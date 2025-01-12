LG unveils the first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 port and I'd love to pair it with the Mac Mini M4

The LG UltraFine 32U990A has a gorgeous design and targets creatives

Its Thunderbolt 5 port makes it a perfect complement for Apple's Pro range

It is the third 6K monitor after Dell and Apple's Pro Display XDR

If you’re in the market for a new monitor that’s going to last you a while, LG’s 32-inch UltraFine 32U990A, showcased at CES 2025, definitely fits the bill. Judging by the image released with the announcement, the monitor sports a minimalist design with ultra-thin bezels and a sleek stand.

Although details are a little lacking, the UltraFine 32U990A is the world’s first 6K high-resolution monitor to feature Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. This could potentially enable refresh rates of up to 120Hz (which would be quite something), but LG has yet to confirm the exact specifications.

What we do know is that the screen features a Nano IPS Black panel, designed for exceptional color accuracy and high contrast. It offers a wide color gamut covering 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% of DCI-P3, making it ideal for creative professionals working with high-end content creation.

A great match for the Apple Mac Mini M4

The monitor’s 6K resolution provides nearly 40% more screen real estate than a standard 5K display, positioning it as a competitor to Apple’s Pro Display XDR, though likely at a more affordable price point.

For comparison, Apple’s Pro Display XDR delivers a resolution of 6016 x 3384 pixels with a pixel density of 218 ppi, 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Dell’s UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KBA), another competitor, offers a 6144 x 3456 resolution at 60Hz but that only has Thunderbolt 4.

With its professional-grade resolution and Thunderbolt 5 support, the UltraFine 32U990A would be a great match for Apple’s Mac Mini M4 - if you’re prepared to step outside Apple’s ecosystem and opt for a third-party display, that is.

LG's CES announcement says, “With calibration software support, this monitor is perfect for media professionals, while its slim, geometric design enhances both aesthetics and user convenience to satisfy every kind of user.”

Pricing and availability details have yet to be revealed, but are expected soon.