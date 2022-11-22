Microsoft Australia Black Friday 2022: big savings on Surface, Xbox and games

While Black Friday in Australia still isn’t quite as big a deal as in the US, the annual online shopping event has been growing in popularity Down Under, with practically every Aussie retailer now participating by offering deals of some flavour.

Microsoft is just one of the brands that puts up a host of great deals for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday and – like the last few years – the tech giant didn't bother waiting for November 25 to come round.

Microsoft kicked off its Black Friday sale early again this year, with a range of great bargains on everything from Xbox consoles, to games, laptops, and loads of accessories.

You can check out all our Black Friday 2022 deals coverage in one neat location.

Best Black Friday 2022 Microsoft deals

Gaming deals

(opens in new tab) Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass | first month for AU$1 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$14.95) This deal makes it easy for new subscribers to try out Game Pass on the cheap. It doesn’t matter if you play on console, PC, or even a mobile device – Game Pass has over a hundred games you can try today. New games are added all the time, and Game Pass gives a range of other discounts and perks. Of course after the first month it reverts back to full price, but this is a great way to try Game Pass for a month for just AU$1. Don’t forget that if you want to continue, it reverts to full price after the first month. Game Pass Ultimate: AU$1 for one month (save AU$14.95) (opens in new tab)

PC Game Pass: AU$1 for one month (save AU$9.95) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S 512GB Console | AU$499 AU$399 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) One of the main reasons we like the Xbox Series S is value. There's no disc tray here, which might seem intimidating at first, but when you pair this next-gen console with an Xbox Game Pass subscription you unlock access to dozens of games for a monthly fee of little more than your Netflix subscription. It includes day-one access to all upcoming Xbox exclusives, not bad for a handy console now seeing a saving of AU$100.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft PC and Xbox Games | up to 70% off Microsoft has a range of discounted games for PC and Xbox, but some of the deals are better than others. Bundles are especially good value this year, with huge savings compared to the individual games. Don’t forget to compare available editions for example, games such as Marvel’s Avengers and Deathloop have deluxe versions that are also heavily discounted. You can also browse the full list of Xbox (opens in new tab) and PC (opens in new tab) games. • Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Editions Bundle: AU$299.90 AU$119.96 (opens in new tab) (save AU$179.94)

• Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel's Avengers: AU$144.95 AU$43.48 (opens in new tab) (save AU$101.47)

• Deathloop: AU$99.95 AU$32.98 (opens in new tab) (save AU$66.97)

• Big Farm Story: AU$29.95 AU$14.97 (opens in new tab) (save AU$14.98)

• Transformers: Battlegrounds – Complete Edition: AU$44.95 AU$17.98 (opens in new tab) (save AU$17.98)

• Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls: AU$59.95 AU$29.97 (opens in new tab) (save AU$29.98)

• Marvel's Avengers: AU$69.95 AU$13.99 (opens in new tab) (save AU$55.96)

Surface deals

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 | from AU$996 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$901) The solid and reliable Surface Laptop 4 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions, both of which have up to 34% off across the various specs. Unfortunately the Intel CPU equipped models are all out of stock, aside from one lonely 13.5-inch model with a Core i5. The 13.5-inch laptops start at just AU$996, while the larger 15-inch model is available from AU$1,358. The Ice Blue AMD Ryzen 5 powered 13.5-inch Laptop 4 stands out at just AU$1,188, and 34% off.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 | from AU$1,319 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$660) The endlessly handy Surface Pro 8 lineup is up to 34% off, with a range of savings as high as AU$1,130 depending on the exact spec chosen. Stock is limited and some models are already sold out, so move fast if you want to grab one. All models come with a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz touchscreen, 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of RAM and up to 16 hours battery life. While mostly only available with an Intel i7 CPU, there is also an i5 model for those who don’t need the extra performance.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 | from AU$733 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$436) The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a very portable little 12.3-inch laptop that has enough oomph for everyday tasks while remaining affordable. The Laptop Go 2 is up to 35% off, depending on which spec you're after. While they're all great deals, the Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD gets AU$436 off, and is well worth the AU$863 price. Even better, you get a free Surface Mobile Mouse, valued at AU$54.95.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Go 3 | AU$849 AU$719 (opens in new tab) (save AU$130) Microsoft also has the Surface Go 3 for those who don’t want a laptop style device. While not as discounted as the Go 2, the model available is 20% off, down to AU$719 from AU$849. Microsoft is also throwing in a free Surface Go Sleeve, valued at AU$119.95.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio | from AU$1,995 (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$796) While not as exciting as the 34% off the Surface Laptops and Surface Pro models, up to a 17% discount on the Surface Laptop Studio is not to be overlooked. It also comes with a free Surface Mobile Mouse, valued at AU$54.95. The innovative laptop has a 14.4-inch 2400 x 1600 touchscreen, and can be equipped with up to 32GB RAM, a Core i7 CPU, 2TB of storage and even a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The Studio is all about the specially hinged screen, which makes it possible to quickly transition how you use the device.

