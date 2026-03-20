Don’t wait for memory prices to go higher — save $50 on 64GB of super-fast Crucial Pro OC DDR5-6000 RAM in this limited-time deal
Best Buy's Tech Fest sale ends Sunday so you'll need to act fast
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If you’re looking to build a new PC or upgrade an existing one, you can’t have failed to notice that desktop RAM prices, especially DDR5 kits, are sky high lately.
But I’ve found a notable deal at the Crucial Pro OC Gaming 64GB RAM kit, now $630 (was $680) at Best Buy. If you compare it with pricing for 32GB kits, it works out to roughly $315 per stick, which is quite a bit less than you’d normally pay during the current RAM crunch.
64GB of DDR5 is ideal for heavy multitasking, content creation, and demanding workloads. It’s the kind of capacity that suits high-end desktops and workstations, and using two sticks also enables dual-channel performance for better overall speed.
You could split the kit into two 32GB modules for separate systems, but that means losing dual-channel benefits in each machine, so bear that in mind.
Today's top Crucial DDR5 memory deal
DDR5 RAM prices are still high, so any discount stands out, especially on a 64GB kit like this. Running at 6000MHz, it delivers fast performance for multitasking and creative workloads. With dual-channel support and broad platform compatibility, it’s a solid upgrade for high-end desktops.
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Running at 6000MHz, this DDR5 kit delivers fast performance that pairs well with modern Intel and AMD platforms. Support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO makes it easy to get those top speeds up and running without manual tuning.
Latency sits at CL40, which is fairly typical for high-capacity DDR5 kits at this speed. It’s not tuned for extreme overclocking, but it strikes a good balance between speed and stability.
The design keeps things simple with a clean black finish and no RGB lighting. That makes it a good fit for builds where you want a low-key look, don't have a window in your case, or already have other lighting in place.
As a UDIMM, it’s built for standard desktop systems that support DDR5, including newer Intel Core and AMD Ryzen platforms. It’s not ECC memory, so it’s aimed at enthusiast and consumer systems rather than enterprise setups.
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your desktop's RAM capacity or build a system with plenty of headroom, any kind of saving is welcome right now, especially while DDR5 pricing remains high overall.
More 32GB and 64GB RAM deals
Corsair's popular RAM kit runs at DDR5-6000 with C36 timings. It's a dual-channel set-up here for improved multi-tasking, with each module packing 16GB of memory.
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This DDR5 deal increases the memory to 64GB, with the two 32GB modules running at DDR5 5200MHz with C40 timings. However, you're sacrificing speed for volume compared to the deal above.
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If you're looking for cheap RAM and you're not as worried about speed and efficiency, this DDR4 model is a solid budget buy. It's another two-piece module kit with 16GB of memory each for a total of 32GB.
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