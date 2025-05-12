Snap up the teeny yet strong JLab JBuds Mini for under $35 at Best Buy

Cheap headphone deals don’t get much cheaper than one we’ve spotted today. Right now, you can buy the JLab JBuds Mini at Best Buy for $34.99 (was $39.99), making their price almost as teeny as their size.

I’ve used the JLab JBuds Mini extensively, and wow, are they small. The kind of small that makes the case small enough to attach to your keyring and easily put in your pocket.

The JLab JBuds Mini have been cheaper in the past, but only by $5, so you’re still enjoying a good saving here. Besides the teeny size, the JLab JBuds Mini offer playtime of up to 5.5 hours – and up to 20 hours total via the case – and they sound better than you would expect for something so small.

Today’s best cheap earbuds deal

JLab JBuds Mini: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy The JLab JBuds Mini are incredibly small and cheap, but have all the core features you could need. Besides good playtime of 5.5 hours and 20 hours overall, the buds also have useful features like multipoint pairing and safe listening so you can enjoy a form of noise cancellation. The earbuds are also sweat and dustproof, so they’re good for walks or gym sessions.

I reviewed the JLab JBuds Mini – and I was impressed. They’re small enough that I was slightly worried I’d lose the case, but in reality, it was useful to fit into tight pockets and attach to my keyring.

Easily some of the best budget wireless earbuds around, the JLab JBuds Mini have features that pricier earbuds lack, such as multipoint pairing, and they work well for anyone seeking the best earbuds for small ears.

There’s app support too, which enhances things right down to an adjustable EQ for those wanting to make adjustments. You can also pick presets like Balance and Bass Boost. Vibrant beats and strong isolation make up for slightly weaker bass. After all, look at that price.

The JLab JBuds Mini are some of the best earbuds if you don’t want to spend too much and you don’t want to deal with too much heft.

If you can afford to spend more, check out the AirPods deals going on too. For headphones, take a look at the Bose headphones deals and revel in excellent noise cancellation. There are some great Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone deals too.