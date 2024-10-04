Dyson vacuum cleaner tools guide: what each tool does, and which ones you need

Today's best Dyson vacuums come with a range of detail tools to enable you to tackle specific cleaning tasks. The selection of bundled tools is often the only difference between, say, an 'Animal' or a 'Complete' version of a vacuum. Exactly what you'll get can vary by country, so it's always worth double checking the tools list before you make your vacuum purchase, to make sure the one you really want is included.

Some of these tools have been through a few different iterations, so if you pick an older model you might also get an older version of the accessory. However, many have remained largely the same over the years. Dyson also sells tools individually through its accessories store (browse the US store, UK store, or AU store) and some are also available at third-party retailers like Amazon. Most Dyson tools are backwards-compatible with older models, although again, do double check before you buy.

In this guide, we've focused on just the tools and floorheads that are typically bundled with your standard vacuums. There's a wider range of tools for more niche tasks at that accessories store linked above – including things like a pet grooming kit.

Let's take a look at the tools and floorheads you might get with your Dyson vacuum, and what each one is designed to do.

Dyson Motorbar / Digital Motorbar floorhead

Image 1 of 2 The Motorbar cleaner head can be used on hard floor or carpet (Image credit: Future) The newest iteration has sensors to enable automatic suction adjustment (Image credit: Future)

The Motorbar cleaner head, previously known as the High Torque head, is the floorhead you'll probably find yourself using most often. It's suitable for both carpet and hard floors (although the Fluffy floorhead is specialized for hard floors). The rollers have vanes designed to detangle hair and direct it away and into the bin.

On newer models like the V15 Detect and Gen5detect, it has been replaced with the Digital Motorbar cleaner head (pictured above). This is essentially the same thing, except it contains sensors that enable the vacuum to detect dirt and adjust suction accordingly when used in Auto mode. The automatic adjustment will only work with this cleaner head attached.

Dyson Fluffy / Fluffy Optic floorhead

Image 1 of 3 The Fluffy floorhead is specialized for hard floor (Image credit: Future) The soft brushroll ensures you won't damage the floor surface (Image credit: Future) Newer models have an integrated laser to illuminate hidden dirt (Image credit: Future)

The Fluffy floorhead is specialized for hard floors. It contains one furry roller, covered with "soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fibre". These are designed to evenly sweep the full floor surface, and get right up close without risking damage.

On the newer models it has been replaced by the Fluffy Optic floorhead (pictured above). This has a switch to turn on a laser, precisely angled to illuminate hidden dirt on hard floors. The Fluffy Optic was introduced with the V15 Detect, and got a redesign and upgrade with the Gen5detect. The latter version is much brighter, and useful even in well-lit rooms.

Different iterations of this cleaner head might also be called the Soft Roller floorhead or the Laser Slim Fluffy head, or the Illuminated Cleaner head.

Dyson Hair Screw tool

(Image credit: Future)

The Hair Screw tool is designed to tackle hair (pet or human). The conical shape and spiraling brushes direct long hair along the brushroll and into the outlet at the small end, where it can be whisked straight into the dustbin, rather than getting tangled in the mechanism and needing to be cut out.

Like the floorheads, this tool is motorized for maximum effectiveness. The compact size makes it perfect for use on small or awkward spaces, such as stairs, furniture, pet beds, and cars. The Motorbar cleaner head also has anti-hair wrap features, and is a better choice for pulling hair off floors.

Dyson Combination tool

The Combination tool has a wide nozzle and a brush part (Image credit: Future)

The Combination tool is one of the basic detail tools included with most Dyson vacuums. It's two tools in one: a wide nozzle with a retractible brush surround. It's for general cleaning and dusting tasks. On the Gen5detect, there's a hidden Crevice tool in the vacuum cleaner wand that has a brush part, making it an alternative to the Combination tool.

Dyson Crevice tool

Image 1 of 2 The standard Crevice tool (Image credit: Future) The integrated Crevice tool hidden in the Gen5detect wand (Image credit: Future)

The Crevice tool is designed for cleaning the edges of rooms and getting into narrow gaps. On the Gen5detect, Dyson added a hidden Crevice tool into the wand. It's accessible by simply pressing a button and sliding the wand off, making it easier to switch between different types of cleaning tasks. This hidden tool is slimmer than the original Crevice tool, and has a brush part, making it similar to the Combination tool too. Some vacuums will come with both the integrated tool and the separate one.

Dyson Up-top Adaptor / Low-reach Adaptor

This tool lets you clean right under furniture without having to bend down too low (Image credit: Dyson)

The Up-top Adaptor (US) or Low-Reach Adaptor (UK) attaches between the main body of the vacuum and the wand, and enables the wand to bend forwards up to 90 degrees. This enables you to get the floorhead right under furniture, without having to stoop down yourself.

This is a feature that is integrated into today's best Shark vacuums, where it's referred to as MultiFlex or Flexology technology. While popular, a down-side of such features is that they can make the wand a little wobbly. We haven't tested the Dyson Low-Reach adaptor, but it does look to be sturdier than Shark's version.

Dyson Mattress tool

Your mattress can be a hot-spot for dust and allergens (Image credit: Dyson)

The Mattress tool is a wide nozzle detail tool with a soft band running along the front. It's designed for use on flat surfaces and specifically on mattresses, where dust and allergens can quickly build up.