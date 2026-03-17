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Beat the RAM price hikes with three Corsair Vengeance memory deals from $242 in Best Buy's tech sale

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I'm seeing price cuts on Corsair's DDR4 and DDR5 memory kits in Best Buy's Tech Fest Sale

Two Corsair Vengeance RAM kits on a purple background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Don&#039;t Miss&#039;
(Image credit: Corsair // Future)
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No-one needs reminding of the RAMageddon and those massive price hikes on memory again, but what I will say is this: I've spotted a few great deals on Corsair's 32GB and 64GB RAM offerings in Best Buy's Tech Fest Sale.

Right now, the Corsair Vengeance RGB 32B kit is now $370 (was $442) at Best Buy. This fast DDR5 6000MHz set with C36 timings comes with dual 16GB modules.

See all RAM deals at Best Buy

Today's top memory deals

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz
Save $72
Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000MHz: was $441.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy

Corsair's popular RAM kit runs at DDR5-6000 with C36 timings. It's a dual-channel set-up here for improved multi-tasking, with each module packing 16GB of memory.

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Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5200MHz
Save $138
Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5200MHz : was $827.99 now $689.99 at Best Buy

This DDR5 deal increases the memory to 64GB, with the two 32GB modules running at DDR5 5200MHz with C40 timings. However, you're sacrificing speed for volume compared to the deal above.

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Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600MHz
Save $56
Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600MHz : was $298.99 now $242.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for cheap RAM and you're not as worried about speed and efficiency, this DDR4 model is a solid budget buy. It's another two-piece module kit with 16GB of memory each for a total of 32GB.

View Deal
Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

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