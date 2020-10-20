Best PDF to AutoCAD converter of 2020

PDF and DWG files are used across the world for various purposes.

PDF files are versatile and easy to work with and can be electronically transmitted. DWG files are generally used by designers to store and convey geometric data, maps, design schematics, photos, and more. The DWG file format is most widely used by AutoCAD software, but it’s also supported by various other computer-aided design (CAD) programs.

Although PDF and DWG files are both extremely popular and widespread, it can be hard to find a reliable converter so you can use PDF data in AutoCAD and other design programs. Here are our five choices for the best PDF to AutoCAD converter.

Want your company or services to be considered for this buyer’s guide? Please email your request to desire.athow@futurenet.com with the URL of the buying guide in the subject line.

We've also featured the best AutoCAD to PDF converter.

(Image credit: AutoDWG)

1. AutoDWG PDF to DWG Converter One of the best PDF to AutoCAD converters visit website Great free trial available Fast, accurate PDF to AutoCAD conversions Both DWG and DXF outputs are supported Basic user interface for easy use Paid licenses are quite expensive Software download required Conversion of poor-quality PDFs is limited

The AutoDWG PDF to DWG Converter is one of the best PDF to AutoCAD converters available. You can get started by downloading a free trial of the desktop app. Upload the file you want to convert, hit the convert now button, and wait for a few minutes while the program works its magic. Both DWG and DXF file output options are available.

Those who need a long-term PDF to AutoCAD converter will have to purchase a paid AutoDWG license. A lifetime license starts at $180.00 for the standalone PDF to DWG Converter. A Pro version is available for $229.00, with the high-end server license costing $1,188.00.

(Image credit: AnyDWG)

2. Any PDF to DWG Converter For batch conversions of PDF files to DWG visit website Fast, efficient PDF to AutoCAD conversion Great free trial available Bulk-buy discounts Powerful batch conversion features Software download required Could be expensive for occasional users Output file quality sometimes poor

The Any PDF to DWG Converter is designed for batch conversions of PDF files to DWG or DXF files. It supports all Adobe PDF file versions and outputs AutoCAD 2020-supported DWG and DXF files. On top of this, multi-page conversions are available, allowing you to convert entire PDF documents with the click of a button.

The batch conversion feature further streamlines the PDF to AutoCAD transformation process. The program is designed to generate a range of vectors based on the original PDF document and even recognizes line widths and retains original colors.

After the free trial, you will have to purchase a lifetime license to continue using Any PDF to DWG Converter. These start at $180 per license, with bulk discounts available. A Site License allowing an unlimited number of installations at any company costs $1,998, while a Server License costs $1,008.

(Image credit: AideCAD)

3. AideCAD PDF to DWG Converter One of the oldest PDF to AutoCAD conversion programs visit website Fast PDF to AutoCAD conversion Easy to use Powerful free trial Bulk buy discounts available Simplistic user interface Confined to DWG/DXF outputs Expensive paid license

The AideCAD PDF to DWG Converter is one of the oldest PDF to AutoCAD conversion programs. It’s available for all versions of Windows, from 95 to 10, and supports rapid batch conversion of thousands of PDF files at a time.

On top of this, AideCAD PDF to DWG enables the conversion of embedded images from PDF files, something many competitor software ignore. The user interface is quite simple, only requiring a file upload, output source selection, and a simple click of the convert button.

AideCAD PDF to DWG Converter comes with a free trial that allows up to 20 conversions. After this, you will be required to purchase a paid lifetime software license for $176. Bulk-buy discounts are available for large companies that need multiple licenses.

(Image credit: Zamzar)

4. Zamzar Online File Conversion A beginner-friendly, intuitive platform visit website Powerful free PDF to AutoCAD converter Supports conversion from numerous file formats Fast online use No download or sign-up required Advanced features with a paid subscription Limited conversions per day Can be slow Requires a good internet connection

Zamzar Online File Conversion is a beginner-friendly, intuitive platform offering fast, secure online PDF to AutoCAD conversions. It supports conversions from PDF to numerous CAD file types, including DWG and DFX. It also allows reverse DWG to PDF conversions.

Using Zamzar is as simple as navigating to the website, uploading your files, selecting an output file type, and hitting the convert now button. Your converted files will then be available for download.

Although Zamzar is free for general use, paid subscriptions are available. These start from $9 per month and allow unlimited file conversions, include online storage, and enable multiple concurrent conversions.

(Image credit: EasyPDF)

5. EasyPDF PDF to AutoCAD Converter Fast and secure conversions online visit website Anonymous file conversion No registration necessary Fast, secure conversions through web interface Unlimited file conversions Only supports PDF to DWG conversions No tools to save your files online Basic features

The EasyPDF converter provides fast, secure conversions through an anonymous web interface. Account creation/email registration is unnecessary, and all conversions are deleted from the EasyPDF servers within hours.

This converter is designed for rapid use. Simply upload your file, and hit the convert button to transform a PDF file into a DWG file that’s compatible with AutoCAD and other CAD programs.