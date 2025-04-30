De'Longhi's smart espresso machine learns what type of coffee you enjoy, and when you want to drink it

The De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic 'learns' your coffee-drinking habits

It can suggest which coffee you might like depending on the time of day

It can brew hot or cold, and has a menu of 35 customisable drink presets

De'Longhi has launched a new fully automatic espresso machine that can brew 35 different hot and cold drinks, and 'learns' your coffee-drinking habits so it can suggest your preferred drink for a particular time of day. For example, if you like a cappuccino with breakfast, the new De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic will bump that to the head of the queue first thing in the morning to save you scrolling. Enjoy an americano to beat the mid-afternoon slump? Again, the machine will know.

The Primadonna Aromatic is controlled using an extra large colour touchscreen, and supports up to four user profiles so everyone in your family can customise their drink preferences. You can tweak any of the preset drinks, or make your own creation from scratch using the De'Longhi Comfort app.

You don't need any special coffee-making knowledge, either. The new machine features De'Longhi's Bean Adapt tech, which lends you a helping hand by automatically adjusting the grind size and water temperature to suit your chosen coffee type and roast (though you can also make manual adjustments to get the optimal balance of flavours if you prefer).

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Hot or cold, dairy or plant

The Primadonna Aromatic also has De'Longhi's LatteCrema milk system, which can be used with dairy milk or a plant-based alternative. Many of the best coffee makers are only optimised for dairy, so this is a real advantage.

Like the De'Longhi Eletta Explore, which we reviewed last year, the Primadonna Aromatic can produce hot or cold milk foam. Doing so requires different dispensers, so the machine comes with a pair of carafes that you can fill ahead of time and store in the fridge until needed, with a dial on each lid so you can adjust the thickness of the foam.

I'll be testing the De’Longhi Primadonna Aromatic soon to see whether it deserves a place in our roundup of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. It's available to buy now direct from De'Longhi for £1549.99.

