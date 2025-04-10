Dough Spectrum Canvas is an affordable alternative to Apple's Studio Display

It is the display every Mac user has been waiting for

The display offers a Mac-friendly design, tailored for creatives

For many Mac users, Apple’s Studio Display is a highly desirable product, but its steep price will have placed it out of reach for some potential buyers.

Tech start Dough is developing the Spectrum Canvas, an alternative to the Apple Studio Display, based on feedback from Mac users on r/Mac.

This device is a 32-inch 6K monitor aimed at creatives, remote workers, and professionals who want Apple-like quality without the premium price tag. The Canvas aims to strike a balance between visual fidelity, premium materials, and community-informed features.

6K display built with macOS in mind

At the heart of the Spectrum Canvas is LG’s 6K IPS Black panel, which was announced at CES 2025. It offers true 10-bit color, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, 218 PPI, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and 99.5% AdobeRGB coverage.

The monitor also includes an ATW polarizer, which helps reduce IPS glow and improves color uniformity. With this level of performance, the Canvas is being positioned as one of the best 5K/8K monitor options available for modern Mac users.

In terms of design, the device features an anodized aluminum body, a die-cast stand, and solid cover glass on the front. The glass finish is glossy yet anti-reflective, avoiding the glare typically associated with glossy panels.

At the time of writing, some aspects of the monitor, such as power delivery specs, webcam options, speaker integration, and USB hub layout, are still under development. Instead of finalizing these decisions internally, Dough is involving its user community in the process. Those interested in contributing can join the company’s Reddit community.

For users searching for the best monitor for Mac Mini or the best monitor for MacBook Pro, the native 6K resolution and large format of the Spectrum Canvas promises to deliver a seamless experience across both everyday tasks and creative workflows.

As of now, Dough has not released official details regarding pricing or availability.