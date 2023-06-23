Best monitors for Mac Studio for 2023: so many choices

Apple recently introduced the second-generation Mac Studio. Featuring the M2 Max or M2 Ultra, the powerful desktop computer is similar to the Mac mini in that it doesn't come with a monitor or other accessories.

If you're new to the Mac Studio or are thinking of upgrading your current monitor, there are several factors to consider before making a purchase. There's a vast array of monitors available at different price points, but it's crucial to select one that complements the advantages of owning a Mac Studio.

To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a guide that features a range of potential options, sorted into categories based on their suitability for everything from "top picks" irrespective of budget to those ideal for gaming. The list also includes more affordable options.

The Mac Studio (M2, 2023) can support up to eight 4K displays, six 6K displays, or three 8K displays. The older model, released in 2022, still packs a punch. It can work with up to four Pro Display XDRs and one 4K display. The list below focuses on monitors that offer a resolution of 4K or higher.

Our team has extensive experience with various types of monitors, including those used for Mac Studios. Although not all the products on our list have been tested in our labs, we have researched and gathered recommendations based on our experts' opinions, online reviews, brand reputation, product capabilities, and unique features.

Best monitors for Mac Studio

Best of the best

When money is no object, you'll want to consider a monitor with all the bells and whistles the Mac Studio can support. Two of our picks are from Apple, but they aren't the only company making great monitors, so others are included here. Each of these options at least includes a 4K resolution.

Best large screen

If you desire a larger display, it may be worthwhile to consider a curved one. Not only does it offer a bigger screen, but it can also alleviate eye fatigue. Furthermore, the immersive experience it provides is ideal for gaming and movie-watching. Additionally, in certain cases, the reduced distortion of a curved monitor can result in superior image quality compared to a flat one.

Best for Gaming

If you intend to use your Mac Studio for gaming, it is important to consider specific features when selecting a monitor. In addition to high resolution, the monitor should have a superior refresh rate and response time. A higher refresh rate ensures smoother and more responsive gameplay, while a lower response time reduces motion blur and ghosting.

Dell S3222DGM (4K) View at Dell View at Best Buy View at Amazon Excellently priced + Quick and responsive

+ Good value

- No HDR support This amazing 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, perfect for an immersive gaming experience. It also features a 99% sRGB color gamut and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Adaptive-Sync Technology. Amazon review rating: 4.5/5 LG 27GN950-B (4K) View at Walmart View at Newegg View at GameStop Fun option + Good price

+ Quick and responsive

- sRGB mode oversaturated This option is cost-effective and highly responsive, offering superb HDR with a wide and precise color range. It is also compatible with FreeSync & G-Sync. Aorus FO48U 4K OLED View at Amazon View at Newegg It's so big! + Large display

+ Good price

+ Lots of extra features This gaming monitor boasts a sizable 48-inch display and comes at a great price. With a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium support, it delivers smooth and seamless gameplay. Additionally, the monitor produces vivid and accurate colors, thanks to its 10-bit color depth, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 130% sRGB coverage. Amazon review rating: 4.4/5

When it comes to monitors for your Mac Studio, there are a variety of styles to choose from that can meet different preferences and budgets. While some monitors are tailored towards specific activities like gaming, most will suffice for everyday tasks. To avoid the hassle and expense of returning a monitor, it's important to review its specifications and ensure they align with your expectations. Keep in mind that sending a monitor back to the manufacturer or retailer can be a costly process.