Black Friday Dyson deals live: we're hand-picking all the best vacuum and haircare deals

Black Friday Dyson deals live (Image credit: Future)

With a week to go, this year's Black Friday Dyson deals are already pouring in, with record-low prices on some of the best vacuums we've ever tried and tested. Plus, Dyson's haircare and hair styling devices are starting to see price drops, meaning you can bag some serious savings across a range of desirable Dyson deals. We're here hand-picking all the biggest savings as new deals launch, and offering our top tips so you buy the Dyson appliance that's right for you.

Officially, Black Friday deals start November 29th, when we're likely to see the biggest price drops on Dyson's popular devices, however there are some mega deals already available on Amazon in the US, and plenty at the likes of John Lewis and Argos in the UK. Right up until the main event, we'll be sharing top tips and deals on some of the best vacuum cleaners, best hair dryers, and best fans from Dyson.

Below, we've highlighted some of the best early Black Friday Dyson deals, which we expect will continue to ramp up in the coming weeks, along with a list of last year's best deals for a taste of what to expect as the big day lumbers ever closer.

Today's best Dyson deals (US)

Today's best Dyson deals (UK)

Early Black Friday Dyson deals: my top picks

US Black Friday Dyson deals

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Record low - The Dyson V11 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Dyson Ball Animal 3: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon While the Ball Animal 3 is one of Dyson's more affordable models, it's by no means an underachiever - and to see it drop below $300 is a real treat, and a repeat performance of last year's excellent deal. It's a little heavier than the cordless vacuums on this list and a bit more unwieldy, but it's immensely powerful.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum: was $749.90 now $617.99 at Amazon If you're interested in a powerful, yet lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, and while it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's perfect for pet owners. The Dyson V15's illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.90 now $389 at Amazon Amazon's 2023 Black Friday deals included the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $284.99 - the lowest-ever price. This year, it's not yet dropped so low, but the current deal is still an excellent price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was $649.99 now $500 at Amazon Another great Black Friday deal at Walmart for those looking for a high-end cordless vac. It's not the lowest price we've seen, but a solid discount. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features surprisingly powerful suction for a cordless, and an intelligent sensor that can optimize power and battery life depending on the surface you're vacuuming. A handy de-tangling motor bar makes short work of hair, while the built-in laser scanner illuminates hard-to-see dust. A cheap sucker, this is not, but we were impressed during our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review.

Dyson Corrale hair straighteners: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon While we only scored these straighteners three out of five stars in our Dyson Corrale review, this was largely due to the exorbitant list price, and the fact they are very heavy - but with this coupon for $99 off, some of thoes woes are mitigated. However, the Corrale offers supreme performance and some incredible feats of engineering to keep your tresses healthy.

UK Black Friday Dyson deals

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was £849 now £599 at John Lewis Record low - There's no two ways about it, this is still a pricey device, but we have yet to see this top-of-the-range vacuum drop any lower than this record-low deal. In our review, we gave this sucker four out of five stars, commending its battery life and excellent performance. Its main drawback is the hefty price tag, which is a little more passable with this £250 discount.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was £649.90 now £499.99 at John Lewis Powerful yet lightweight, this is an excellent deal on an excellent vacuum. While £500 is still pretty pricey, it's a fantastic device for pet owners and anyone who needs to pack a punch with their vacuum. The Dyson V15's illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.