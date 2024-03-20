Dell's lightest ever laptop has just launched and no, it's not an XPS 13 — the Latitude 7350 weighs just over two pounds and is unashamedly premium

After unveiling a range of XPS laptops at CES, Dell introduced ten new Latitude laptops at MWC 2024, including a new 7350 variant. Weighing from just 2.18lb (0.989kg), it's available as a laptop or a 2-in-1 (with a detachable model arriving soon). As expected from Dell, you can customize its configuration to suit your needs.

Beneath its sleek River Blue magnesium chassis, the Latitude 7350 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor. If you need more power, you can upgrade to a Core Ultra 7 165U (Core Ultra 5 125U is also an option).

The Latitude 7350 comes with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 6400 MT/s, with the option to upgrade to either 32GB or 64GB, depending on the CPU you choose.

Choice of displays

For storage, it comes with a 256GB M.2 2230 TLC PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, with the option to upgrade to 512GB or 1TB.

If you prioritize a lightweight device, the ultralight 13.3-inch FHD+ screen (1920x1200), available in touch and non-touch versions, will be the choice for you. However, there's also a 2-in-1 Touch QHD+ (2560x1600) option, as well as Laptop Touch FHD+ and Laptop Non-Touch screens to choose from.

The Latitude 7350 comes with either Windows 11 Pro or Home (as with most new PCs the keyboard sports a Copilot key), and includes an FHD or optional FHD IR camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Latitude 7350 features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with Power Share, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort. An optional contacted SmartCard reader is also available, but only with the heavier Titan Gray aluminum chassis.

The base configuration for the laptop starts at $1,809. The Latitude 7350 detachable model is expected to arrive Q2.