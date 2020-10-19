Best AutoCAD to PDF converter of 2020

Finding a high-quality, reliable AutoCAD to PDF converter can streamline workflow processes and make your life much easier.

AutoCAD is a design program using DWG and DXF files, which can only be opened with specific software. Converting your AutoCAD files to PDF documents facilitates easy sharing and printing.

Unfortunately, converting DWG and DXF files to PDFs can be quite complicated if you don’t have the right tools. In this article, we’ve explored a selection of free and paid software options to help you find the best AutoCAD to PDF converter for your needs.

1. AutoDWG DWG to PDF Converter One of the most popular programs visit website Supports batch file conversions Convert DWG, DXF, and DWF files Comprehensive free trial available Fast download and installation Only supports AutoCAD to PDF conversions Advanced watermark features cost more No web version available

The AutoDWG DWG to PDF converter is one of the most popular programs available. It supports large-scale batch conversions of DWG, DXF, and DWF CAD files. On top of this, the latest AutoCAD 2020 file versions are supported.

When you use AutoDWG, you will benefit from a simple user interface that takes only minutes to get used to. Converting files is as simple as uploading them and hitting the convert button. Conversions are also quick, and the ability to convert multiple files at once is useful.

The program’s comprehensive free trial means that you can try before you buy. If you do need to purchase a paid license, prices start from just $99 for a lifetime standard license. A Pro license ($129, with more features) and a Server license ($990, for multiple users) are also available.

2. Zamzar Online File Conversion A range of powerful file conversion services visit website Fast online file conversions Accurate AutoCAD to PDF converter Supports conversions between numerous file types Powerful free-forever version No offline version available Conversions can be slow at times Paid accounts can get expensive

Zamzar Online File Conversion provides a range of powerful file conversion services, including a full AutoCAD to PDF file converter that supports DWG, DXF, and other CAD file formats. No download is required, and user accounts are only required for high-volume clients.

For the average user, converting a file with Zamzar is as easy: upload the file you want to convert, choose what format you want to change it to, and hit the Convert Now button.

If you require more than the basic service, you can upgrade to one of the paid subscriptions, starting at $9 per month. Paid plans include unlimited file conversions, a higher max file size, and online storage.

3. Any DWG to PDF Converter Transform DWG, DWF, and DXF files visit website Unlimited batch conversions Impressive free trial Bulk buy discounts Integrates specialist AutoCAD features Expensive for occasional users Limited features Only converts to PDF file format Command line not available with standard version

The Any DWG to PDF Converter is a powerful program designed to transform DWG, DWF, and DXF files from AutoCAD into PDF documents. It has a batch converter that supports unlimited concurrent conversions.

On top of this, Any DWG to PDF is extremely versatile, allowing you to customize the size, quality, and color of your output PDF files. Different AutoCAD-specific features are also supported, including paper space, active layout, and model space, which ensure accurate conversions.

The program’s free trial allows 30 free conversions, after which you will have to upgrade to a paid license. These start from $83 per license, with bulk discounts available.

4. Autodesk DWG Trueview Visit Site Program is free forever Allows you to export files as PDFs Supports AutoCAD file editing Offers comprehensive desktop app Slightly confusing user interface Time-consuming setup process Advanced tools excessive for most users No direct file converter

The Autodesk DWG Trueview program is a little different from the others on this list. Rather than being a dedicated AutoCAD to PDF converter, it’s actually an AutoCAD viewer with built-in conversion tools.

Since this program is free, it’s a great choice for anyone who regularly works with DWG and other AutoCAD files. To convert a file, simply open it with the Autodesk viewer, make any required edits, and then click the export button via the top left-hand menu.

In general, these conversions tend to be accurate and well done. However, it certainly isn’t the most beginner-friendly program.

5. TalkHelper PDF Converter Versatile PDF conversion services Visit Site Multiple file conversion options available Comprehensive free trial Affordable lifetime license User-friendly interface Requires download and installation Can be a little clunky at times No free forever version

The TalkHelper PDF Converter provides versatile PDF conversion services. Unlike most of the programs on this list, it supports much more than simple AutoCAD to PDF conversions. Instead, it allows you to transform everything from DWG files to XLS spreadsheets and images into high-quality PDF files.

Furthermore, the TalkHelper PDF Converter has a beginner-friendly interface. It’s intuitive and straightforward to use and has a selection of advanced tools. For example, you can upload and view numerous files before converting them all at the same time. You can also specify an output folder and page range.

TalkHelper PDF Converter comes with a free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, a lifetime license only costs $29.95, making this one of the cheapest AutoCAD to PDF converters on the market.