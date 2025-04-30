Case dismissed – Windscribe wins landmark no-log VPN lawsuit in Greece

Windscribe CEO Yegor Sak's charges in Greece have been dropped after a two year legal battle

The charges were in connection to alleged internet offences by an unknown user in June 2023

Sak was accused of "illegal access to electronic data"

Windscribe has won a landmark case in Greece after a two-year legal battle, in a win for no-log VPNs.

Windscribe's Co-Founder and CEO, Yegor Sak, was charged in connection with an alleged internet offence perpetrated by an unknown user in June 2023. On April 11, 2025, an Athens Court decided to dismiss the case against Sak for lack of evidence of any wrongdoing.

Our legal battle is over. A few years back, some idiot used our VPN to do idiot things. Greece then decided to charge the Windscribe CEO @yegor for the crimes because it was his name on the VPN server bill. No logs existed of anything. Case dismissed. https://t.co/IPw0RKWgnRApril 25, 2025

As per the official legal document shared by Windscribe with TechRadar, Sak was accused of "illegal access to electronic data" to send mass spam emails.

An anonymous user allegedly used a Windscribe-owned server in Finland to breach a website in Greece and launch the attacks.

According to Sak, however, Greek authorities didn't issue any subpoena to the VPN company, as the norm requires. Instead, they directly charged Sak, the account holder of the Finland data center involved in the criminal activity.

"This sets a concerning precedent for anyone who owns servers that could be used by others," said Sak. "If upheld, it could have criminalised infrastructure ownership for actions taken by anonymous users."

Not only a Windscribe victory

The case against Windscribe was dismissed for lack of evidence that either the VPN company or Sak himself had committed any wrongdoing. This isn't only a victory for Windscribe, though.

"This was not just about me," said Sak. "It was about drawing a hard line around the role of privacy infrastructure providers. As we do not log user activity, we cannot hand over what we do not have."

Some say VPNs should be banned because a few people misuse them, but that's a rather misguided approach Yegor Sak, Windscribe

A no-log VPN is a guarantee that the provider never stores or tracks users' activities and any other data that can identify them. This means that providers cannot share any information with law enforcement when asked, as these details simply do not exist.

A few companies before Windscribe have proved the legitimacy of this feature in real life over the years. For example, Mullvad did so in 2023 after being hit by an inconclusive police raid. Private Internet Access (PIA) also proved its no-log claims twice in Court.

The main goal of virtual private network (VPN) software is to keep people anonymous when they browse the web. This is why EU experts have deemed these services a "key challenge" to the work of law enforcement, with lawmakers currently considering whether data retention requirements should be changed.

Sak, however, now reiterates Windscribe's commitment to users' privacy and transparency. He said: "Some say VPNs should be banned because a few people misuse them, but that's a rather misguided approach. By that logic, we should also ban hammers and cars."