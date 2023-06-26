Best Apple Studio Display alternatives: these monitors also work very well

In 2022, Apple introduced the first Mac Studio and its companion monitor, the 5K Studio Display. A year later, the company unveiled the second-generation Mac Studio, which boasts improved internals and expanded support for multiple monitors. The newer Mac Studio can now accommodate up to eight 4K displays, six 6K displays, or three 8K displays, allowing for a more flexible and versatile user experience.

Whether you're new to Mac Studio or considering upgrading your current monitor, there are Apple Studio Display alternatives for your Mac Studio — or any computer. Luckily, a vast array of monitors is available at different price points.

If you're looking to buy a monitor, it's important to consider various factors beforehand. To help you make an informed decision, we've put together a guide featuring a variety of options, sorted into categories based on their suitability for different needs and budgets - from top picks regardless of cost to options ideal for gaming. We've also included more affordable choices.

Whether purchasing a monitor for your Mac Studio, another Mac, or a Windows-based machine, you must ensure both will work together. Essentially this means making sure the monitor specs line up perfectly. For example, while the second Mac Studio supports monitors up to 8K, the older one does not. It can (only) work with up to four Pro Display XDRs and one 4K display.

Regardless, you should at least purchase a 4K monitor. The list below focuses on monitors with a resolution of 4K or higher.

Our team has vast experience dealing with different types of monitors, including those used in Mac Studios. While we may not have tested all the products on our list in our labs, we have carefully researched and compiled recommendations based on expert opinions, online reviews, brand reputation, product capabilities, and unique features.

Why to consider Apple Studio alternatives

The Apple Studio Display is a fine monitor. However, as we noted in our review, it's not without faults. The monitor has limitations, such as the absence of HDR and Mac-exclusive features like Center Stage. It also has limited ports, with only one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) and three USB-C ports available.

Additionally, the Apple Studio Display's price should be considered. Although there are monitors with higher price points, options are available at a more affordable cost. Many of these alternatives offer comparable specifications and may be more suitable.

And yet, there's no denying the monitor offers bright and vivid colors, great speakers, a good webcam, and a somewhat unique design.

Best of the best

If budget is not an issue, it would be worth considering a high-quality monitor that can support all the advanced features of the Mac Studio. While we recommend one option from Apple, other reputable companies offer exceptional monitors, which we have also included in our list.

Best large screen

A curved display could be worth considering if you're looking for a bigger screen. Not only does it provide a larger viewing area, but it can also help reduce eye strain. Plus, its immersive experience is perfect for gaming and watching movies. Moreover, in some situations, a curved monitor can produce better image quality than a flat one due to reduced distortion.

Best for Gaming

When selecting a monitor for gaming on your Mac Studio or computer, it's important to prioritize specific features. In addition to a high resolution, the monitor should have an outstanding refresh rate and response time. An excellent refresh rate ensures smooth and responsive gameplay, while a reduced response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting.

Dell S3222DGM (4K) View at Dell View at Best Buy View at Amazon Excellently priced + Quick and responsive

+ Good value

- No HDR support This incredible gaming monitor with a 31.5-inch curved display provides an immersive gaming experience. It delivers fast and smooth gameplay with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It also boasts a 99% sRGB color gamut and is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Adaptive-Sync Technology. Amazon review rating: 4.5/5 LG 27GN950-B (4K) View at Walmart View at Newegg View at GameStop Fun option + Good price

+ Quick and responsive

- sRGB mode oversaturated This choice is both affordable and incredibly effective, delivering exceptional HDR and accurate colors with a broad range. Additionally, it is compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync for maximum responsiveness. Aorus FO48U 4K OLED View at Amazon It's so big! + Large display

+ Good price

+ Lots of extra features This monitor designed for gaming is an excellent purchase option. It has an impressive 48-inch screen and comes at a great price. With a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium support, it provides a smooth and seamless gaming experience. Furthermore, the monitor's 10-bit color depth, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 130% sRGB coverage ensure that colors are vivid and accurate. Amazon review rating: 4.4/5

Best budget picks

There are numerous options for Apple Studio Display alternatives, with a range of styles to suit various preferences and budgets. While some monitors cater to specific activities like gaming, most are suitable for everyday use. To avoid the inconvenience and expense of returning a monitor, it's crucial to review its specifications and ensure they align with your needs. Keep in mind that returning a monitor to the manufacturer or retailer can be expensive.