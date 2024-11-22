Live
Black Friday Dyson deals live: we're hand-picking all the best vacuum and haircare deals
Black Friday Dyson deals are heating up
With a week to go, this year's Black Friday Dyson deals are already pouring in, with record-low prices on some of the best vacuums we've ever tried and tested. Plus, Dyson's haircare and hair styling devices are starting to see price drops, meaning you can bag some serious savings across a range of desirable Dyson deals. We're here hand-picking all the biggest savings as new deals launch, and offering our top tips so you buy the Dyson appliance that's right for you.
Officially, Black Friday deals start November 29th, when we're likely to see the biggest price drops on Dyson's popular devices, however there are some mega deals already available on Amazon in the US, and plenty at the likes of John Lewis and Argos in the UK. Right up until the main event, we'll be sharing top tips and deals on some of the best vacuum cleaners, best hair dryers, and best fans from Dyson.
Below, we've highlighted some of the best early Black Friday Dyson deals, which we expect will continue to ramp up in the coming weeks, along with a list of last year's best deals for a taste of what to expect as the big day lumbers ever closer.
Today's best Dyson deals (US)
- Amazon: $150 off the Dyson V15 Detect
- Best Buy: save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic
- Dyson: up to $250 off list prices direct from Dyson
- Home Depot: savings on cordless stick vacuums
- Target: up to 20% off select Dyson vacuums
- Walmart: big savings on a range of Dyson appliances
Today's best Dyson deals (UK)
- Amazon: no Dyson deals yet, but plenty of vacuum discounts
- AO: save over £150 off selected Dyson vacuums
- Argos: get 20% off the Dyson V15 Detect
- Currys: save £100 on the Dyson Supersonic
- John Lewis: £150 off the Dyson V8 Absolute
- Marks Electrical: deals on cordless, upright, and robot vacuums
- Very: up to 30% off Dyson vacuums, heaters, and air purifiers
Early Black Friday Dyson deals: my top picks
US Black Friday Dyson deals
Record low - The Dyson V11 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
While the Ball Animal 3 is one of Dyson's more affordable models, it's by no means an underachiever - and to see it drop below $300 is a real treat, and a repeat performance of last year's excellent deal. It's a little heavier than the cordless vacuums on this list and a bit more unwieldy, but it's immensely powerful.
If you're interested in a powerful, yet lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, and while it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, it's perfect for pet owners. The Dyson V15's illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Amazon's 2023 Black Friday deals included the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $284.99 - the lowest-ever price. This year, it's not yet dropped so low, but the current deal is still an excellent price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Another great Black Friday deal at Walmart for those looking for a high-end cordless vac. It's not the lowest price we've seen, but a solid discount. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features surprisingly powerful suction for a cordless, and an intelligent sensor that can optimize power and battery life depending on the surface you're vacuuming. A handy de-tangling motor bar makes short work of hair, while the built-in laser scanner illuminates hard-to-see dust. A cheap sucker, this is not, but we were impressed during our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review.
The Gen5detect vacuum cleaner was deemed Dyson's best one yet by us in our list of best vacuum cleaners. This is $50 pricier than the lowest price we've seen, but still a solid deal. We were impressed by its powerful suction and laser features, highlighting dust that's invisible to the eye which determined our 5 star rating.
While we only scored these straighteners three out of five stars in our Dyson Corrale review, this was largely due to the exorbitant list price, and the fact they are very heavy - but with this coupon for $99 off, some of thoes woes are mitigated. However, the Corrale offers supreme performance and some incredible feats of engineering to keep your tresses healthy.
UK Black Friday Dyson deals
Record low - There's no two ways about it, this is still a pricey device, but we have yet to see this top-of-the-range vacuum drop any lower than this record-low deal. In our review, we gave this sucker four out of five stars, commending its battery life and excellent performance. Its main drawback is the hefty price tag, which is a little more passable with this £250 discount.
Powerful yet lightweight, this is an excellent deal on an excellent vacuum. While £500 is still pretty pricey, it's a fantastic device for pet owners and anyone who needs to pack a punch with their vacuum. The Dyson V15's illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
Our Dyson Supersonic review called this the 'best hair dryer on the market' for its quirky design and impressive performance. The main issue? The price. It's unusual to see substantial savings on a brand-new Supersonic, so £80 is nothing to sniff at.
Huge discount: We described this as a superb fan heater and awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and now it's at the lowest price we've seen since way way back in 2017 ($239.99). This is an incredible deal on a modern-looking and quick-performing fan and heater, flipping between the heating and cooling modes at the push of a button.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The Dyson Ball Animal 3 is already one of the more affordable models on offer in the brand's wide range of vacuums, but still offers much the same high-performance as we'd expect from its more premium, cordless models.
By proxy of being corded and higher-capacity, it's a little heavier, and in our review we did find it was slightly harder to maneuver - but it makes up for this in the power department.
Dyson Ball Animal 3:
was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon
Is Black Friday the best time to buy Dyson products?
Generally speaking, yes. Dyson products are characterized not only by their quality, but also by the lofty price tag, and the fact there are rarely significant discounts. Luckily, you've got a week until the deals officially launch, so there's time to mull over your options.
While we'll sometimes see small price drops during other major sales, Black Friday is often the only sales event during which we'll see discounts of any great significance.It's worth highlighting, however, that truly great deals on certain devices like the Airwrap are especially few and far between.
Sometimes, even if a deal isn't as good as one we've seen previously, it's worth snagging an Airwrap if you've had it on your list for a few years.
We think the Gen5detect is one of the best vacuums available right now, impressing our reviewer with its fantastic suction and smart laser features which highlight dust that's invisible to the eye, earning it a 5-star rating.
Dyson's powerful Gen5detect cordless vacuum cleaner has plummeted to its record-low price in the UK, and it's seen a decent discount in the US too:
🇬🇧:
was £849 now £599 at John Lewis
Welcome to our Black Friday Dyson deals coverage! Today, I'll be sharing all the best Dyson deals from across US and UK retailers as well as top tips from our home appliance experts on how to get the most bang for your buck.
Stay tuned, because the deals are heating up!