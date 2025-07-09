Is a Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) better than a VPN?

With remote work here to stay, cloud tools becoming everyday essentials, and cyber threats constantly evolving, companies are rethinking how they keep their systems and data safe. It’s not just about locking the doors anymore, it's about making sure the right people get access to the right things, without leaving the whole network exposed.

Two of the most talked-about options? Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP). Both are designed to keep remote access safe, but they go about it in very different ways.

So, is SDP the better choice? Well, it’s not as easy as saying one is better than the other. It really depends on what your organization looks like. How big is your team? How complicated are your systems? And, what kind of security challenges are you facing? There’s no magic, one-size-fits-all answer but once you understand how VPNs and SDP work differently, it gets a whole lot easier to figure out what’s right for you.

Don Boxley Social Links Navigation CEO and Co-Founder of DH2i.

VPNs vs. SDP – What’s the Difference?

Historically, the traditional approach has been VPN, which works by creating an encrypted tunnel between a user’s device and the network, essentially opening the door to the entire network once connected. It’s a simple, familiar setup - especially for IT teams. Which is, by the way, why VPNs are still a go-to for many small and mid-sized businesses.

The modern approach is SDP, which takes a different route. It’s built on the idea of Zero Trust, meaning it doesn’t automatically trust anyone. Instead, users have to prove who they are before getting in. And even then, they’re only allowed to access specific apps or services, not the whole network. This “only what you need” model reduces the risk of cyberattacks and gives businesses tighter control over access.

Key Advantages of SDP

1. Granular Access Control - Unlike traditional VPNs, which often grant broad access to a network, SDP limits users to just the resources they need. This minimizes risk and enforces stronger access policies.

2. Enhanced Security with Zero Trust - Modern SDP follows a "verify first, connect later" model. Every user and device must be authenticated before gaining access which is ideal for organizations focused on strengthening cybersecurity postures.

3. Scalability - SDP is built to handle a crowd. Whether you’ve got a few hundred users or a few thousand logging in at once, it keeps things running smoothly without slowing down. That makes it a great fit for bigger companies; or any organization that’s growing fast and needs remote access to keep up.

4. No Physical Hardware Required - No bulky hardware needed. SDP runs on software and plays nicely with the cloud. That means no racks of equipment to manage, no big upfront hardware investments, and a lot less hassle for IT teams. It’s a lighter, more flexible way to stay secure without being tied down to on-prem gear.

5. Reduced Latency - The best SDP solutions keep things snappy by cutting out the middleman. Instead of sending users through a central gateway, it connects them straight to the apps they need. That means faster performance, fewer slowdowns, and a smoother experience overall, especially when teams are spread out across different locations.

Considerations and Challenges

While SDP offers significant benefits, nothing’s perfect:

1. Learning Curve - Switching to SDP can take some getting used to, especially for teams who’ve been relying on traditional VPNs for years. It asks a bit more in terms of understanding how your network is built and how to fine-tune security policies. It’s not rocket science, but there is a bit of a learning curve at the start.

2. Upfront Cost - For smaller setups, SDP might come with a bigger price tag up front or require licensing that feels steeper than the off-the-shelf VPNs everyone’s used to. But many find that the long-term benefits are worth the early investment.

3. Interoperability - If you’re running older systems or legacy apps, getting SDP to play nicely with everything might take some extra effort. A little configuration and testing may be needed to make sure everything clicks.

When to Choose SDP Over VPNs, and Why

1. Cloud-first environments

If your team relies on cloud-native or SaaS apps, SDP’s app-focused security model is a natural fit. It lets users securely connect to just the specific cloud resources they need, without opening up your whole network to potential risks. This kind of targeted access works especially well in today’s fast-moving, spread-out cloud environments where flexibility and control are key.

2. IoT security

SDP allows highly specific, secure connections to IoT devices that typically require limited access. Rather than placing these often-vulnerable devices on the broader network, SDP ensures that only authorized users and systems can connect, reducing potential attack vectors.

3. High-security industries

Sectors like finance, government, and healthcare operate under strict regulatory and security requirements. SDP’s Zero Trust model—which authenticates and authorizes users before access is granted—offers the fine-grained control and robust protection needed to meet compliance and data security standards.

4. Large, distributed teams

SDP is built to grow with you. Whether you’ve got a handful of remote workers or thousands of employees logging in from around the world, it keeps things running smoothly. No slowdowns, no traffic jams, just fast, secure access to what your team needs, without the bottlenecks that can bog down traditional VPNs.

When VPNs Might Still Be the Right Fit

1. Small teams and simple needs - VPNs are easier to deploy and manage for straightforward use cases.

2. Familiar infrastructure - Many organizations already have VPNs baked into their firewall software or endpoint tools. For some, sticking with what’s familiar, and integrated, makes sense.

3. Budget Is the primary concern - VPNs remain a cost-effective option, especially where advanced access controls or Zero Trust frameworks aren’t priorities (yet).

Parting Thoughts

SDP isn’t necessarily better than VPNs, it’s just different and more modern, so to speak. For organizations seeking stronger security, granular access controls, and future-ready infrastructure, SDP offers clear advantages. But for others, especially those with smaller footprints or simpler requirements, VPNs may still do the job just fine.

Ultimately, the best solution depends on your organization’s size, security needs, infrastructure, and how much control and visibility you require over your network.

We list the best identity management software .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro