteed.

Not an acquisition

“We understand the importance of maintaining your privacy and online security, which is why we have reached out to Windscribe, a leading VPN provider, to assist our customers during this challenging time,” the announcement reads.

"Windscribe has graciously agreed to offer free accounts to all WeVPN users for the remaining duration of their WeVPN subscription. By taking advantage of this offer, you will gain access to Windscribe's extensive network of servers, robust security features, and excellent customer support."

It also explained to customers "that by participating in this offer, you understand and accept that WeVPN will not be responsible for any other form of compensation for this inconvenience."

Windscribe did not acquire WeVPN, both companies confirmed: “While this is not an official partnership, we are confident that Windscribe will provide you with the quality VPN experience you have come to expect from WeVPN,” the company said.

In an FAQ posted on Windscribe’s Reddit page, a company representative said “we have not purchased WeVPN in any capacity. We have not paid any money, or are receiving any compensation from WeVPN for this. This is purely a gesture of good will championed by our founder Yegor.”

Windscribe will cover people’s WeVPN accounts for three months up to two years, the company also said. “If your time with WeVPN was purchased from a specific promotion (lifetime, etc.) we are unable to provide that amount of time here.”