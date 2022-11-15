Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact review

The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact cools and purifies the air in a room. It's easy to set up and it looks attractive. However, it isn't app-compatible so the insights it offers are limited, and it takes some time to cool a room. It's expensive, too, which is likely to make it out of reach for many.

Engineered in the UK and assembled in Malaysia, Dyson produces some of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) and best fans on the market. The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan is one of a range of air treatment appliances the brand offers, this model designed to purify and cool the air in a room.

Dyson purifiers combine intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration system. The aim is to capture gases and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns in order to clean the air in the space in which it's placed. It's a fantastic solution for those who suffer allergies, or those who endure seasonal perils. The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact cools, too, oscillating 350° to circulate air.

Arriving with 10 speed settings, it includes a night mode and integrated sensors that analyse the air while it's in use. You can use the included controller to toggle through live results of air analysis on the LCD screen, as well as view the target temperature and filter status, so you know when the latter needs replacing.

We reviewed the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact during a spell of hot weather, late in summer 2022, where we'd say it proved it worth. Priced at $549.99 / £499.99, it's one of the most expensive coolers currently on sale – although the fact that it purifies the air too justifies the cost to a degree. However, it lacks the insight technology that we've now come to expect from this innovative brand, plus there's no app control available either. Nevertheless, the neat little controller does provide access to all the features and functions; it perches on the top of the appliance when not in use.

While we have pretty mixed feelings about the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, ultimately, it's an impressive piece of kit, with nothing else like it currently available.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact price and availability

List price: $549.99 / £499.99

Available in US and UK

The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan, also known as the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact in the UK, is available to buy direct from Dyson (opens in new tab) for a less-than-cool $549.99 / £499.99. It's an expensive air cooler but the ideal investment for the summer months, and homes with allergy sufferers.

It's also available to buy from resellers including Best Buy (opens in new tab), Home Depot (opens in new tab) and Target (opens in new tab) in the US, and Argos (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab), John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Very (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Value: 3.5/5

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact design

Oscillates up to 350°

Backward airflow mode

10 speed settings

The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan is a rather beautiful-looking appliance. Featuring smooth curves and standing tall, it comes in a white / silver color that will easily fit with most home decor.

Measuring 41 x 7.8 x 8.6in / 105 x 20.4 x 22cm (h x w x l), it makes a statement in the room, and its bladeless design makes it safe to use around young children. The battery-powered controller sits discretely on the top, secured by some sort of magnet that keeps it in place.

Setup was relatively straightforward. Out of the box, it was just the two filters that needed securing – one at the front and one at the back – and the two protective slides clipping on. The unit is mains-powered, so there's no need to pre-charge the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact before first use. However, note that the cable is only 5.9ft/1.8m long, so it can't be positioned too far away from a socket.

In use, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact can oscillate up to 350° – so, again, you'll need to consider placement in order to best benefit from sufficient air flow. To purify the air, backwards airflow mode diverts air through the rear of the machine, so we advise that the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact isn't positioned too close to the wall.

It arrives with 10 speed settings and a night time mode, allowing you to control the power and noise output. We tested it in our front room where we spend most of our time and in use we barely noticed it was running – aside from the gradual reduction in the temperature of the room.

Design: 5/5

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact performance

Quiet in use

Gradual cooling of the room

Senses and reports the air automatically

As an air purifier, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan proved brilliant. We used it mainly during a super-hot couple of weeks in September, the warm weather bringing with it a lot of irritating pollens. Following a couple of hours of use, the air in our front room felt noticeably lighter to breath. The Autoreact was set to oscillate and the low speed setting was more than sufficient. The filter didn't seem appear to take too much of a hit during those two weeks of relatively heavy use either.

In terms of cooling, yes, the temperature of the room did drop eventually. To say we were sweltering would be an understatement; we were in need of instant cooling, but the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact proved more of a slow burner. Even when on its highest speed setting, the results took some time to be felt.

Using the remote, it was interesting to toggle through the integrated sensors and reports to gain some insight into the air quality of the room in which the Autoreact was sat, as well as the status of the filter. The color LCD panel proved helpful on which to view the information the cooler/purifier provides; however, an accompanying app would likely deliver more room for detailed analysis.

(Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact proved incredibly quiet in use, measuring in at 26db – 60db on our noise level meter, which is a similar pitch to rustling leaves on the lower speed and a normal conversation on the higher speed..

Dyson advise that you'll need to replace the filters every 12 months, and they can be bought direct from Dyson for $69.99/£65.99 (opens in new tab). Remember, you can keep an eye on filter status via the integrated reports, accessed via the controller.

Performance: 3.5/5

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact score card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attribute Notes Score Value Super-expensive as a cooler, but reasonable for an air purifier. 3.5/5 Design Well designed, with a minimal yet sophisticated look. 5/5 Performance Fantastic air purifier but it takes too long to cool a room. 3.5/5

Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You want to purify the air The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan is a fantastic air purifier that can deliver some insight into the air quality in your home with its automatic sensors.

There are children in the home The bladeless design makes this a relatively safe choice for those homes with children – although they'll need reminding that it isn't a toy.

You want minimal maintenance To keep the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan performing as intended, you'll simply need to replace the filters annually at a cost of $69.99/£65.

Don't buy it if..

You're on a budget There's no denying that at $549.99 / £499.99, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan is expensive – and probably out of reach for some.

You want instant cooling The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan doesn't deliver instant cooling – you'll need to wait a few hours until you feel the effects.

You want to control it remotely The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan isn't supported by an app, so control (and insights) is limited.