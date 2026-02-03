How to keep your Minecraft server safe and secure

Fallen in love with the idea of a Minecraft server of your own? You’ve learned how to get started in Minecraft, set up a server from one of the best web hosting providers, and you're moving onto working out how to make it the experience you know you’ll adore.

One of the best ways to have ultimate control is to have your own server, of course. It’s simple enough to set up a Minecraft server on your PC but should you? It can be a useful starting point but there are some safety risks to consider before diving right in. Plus, there are some good alternatives to consider instead.

Like any big decision, it’s useful to know exactly what you’re dealing with. That’s why I’m taking you through a brief look at the safety risks involved in hosting your own Minecraft server, and the solutions to those concerns.

Read on and you’ll know exactly what to do when hosting your own Minecraft server safely.

The basics of keeping your Minecraft server secure

Securing your Minecraft server can be a little like keeping your PC secure. One of the simplest ways to protect it is to simply remember to update your server regularly. By doing so, you’ll eliminate the latest vulnerabilities and bugs, minimizing risk.

While we’re covering the simpler things, make sure to use strong passwords and ideally 2-factor authentication any time the opportunity arises. A strong admin password is often the first port of call but also one of the most effective fixes.

Talking of admin access, only give it out sparingly. Ideally, if you’re self-hosting your Minecraft server, you don’t really want anyone else to access it. If you do, make sure it’s someone you truly trust. Similarly, make sure rcon is disabled. It’s generally disabled as standard. Not sure what rcon is? It’s the remote console giving access to remotely execute commands so it can be very destructive in the wrong hands.

While you’re digging through Minecraft settings, if you just want a select group of players to access your server (which is sensible if you’re just hosting from your own PC), make sure to whitelist players through their IP addresses so only the players you want get access. Think of it as like the VIP list at a club. If you’re not on the list, you’re not coming in.

A final smart move is to block all the firewall ports that are inessential for running your Minecraft server. Don’t allow for any opening just in case of a security breach.

Once you have your server set up, be aware of what you run on it. Have you seen a tempting plugin or mod? Check it’s reputable and safe to use. It’s fairly rare but there are some suspicious mods out there which can open up vulnerabilities. Stick with the best Minecraft mods and you’re onto a good thing.

The safer (but pricier) alternative for your Minecraft server

I think it’s a great idea to learn the basics behind hosting a Minecraft server on your own PC but if you want a long-term solution, I suggest checking out the best Minecraft server hosting. You might expect buying hosting to be expensive but there are some very inexpensive Minecraft server plans out there. All are scaleable so you can adjust them according to your needs. If you’re looking ahead to becoming one of the best Minecraft servers around, you need to invest a little. Even if you’re just playing with friends, it’s nice to have the hard work taken out of server admin and you have the benefit of the server being available 24/7 which might cause an expensive electricity bill if you’re self-hosting.

When using some of the best game server hosting, it’s still a smart move to use many of the tips listed above. Make sure your passwords are secure and impossible to guess, don’t give admin access out without carefully considering who to trust, and definitely keep an eye on the mods you’re using.

Fortunately, by using a dedicated Minecraft server host, you won’t need to worry about firewall settings and all reputable Minecraft hosts will remind you of an update or do so automatically for you. Different Minecraft servers can optimize your experience so it’s worth shopping around.

If you’re keen to tinker and experiment a lot, you don’t have to restrict yourself to the simplest Minecraft hosting either. There are great guides on how to create a Minecraft server with a VPS with a VPS also giving you plenty of control over seemingly everything you can think of. It’s great for experimenting as a server admin with the safety of it being hosted elsewhere.

Keeping your Minecraft server safe

Whether you’re self-hosting or using a dedicated server host, it’s important to keep your Minecraft server safe. Luckily with these tips listed above, you should be fine. A lot of server security is fairly logical and similar to what you already do elsewhere with your PC. In reality, self-hosting can be very safe but it may be more convenient for you to use a dedicated host instead. Try both and see what works best for your situation, your friends, and your bank balance, of course.