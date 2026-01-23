Someone has created a multiplayer mod for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The 'Witcher Online' mod is a free mod only compatible with the latest, current-gen version of the game

Players can create and join servers and play online together

If you're thinking about diving back into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ahead of The Witcher 4, someone has released a multiplayer mod that may tide you over.

Titled 'Witcher Online', the mod was created by 'rejuvenate8' and is now available to download for free on Nexus Mods, and allows players to join multiplayer sessions with friends and travel the Continent together.

Players can join or create servers to play with friends, complete quests, and explore the world in parties, seemingly, of up to five members.

What's better than one Geralt? Two? Make that five. But you don't have to play just as the titular witcher. Players can also customize their character using another mod - Custom Player Characters- and play the game as Yennefer or even Ciri.

Witcher Online Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Chat with strangers and perform emotes to roleplay with other players. Experience the incredible story of Geralt and Ciri from start to finish on your journey throughout the world of the Witcher. The focus of this mod is to allow you to see other players on their adventure exploring throughout the world," the modder writes.

To use the mod, players must have a non-pirated copy of the latest, current-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

A trailer for the Witcher Online mod has been released, and while it does appear to be quite buggy, with some players being sucked up into the sky, it's something I can't resist checking out.

If the rumors about that new Witcher 3 expansion prove to be true, I'll be doing yet another playthrough either way.

Reports of a new The Witcher 3 expansion have been circulating since last year, but CD Projekt recently hinted that "new content" for an existing game will be released this year.

