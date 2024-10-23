Meet the 634g Japanese wonder notebook that runs on Intel's latest CPU — it makes the Dell XPS 13 looks overweight, but shame about the battery life

Fujitsu has launched the FMV Zero notebook, which at only 634g (1.4 lbs), looks to claim the title of the world’s lightest 14-inch laptop.

This ultra-light device is part of FCCL’s FMV LIFEBOOK UH series and features Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors with integrated AI Boost NPUs for hardware acceleration of AI services such as Copilot on Windows 11.

The WU5/J3 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125U or Core Ultra 7 155U processors and weighs between 634g and 639g, depending on the configuration. For comparison, the non-touch screen version of the Dell XPS 13 weighs 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs), approximately 92.43% heavier than the FMV Zero.

Short battery life

The FMV Zero is currently only available to buy in Japan through Fujitsu’s shopping site Web Mart, and comes in two models: WU5/J3 and WU4/J3. The WU5/J3 will be available in mid-November 2024 for 197,900 yen (approximately $1,320 USD), and the WU4/J3 will be released in late October 2024 for 193,300 yen (around $1,290 USD). Both models offer a range of configurations, with memory options ranging from 8GB to 64GB and SSD storage capacities from 256GB to 2TB.

Fujitsu says it achieved this lightweight design by optimizing the LCD panel, battery, and palm rest materials, as well as redesigning the internal components to reduce their weight by a few grams here and there. While the end result is a super-light laptop, the quest to trim as much weight as possible has massively impacted battery life. If you’re watching video or performing intensive tasks, you’ll run out juice in under six hours, although it can manage up to 15 hours in idle mode.

The WU4/J3, slightly heavier at 888g, offers a longer battery life of up to 11.5 hours of video playback or 30 hours of idle time. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Core Ultra 7 155H processors.

The FMV Zero is equipped with AI-powered tools like noise cancellation, Umore makeup, and Quick Capture, with enhanced speaker recognition features.

