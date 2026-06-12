Holistic AI adoption: the key to unlocking enterprise value

The benefits of AI tools are well understood, with almost 20% of UK businesses already deploying the technology. Yet while adoption is accelerating, 77% still report no meaningful impact on overall revenue.

This points to a growing gap between adoption and return on investment, one driven in part by organizations treating AI as a standalone technology initiative rather than a business-wide transformation.

Philip Miller Social Links Navigation AI Strategist, Progress Software.

Closing this gap requires a more holistic approach, embedding AI across the organisation and aligning it to core business objectives.

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That means identifying where AI can deliver measurable value across workflows, while establishing clear guardrails so deployment is secure, responsible and scalable.

Defining AI with purpose

Before adopting AI, organizations must clearly define what they want to achieve. Without specific objectives, even the most advanced tools risk under-delivering. This starts with identifying priority outcomes, such as revenue growth, operational efficiency or improved decision-making, and aligning AI initiatives directly to these goals to drive measurable impact over time.

It also requires determining where AI should – and should not – be applied. While AI works best when embedded across the organization, not every process benefits from automation. Misaligned use cases can introduce unnecessary complexity without delivering value.

By mapping business challenges to AI capabilities, organizations can focus investment on initiatives that support strategic priorities and deliver tangible results.

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Taking this approach helps ensure AI adoption remains purposeful as it scales, evolving from experimentation into a core business capability. In turn, this creates a strong foundation for broader, more effective enterprise-wide deployment.

Making AI work in the flow of business

Once objectives are clearly defined, the next step is embedding AI into existing workflows. The most effective implementations don’t disrupt how teams operate but enhance it, reducing time spent on manual tasks, streamlining reporting and enabling more informed, data-driven decision-making.

This also means meeting employees where they are. AI adoption cannot rely solely on users stepping outside familiar workflows or rapidly upskilling in entirely new tools before they can realize value. Instead, organizations should focus on bringing AI capabilities into the systems, processes and interfaces employees already use with confidence.