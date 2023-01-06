BenQ PD2725U Monitor review

The BenQ PD2725U is a top-performing monitor with many features that make it ideal for creative professionals. It boasts excellent color accuracy, a range of connectivity options, and a sleek design - but all this does come at a high price point that may make it too expensive for some.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The BenQ PD2725U is a high-quality 4K display aimed at creative professionals, offering a range of features and impressive performance.

With its excellent color accuracy, a range of connectivity options including Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C , and a sleek design with thin bezels and an adjustable stand, the BenQ PD2725U is a strong choice for those in need of a reliable and capable display for work. However, it does come at a premium price point that may not be feasible for all users.

Unboxing

The BenQ PD2725U arrived in a large, well-designed package. Inside, we found the monitor itself, a power cord, a Thunderbolt 3 cable, a DisplayPort cable , and a USB-C cable.

(Image credit: Future)

First impressions

Upon unboxing the BenQ PD2725U, we were immediately struck by its sleek design and solid build. The thin bezels and adjustable stand allow for easy repositioning, and the monitor's VESA compatibility allows for flexibility in terms of mounting options. Overall, the BenQ PD2725U has a modern and professional appearance that will complement any workspace.

Minimalist metal base (Image credit: Future)

In use

We put the BenQ PD2725U through various tasks to test its performance and capabilities. Some of these tasks include basic video editing, photo editing, spreadsheet work, web browsing. Regarding image quality, the 4K resolution and IPS panel provided clear, crisp images with excellent color accuracy.

Specs Display: 27-inch 4K (3840x2160)

Panel Type: IPS panel

Response Time: 4ms

Brightness: 350 nits

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C

The Delta E<2 rating means that the monitor can display a wide range of colors, making it ideal for tasks such as photo and video editing, where color accuracy is critical. The monitor also has a fast response time of 4ms, which minimizes ghosting and other visual artifacts.

One of the standout features of the BenQ PD2725U is its connectivity options. In addition to Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, it also has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, making it easy to connect to various devices. We particularly appreciated the inclusion of Thunderbolt 3, as it allows for fast data transfer and power delivery, making it ideal for use with laptops.

The on-screen display and shortcut keys on the monitor's bottom bezel were also convenient, allowing us to adjust settings quickly and switch between input sources. The Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes were also useful for multitasking, allowing us to view multiple sources on the same screen.

One potential drawback of the BenQ PD2725U is the poor built-in speakers. While this isn't a deal breaker for everyone, it's something to consider if you don't have separate speakers or headphones.

The BenQ PD2725U performed exceptionally well in our tests, with clear, crisp images and excellent color accuracy. Its range of connectivity options, on-screen display, and shortcut keys make it convenient to use, and the Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes are useful for multitasking. The poor built-in speakers are a minor issue, but it's something to consider if you don't have different audio options.

While the BenQ PD2725U has a relatively high price point compared to other 4K monitors on the market, it's a premium product that is well worth considering if you're a professional in need of a high-quality display with a range of features.

(Image credit: Future)

Final verdict

Overall, the BenQ PD2725U is a top-performing monitor that is well-suited for creative professionals. Its excellent color accuracy, range of connectivity options, and sleek design make it a solid choice. While it comes at a premium price point, it offers a range of features that justify the cost. If you need a high-quality display for your work, the BenQ PD2725U is definitely worth considering.