Beat the RAM price hikes with three Corsair Vengeance memory deals from $242 in Best Buy's tech sale
I'm seeing price cuts on Corsair's DDR4 and DDR5 memory kits in Best Buy's Tech Fest Sale
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No-one needs reminding of the RAMageddon and those massive price hikes on memory again, but what I will say is this: I've spotted a few great deals on Corsair's 32GB and 64GB RAM offerings in Best Buy's Tech Fest Sale.
Right now, the Corsair Vengeance RGB 32B kit is now $370 (was $442) at Best Buy. This fast DDR5 6000MHz set with C36 timings comes with dual 16GB modules.
For greater speed and memory, the Corsair Vengeance 64GB kit is now $690 (was $828), and boasts an efficient DDR5 5200MHz with C40 timings.
Finally, if you're looking for a budget RAM kit, the Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB kit is $243 (was $263). It's the slower DDR4 3200MHz, featuring C16 timings. But for general workflows, it's good (and cheap) all-purpose memory.
• See all RAM deals at Best Buy
Today's top memory deals
Corsair's popular RAM kit runs at DDR5-6000 with C36 timings. It's a dual-channel set-up here for improved multi-tasking, with each module packing 16GB of memory.
This DDR5 deal increases the memory to 64GB, with the two 32GB modules running at DDR5 5200MHz with C40 timings. However, you're sacrificing speed for volume compared to the deal above.
If you're looking for cheap RAM and you're not as worried about speed and efficiency, this DDR4 model is a solid budget buy. It's another two-piece module kit with 16GB of memory each for a total of 32GB.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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