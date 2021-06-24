Everyone wants to know how to download Windows 11 now that it's official, but you'll have to wait until Microsoft's new operating system is actually released – and without a firm release date other than "Holiday 2021," you're probably going to have to wait a while at that.

There was a leaked build of the new operating system floating around a couple of weeks ago, but we would really, really stress that you don't go looking for it. Most of the sites claiming to have it are likely going to load up your system with malware instead, possibly even locking you out entirely with some good old fashioned ransomware. Save yourself the stress and Bitcoin payment and only download Windows 11 from Microsoft when it becomes available. After all, Holiday 2021 isn't that far away.

What's more, the Windows 11 download is going to be a free upgrade if you have Windows 10, so there's no reason to try and find a pirated version of an incomplete operating system. We know, waiting sucks, but when it is released you'll know how to download Windows 11 by following this handy little guide.

How to download Windows 11

If you have a compatible Windows 10 PC – you can scroll to the bottom of this page and download Microsoft's PC Health Check tool to check if your system is able to run Windows 11 when it comes out – you should be good to go. Once Windows 11 is released, it will be pushed out as similar to a regular Windows 10 update. Windows Insiders will have access to new beta builds of the OS sooner, starting as soon as next week.