Digital fortress or open vault? Community banks on the cybersecurity front lines

Community and mid-size banks are the bedrock of local economies, but in today’s hyper-connected world, they are increasingly finding themselves on a dangerous digital battleground. While large financial institutions deploy formidable cyber defenses, smaller banks often grapple with limited resources, making them attractive targets for cybercriminals wielding ever more sophisticated weapons. Recent cybersecurity analyses reveal critical vulnerabilities and trends that demand immediate attention if these essential institutions are to protect their assets and maintain customer trust.

Andrew R. Lee Social Links Navigation CIPP and US Partner at Jones Walker LLP.

The compliance trap: reacting instead of preventing

One major hurdle is a tendency to prioritize reacting to breaches over proactively preventing them. In the heavily regulated banking sector, compliance with data breach notification rules is nonnegotiable. However, an overemphasis on ticking these post-incident boxes can divert critical resources and focus away from building robust, preventive security measures.

Neglecting fundamentals like comprehensive data encryption or rigorously tested incident response plans is like meticulously planning a fire escape route while forgetting to install smoke detectors — the focus is on the aftermath, not avoiding the fire itself. This reactive stance leaves banks perpetually vulnerable, always a step behind the attackers.

Third-party peril: the outsourced Achilles’ heel

The growing reliance on third-party vendors for IT functions, cybersecurity, and cutting-edge fintech solutions presents another significant risk. These partnerships offer expertise and scalability, but they also widen the potential attack surface. Worryingly, studies show a frequent lack of rigorous due diligence and ongoing oversight of these critical partners.

Banks may fail to thoroughly vet vendor security practices, secure strong contractual safeguards, or clearly define liability in the event of a breach originating from a third party. As sensitive customer data flows to external entities, ensuring vendors meet the same stringent security standards is paramount. Ultimately, the regulatory buck stops with the bank, making robust third-party risk management an underdeveloped but absolutely critical defense.

Calling for backup: bridging the expertise gap

The cyber threat landscape shifts constantly, with new attack vectors and complex regulations emerging at breakneck speed. Many community banks lack the dedicated in-house expertise to keep pace. This is where external cybersecurity specialists and legal counsel become invaluable allies.

Yet there is often an underutilization of this crucial support. Engaging seasoned experts provides vital guidance for developing comprehensive security programs, conducting realistic risk assessments, navigating compliance requirements, and effectively preparing for — and responding to — inevitable incidents.

Furthermore, involving legal counsel early can establish attorney-client privilege, offering essential protection during sensitive investigations or potential litigation. Ignoring this available expertise is like going into battle without all your available reinforcements.

The AI double-edged sword: hesitation and heightened threats

While banking giants increasingly harness artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced threat detection, fraud prevention, and anomaly identification, many community banks remain hesitant. Concerns about cost, complexity, and integration challenges are understandable, but this reluctance creates a widening gap in cyber resilience.

This hesitation is doubly dangerous because cybercriminals are embracing AI, using it to craft hyper-personalized phishing scams, automate attacks at unprecedented speed and scale, and develop malware designed to evade traditional defenses.

The AI threat to community banks is stark:

Supercharged Social Engineering: AI crafts phishing emails and scams with uncanny personalization, making them harder for employees and customers to spot.

AI crafts phishing emails and scams with uncanny personalization, making them harder for employees and customers to spot. Rapid Automated Attacks: AI enables attackers to scan for weaknesses and launch assaults faster than banks with limited monitoring can react.

AI enables attackers to scan for weaknesses and launch assaults faster than banks with limited monitoring can react. Evasive Malware: AI-driven malware can learn and adapt, potentially bypassing conventional security tools.

AI-driven malware can learn and adapt, potentially bypassing conventional security tools. “Swimming Away” Risk: As larger banks fortify themselves with AI, less-protected community banks become comparatively easier and more attractive targets.

The resource reality

Underpinning all these challenges is the fundamental reality of limited resources. Compared to their larger counterparts, community banks often struggle to fund cutting-edge security tech, hire specialized cyber defenders, or implement extensive, ongoing training. Employees frequently wear multiple hats, potentially diluting the focus needed for dedicated cybersecurity and third-party risk oversight.

Fortifying the front lines: a call for proactive defense

The message is clear: community banks face a formidable and evolving cyber threat. Weathering this storm requires a fundamental shift from reactive compliance to proactive, layered defense.

This means prioritizing robust preventive measures, implementing rigorous third-party vendor management, strategically leveraging external expertise, and thoughtfully engaging with new technologies like AI — understanding both their defensive potential and the threats they introduce.

By acknowledging vulnerabilities and taking decisive, strategic action, community banks can build stronger digital fortresses, safeguard their customers’ trust, and secure their vital role in our financial ecosystem.

We've featured the best encryption software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro