Texas Attorney General sues TP-Link over Chinese links and failed security promises

Chinese components hide behind 'Made in Vietnam' label, Paxton alleges

Data collection and multiple vulnerabilities also cited in lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued networking and router giant TP-Link over suspected ties to China, alleging the company had misled consumers about its country of origin, misrepresented its privacy and security protections, and failed to disclose Chinese affiliations and legal obligations.

Paxton's lawsuit states that TP-Link claims its US-bound products are manufactured in Vietnam, however Vietnam is the location for TP-Link's final assembly, and the vast majority of parts are imported from China, Texas claims.

Paxton argues the 'Made in Vietnam' label is deceptive geographic designation under state law.

TextOn the security front, Paxton takes on TP-Link's HomeShield which promises to be a "100% safeguard" covering "all security scenarios" against cyber threats and IoT attacks. However multiple reported vulnerabilities, including Volt Typhoon, Flax Typhoon and Salt Typhoon campaigns, a SQL injection flaw and password spraying have all hit the headlines in recent years.

The lawsuit also touches on TP-Link's other apps, like Kasa, Tapo, Deco and Tether, which collect email addresses, precise locations and device identifiers.

Considering TP-Link's market position (around 65% of the US networking device market), Texas is seeking civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation (higher for consumers aged 65+), a jury trial, damages potentially exceeding $1 million and several injunctions.

However, the networking company isn't too worried about the lawsuit, which it says is "without merit and will be proven false." A spokesperson also noted that TP-Link Systems Inc. (the exact division Paxton is after) is an independent American company, which runs its core operations and infrastructure within the US.

"We will continue to vigorously defend our reputation as a trusted provider of secure connectivity for American families," they added.

"TP Link will face the full force of the law for putting Americans’ security at risk. Let this serve as a clear warning to any Chinese entity seeking to compromise our nation’s security," Paxton wrote.

