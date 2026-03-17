No-one needs reminding of the RAMageddon and those massive price hikes on memory again, but what I will say is this: I've spotted a few great deals on Corsair's 32GB and 64GB RAM offerings in Best Buy's Tech Fest Sale.

Right now, the Corsair Vengeance RGB 32B kit is now $370 (was $442) at Best Buy. This fast DDR5 6000MHz set with C36 timings comes with dual 16GB modules.

For greater speed and memory, the Corsair Vengeance 64GB kit is now $690 (was $828), and boasts an efficient DDR5 5200MHz with C40 timings.

Finally, if you're looking for a budget RAM kit, the Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB kit is $243 (was $263). It's the slower DDR4 3200MHz, featuring C16 timings. But for general workflows, it's good (and cheap) all-purpose memory.

• See all RAM deals at Best Buy