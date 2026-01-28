Need a rugged phone that can survive extreme weather and long outages? The Doogee Fire 7 delivers days of battery life, and it's $110 off right now!
The battery is so large you can even charge other devices from it
If recent storms have left you thinking about backup plans and reliable tech, the Doogee Fire 7 AI 5G Rugged Phone is worth a look — especially at its current deal price.
Right now, it’s down to $249.98 on Amazon from $359.99, delivering a healthy 31% saving on a phone built for situations that would finish most other handsets.
Designed for rough conditions, the Doogee Fire 7 carries IP68 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, making it well suited to heavy rain, flooding, mud, and accidental drops.
Today's top rugged smartphone deal
The Doogee Fire 7 is a rugged 5G Android 15 phone with a 13000mAh battery, 18W charging. It offers 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.6-inch 90Hz display, and a Dimensity 6300 chip. The phone includes a 64MP main camera, IP68 and IP69K protection, NFC, and microSD support up to 2TB.
The Fire 7's durability also makes it a great option as a handy second phone — something you can keep charged, toss in a bag, or leave in a vehicle without worrying about damage.
Battery life is its biggest selling point for me. The huge 13,000mAh battery is ideal during power outages or extended time away from outlets, easily lasting multiple days on a charge.
It supports 18W fast charging and OTG reverse charging too, allowing you to top up accessories like earbuds or even another phone when needed.
Under the hood, the Fire 7 runs Android 15 on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with full 5G support.
With 16GB of RAM (including virtual expansion) and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD, there’s ample space for apps, photos, videos, and offline maps.
The 6.6-inch HD+ display has a 90Hz refresh rate, and the 64MP AI rear camera and 16MP front camera cover both outdoor photography and video calls.
Add in NFC, Face ID, fingerprint unlock, and dual SIM support, and you’ve got a rugged smartphone that works just as well as a reliable backup as it does a daily driver. And the phone even comes with Google Gemini for all your AI needs.
At under $250, this limited-time deal makes the Doogee Fire 7 a smart first or second-phone option for storms, travel, work sites, or anywhere durability and long battery life matter.
While you're here, take a look at our roundup of the best rugged smartphones you can buy right now.
Other rugged smartphone deals to consider
Doogee V Max LR is a powerhouse rugged phone built for serious work and outdoor use. It packs a huge 20,500mAh battery, 200MP camera, 40m laser rangefinder, and 1200-lumen camping lights, alongside a 120Hz display, Android 15, and 5G performance. In our review, we raved about its "bags of power, RAM, a terrific camera and crazy amounts of battery capacity."
This rugged Android 15 smartphone pairs extreme durability with serious performance. It features a massive 11,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, a 100MP AI quad-camera system, dual displays, and up to 48GB RAM with 1TB storage. In our review, we said "The water- and dust-resistant Doogee S200 Ultra is suitable for the harshest environments. It's a large phone, but not too big to fit in a pocket, and easy enough to handle."
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.