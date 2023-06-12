Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is getting a closed beta - and you can register right now

A closed beta for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade has been announced at the Ubisoft Forward event. The public testing event is going to occur later this summer (no exact date was stated) but fans and prospective players can sign-up at the game's official website for access right now.

The new trailer for Assassin's Creed Codename Jade shows off a mixture of CGI story-driven cutscenes and what appears to be in-game footage. The latter is dark and stylish taking apparent design cues from the afterlife confession sections in Assassin's Creed Origins. The as-of-yet-unnamed hooded protagonist walks among a shrine of golden statues and is told to "rise to even greater heights to step out of the shadows".

If you're someone who plays some of the best iPhone games or the best Android games - or you're a fan of all Assassin's Creed games - then Assassin's Creed Codename Jade should be a game to keep on your radar. The game is reportedly going to be a free-to-play title, meaning it's likely to utilize the freemium game model of having multiple virtual currencies and other conventions of the medium.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is far from the first foray into mobile territories for Ubisoft's flagship franchise. Currently, on both the Android Play Store and the App Store there is Assassin's Creed Rebellion, which appears to be a top-rated action RPG utilizing a cartoonish art style, this upcoming game looks to be far more faithful to the mainline console entries with its approach to combat.

While only around 10 seconds or so of the closed beta trailer was reserved for in-game action, what's there paints a picture of what's to come. It looks as though the hit-box style of the RPG games is present instead of the chained animation-based system of prior games, which makes sense given the limitations of the hardware.

