BYOD in the hybrid era: rethinking “bring your own device” policies for a secure, flexible workplace

Once considered a hallmark of flexible working, bring your own device (BYOD) policies are now under renewed scrutiny. While BYOD was initially hailed as a productivity booster, offering convenience and cost savings, it is increasingly viewed as a potential liability.

Recent research shows that over half of UK businesses are now considering banning personal devices altogether. Laptops, smartphones, tablets, and even webcams are being re-evaluated in light of rising security risks.

Yet a blanket ban may do more harm than good. In reality, BYOD is not inherently the problem; outdated security frameworks are. Rather than reverting to rigid device controls, IT leaders should focus on modernizing their approach to managing personal devices in the workplace.

The goal must be to strike a balance: securing sensitive data without compromising employee flexibility or efficiency.

How BYOD became a risk

The rapid adoption of BYOD policies was largely driven by necessity. During the pandemic, organizations needed to maintain continuity while enabling remote work at scale. Encouraging, or simply allowing employees to use personal devices, was a practical solution - in many cases, it was the only viable one.

However, speed often came at the expense of governance. In the rush to maintain operations, security controls were not always properly enforced. Many personal devices lacked basic protections such as encryption, up-to-date antivirus software, or mobile device management tools. As businesses migrated to the cloud and digital workflows accelerated, these unmanaged devices began accessing increasingly sensitive systems and data.

This has significantly expanded the attack surface. Personal devices are more likely to be shared within households, connected to unsecured networks, or left unpatched. IT teams often lack the visibility or control to respond to incidents in real time. The result is a growing risk profile that many organizations now find untenable.

Where traditional policies fall short

Conventional BYOD policies have not kept pace with the complexity of hybrid work. Static, one-size-fits-all rules may have sufficed when office attendance was the norm. Today, however, employees operate across multiple locations, roles, and sometimes even organizations. Legacy policies rarely account for this level of fluidity.

Moreover, the proliferation of “shadow IT” (where staff bypass official channels to access tools or services) further complicates matters. Employees often turn to personal email accounts or unauthorized file-sharing platforms when corporate systems feel restrictive. While often well-intentioned, this behavior can introduce significant security vulnerabilities.

This growing sense of lost control is prompting some organizations to consider eliminating BYOD entirely. But such measures risk driving issues underground rather than resolving them. Prohibiting personal device use without offering viable alternatives may frustrate employees and hinder productivity, particularly in fast-paced or mobile-first roles.

A modernized approach to BYOD

Rather than eliminating BYOD, organizations should focus on enabling it securely and sustainably. A Zero Trust framework offers a strong foundation, built on the principle that no user or device should be inherently trusted.

This model emphasizes identity-based access controls, multi-factor authentication, and the continuous assessment of device health and context before granting access to systems or data. It enables a more dynamic and risk-aware security posture that is far better suited to hybrid environments.

Endpoint management solutions, such as Microsoft Intune, play a central role in putting this strategy into practice. These tools enable organizations to define and enforce compliance requirements, such as device encryption, patch status, or anti-malware installation, before granting access to corporate resources.

Crucially, these controls can be applied to personal devices without infringing on the user’s privacy or personal data and include the ability to remotely wipe corporate data in case a device is lost or stolen.

Policy alone is not enough. Employees need to understand and buy into the organization's expectations. Clear, well-communicated guidance on how personal devices should be used for work, including rules on permitted applications, password management, and how to report suspicious activity, can help embed a culture of shared responsibility for security. Importantly, transparency is key: when employees understand why these rules exist, they are far more likely to comply.

Segregating personal and professional environments on the same device can also help reduce risk while maintaining user convenience. Solutions such as virtual desktops or containerized applications create clear boundaries between corporate and private data. This ensures that sensitive information is protected and auditable, while employees can continue using familiar devices and workflows.

Finally, BYOD strategies must remain agile. Security threats evolve constantly, and employee behavior shifts with changing work patterns. Organizations should monitor usage, review threat intelligence, and regularly update their policies to remain aligned with risk and business need.

Looking forward

The debate around BYOD reflects a broader challenge: how to secure the modern workplace without sacrificing the flexibility that employees now expect. Hybrid work is here to stay, and so too is the need for more sophisticated, nuanced approaches to endpoint security.

Rather than reverting to outdated policies or resorting to blanket bans, organizations should focus on implementing intelligent, scalable solutions that protect data while enabling productivity. With the right combination of technology, policy, and user engagement, BYOD can remain a viable part of a secure and resilient digital workplace.