Microsoft for Business deals

The Microsoft discounted business lineup (opens in new tab) includes a range of reduced price Surface Pro and Studio models. While these devices are more expensive than their consumer counterparts, they come with a range of extras, from support, to security, to training. The Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 8 get up to a 20% discount, while the Studio models are 10% off.

PC peripherals & Accessories

From AU$27.96; save up to 20%

Need some new peripherals? Microsoft is giving up to 20% off on a range of PC accessories. The discounted products cover the whole rodent spectrum, with basic wired mice, Bluetooth mini mice, ergonomic mice and more. You can even get a mouse made with recycled ocean plastic (opens in new tab) – now AU$27.96, down from AU$34.95. Or grab a webcam, keyboard, or maybe a mouse and keyboard bundle. There are also a number of ergonomic options. Check out the full range over at the Microsoft Black Friday PC Accessories page (opens in new tab).

Microsoft freebies

Valued up to AU$144.95

Buying a discounted Surface Pro or Laptop is a nice early Christmas present, but it’s made that bit better thanks to some extra freebies Microsoft is throwing in for Black Friday. On offer are a range of laptop sleeves valued up to AU$144.95, as well as the Microsoft Studio Mouse, valued at AU$54.95. We’ve listed some discounted models that get the freebies below, but make sure to check out the full list over at the Microsoft store (opens in new tab).

When is Microsoft's Black Friday sale?

Black Friday falls on November 25 this year, while Cyber Monday is November 28. This doesn't mean that you'll only be able to find deals on those two days, however.

Given the nature of online shopping, retailers that operate digitally are much more liberal with their sale start and end dates, with the Black Friday offers typically arriving on the Monday prior to the actual date, although they do tend to end at midnight on Cyber Monday.

Microsoft's Black Friday sale, however, kick started early on November 21 and will end at 11:59pm on Monday, November 28.

What's new at Microsoft for Black Friday 2022?

It’s hard to pick a favourite Microsoft deal this year, though getting to try Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for just AU$1 is hard to pass up. Or for those who like to own the actual game, there are a bunch of discounted titles and great deals on bundles. Racing lovers on both PC and Xbox will love the Forza Horizon 4 and 5 bundle, which is 70% off.



Then of course there is hardware, with a range of savings across the board. While we would have loved to have seen discounts on the mighty Xbox Series X, gamers will love 20% off the compact Xbox Series S. There are a range of discounts across the Microsoft lineup of laptops, Surface devices and all-in-ones, where it’s possible to save up to 35%.

Accessories are also getting the Black Friday treatment, and you can save up to 20% on mice, keyboards and webcams. Microsoft is also bundling in a free AU$55 Mobile Mouse, or a AU$145 Sleeve with some laptop and all-in-one purchases.



Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about business users either, and has a range of solid discounts on the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 7+. The Surface Studio stands out as an innovative way to transition between a traditional laptop work environment, and a creative touchscreen experience, and is up to AU$512 off.



When comparing prices and products, make sure to factor in that Microsoft Store purchases come with free delivery and free returns. For applicable purchases between November 1 and December 31, you get an extended returns period through to January 31, 2023.

Don’t forget about the Microsoft trade-in program either, which makes it easy to turn your existing Microsoft devices into some extra moolah, or put it towards an upgrade.