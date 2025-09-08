Microsoft Azure services see major disruption after Red Sea cables cut

Some internet traffic passing through the Red Sea has been hit following cable cutting

Microsoft, NetBlocks and Linode all noted disruptions

Ongoing tensions put cables at higher risk

Multiple subsea fiber-optic cables have been cut in the Red Sea, disrupting internet connectivity across the region, Microsoft has confirmed.

Confirmation of the incident comes after Azure cloud computing customers started noticing higher-than-usual latency on September 6, 2025, but Microsoft has already issued temporary fixes to avoid disruption as it sets out a longer-term path to restore.

Traffic passing through the Middle East was primarily affected, including both connections to Asia and Europe – all other traffic globally remained unaffected.

Microsoft confirms its Red Sea cable has been cut

The party responsible for damaging the cable used by Mirosoft has not been confirmed, but other companies including NetBlocks and Linode have also flagged latency issues. Pakistan’s telecom authority also warned of disruptions.

“We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East,” Microsoft confirmed, noting it would now have to pass through other regions.

“Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime,” Microsoft added.

Tata Communications and Alcatel Submarine Networks, the companies behind two of the cables in the region, have not yet issued a comment on the outage.

Yemen’s Minster of Information and Culture, Moammar al-Eryani, called the incident a “wake-up call for the international community.”

It has becoming increasingly obvious that our subsea cable networks aren’t just important for global trade, but that they’re also prone to attacks amid ongoing and escalating geopolitical tensions.

More broadly, earlier cable damage in February 2024 disrupted Asia-Europe traffic. Several cables and pipelines have also been damaged in the Baltic Sea since 2022 in attacks suspected to be related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the meantime, Microsoft’s traffic has been restored, albeit with slower-than-usual performance via different routes.