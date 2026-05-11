This weird-looking open-sourced computer mouse has four buttons plus a point stick which reminds me of IBM's legendary red nipple joystick
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
Iconic laptop pointing stick just escaped the keyboard
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- Ploopy transformed the classic ThinkPad pointing stick into a standalone desktop controller
- Ploopy Bean uses magnetic sensing hardware, capturing 20,000 samples per second
- Open-source firmware allows complete customization of every button and function
The computer