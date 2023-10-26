Microsoft Discount Codes for October 2023

FAQs

Can I get Microsoft 365 for free? Yes, Microsoft 365 has a free version for all of its separate apps. However, you can only use these apps on your web browser and they have limited functionalities compared to the paid versions. You can’t download them to use natively on your computer. You can log in with your Microsoft account to try the free versions of the apps before buying. Microsoft 365 also offers a 1-month free trial for its full suite, but you have to remember to cancel your subscription before the month ends or it will charge you. Students and teachers are eligible for an Office 365 subscription if you are part of an eligible institution. This includes access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Teams. You will need a valid educational email address to get started. Head to the Microsoft website for more information.



Does Microsoft offer student discounts? Yes, Microsoft has an education discount that applies to select products, mostly the Surface devices. These discounts can be accessed by students, teachers and parents, and cannot be combined with any other offer available on the Microsoft Store in Australia. Note that none of the Xbox products (hardware or software) are eligible for student discounts, neither are any of Microsoft's subscription services.

Does the Microsoft Store offer free deliveries? Most Microsoft products come with free delivery in Australia. While most orders will be delivered with 1 to 5 business days, some may take longer, depending on the delivery location.

Does Microsoft offer flexible payment methods in Australia? Yes, you can choose different payment methods at checkout on the online Microsoft Store. PayPal Pay Later and Zip Pay are two options available for Aussie purchases.

Does Microsoft offer a trade-in program? Microsoft Australia does offer cash or a discount on a new product if you would like to trade in an old, eligible device. You can check your used device's trade-in value on the Microsoft Store website – just follow the on-screen instructions. If your device is not eligible for the trade-in program, you can check with Microsoft if it will recycle the old product for you. In Australia, some devices, batteries and packaging can be recycled to reduce e-waste, but you will need to contact Microsoft to confirm.

How do I contact Microsoft customer service? Microsoft has a Contact Us page that will direct you to the proper support depending on what you need. For example, global support numbers for Microsoft software are listed on a separate page. There’s also a separate page for help with Microsoft 365 customer service and support. If you need help with something related to the Microsoft Store, it will direct you to a page full of customer support numbers depending on your region. For example, you can call 13 20 58 for customer support in Australia or 1800 267 785 for technical support.

Hints and Tips

Browse Microsoft deals for the latest discounts: Microsoft has a Deals tab highlighted in its menu bar at the top of its homepage, which leads to a page promoting current sales and discounted items. It also leads to separate pages for specific categories like Surface or Xbox deals. Prices drop for seasonal events like back to school, end of financial year and Black Friday promotions, so it’s best to check if something you’re looking for is already on sale. There’s always something featured as a deal, even if it’s not a special occasion!

Shop the Xbox deals section: Microsoft has layers of pages for its different products. The Xbox deals page isn’t sitting in the open at the top of the website, but it exists. There you can find Xbox Series X|S bundles, discounted games and accessories, refurbished consoles, and more information about the latest Xbox products.

Use the Microsoft education discount: Microsoft offers students, teachers, and parents a 5 to 10% discount on select items from the Microsoft Store. But note that you cannot stack this with other promotions in Australia.