MediaTek reduced H2 2025 bonuses by 15.7% compared to H1

Around 12,000 employees are eligible for the reduced bonus payout

Ongoing RAM and storage shortages are limiting shipment growth across the sector

MediaTek has reportedly reduced employee bonuses for the second half of 2025, marking a shift in compensation at one of the world’s largest fabless semiconductor companies.

A report from Economic Daily News (via WCCFTECH) claims around 12,000 MediaTek employees are eligible for the payout, with the total allocation reported at NT$11.4 billion, or approximately $363 million.

Each eligible employee will receive an average bonus of roughly NT$950,000, or about $30,247.74 for H2 2025.

Average bonuses show a reduction compared to H1 2025

The bonus may look like a large sum, but it represents a 15.7% decline compared to what was distributed in the first half of the year.

MediaTek typically awards bonuses twice annually, with payments determined by department performance, job level, and individual evaluations.

While no formal explanation has been provided for the reduction, the timing coincides with persistent component shortages affecting the broader semiconductor ecosystem.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, smartphone chipsets accounted for 59% of MediaTek’s total revenue, showing how heavily the company relies on a single segment for financial performance.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Any disruption to smartphone demand or supply chain stability has direct implications for revenue flow and cost management.

Industry projections suggest that MediaTek could remain a leading supplier in 2026, supported by continued demand for its Dimensity series - however, leadership in shipment volume does not shield the company from the impact of constrained DRAM and NAND supply.

Shortages in RAM and storage components have placed pressure on production cycles across the sector, limiting shipment growth even for established vendors.

This has created a ripple effect beyond device manufacturers and has increased costs across multiple layers of the supply chain.

These pressures can translate into tighter margins for chipset makers, particularly when shipment volumes decline.

MediaTek is preparing to introduce its Dimensity 9600, expected to be manufactured on a 2nm process node.

Advanced lithography alone, however, does not determine shipment scale or profitability, as architectural refinements and competitive pricing relative to rivals such as Qualcomm will also influence demand patterns in the premium segment.

Although diversification efforts are underway, smartphone chipsets continue to generate most of MediaTek’s revenue.

If memory constraints persist and projected shipment declines materialize, cost containment measures may continue to affect compensation structures.

Based on the available figures, the reduction in bonuses appears aligned with expectations of slower shipment growth rather than isolated internal adjustments.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.