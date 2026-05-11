This weird-looking open-sourced computer mouse has four buttons plus a point stick which reminds me of IBM's legendary red nipple joystick

News
By published

Iconic laptop pointing stick just escaped the keyboard

Ploopy Bean
(Image credit: Liliputing)
  • Ploopy transformed the classic ThinkPad pointing stick into a standalone desktop controller
  • Ploopy Bean uses magnetic sensing hardware, capturing 20,000 samples per second
  • Open-source firmware allows complete customization of every button and function

The computer