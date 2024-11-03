How to clean a Dyson cordless vacuum

When you buy one of the best Dyson vacuums, you get a powerful cleaning device… but you also spend a lot of money. So you'll want to protect your investment, and that requires a small amount of maintenance and cleaning.

Yes, cleaning is not fun and none of us really want to do it. But the effort you put in will mean your vacuum continues to provide the maximum suction. That ultimately means you'll spend less time and effort cleaning your house, so it's really a no-brainer. Not to mention that it'll prolong the lifespan of your Dyson, whether that be the Dyson Gen5detect, Dyson V15 Detect or the Dyson V11.

And really, it's not that difficult to clean a Dyson cordless vacuum. In this article, we'll walk you through how to keep yours in top condition.

Step 1. Clean the filter

The filter is a crucial component of today's best cordless vacuums, and Dyson recommends you clean your vacuum filter monthly for optimal performance. Here's how to do it:

Remove the filter from your Dyson machine Tap the filter gently on the side of a sink or bin to remove loose dust and debris Rinse the filter with warm tap water, gently rubbing it with your hands. Avoid using detergents Fill the filter with warm water, cover the open ends with your hands, and shake it firmly to remove dirt; repeat until the water runs clear Shake the filter to remove excess water Allow the filter to dry for at least 24 hours in an area with good airflow, such as near a fan or open window. Do not put it in a tumble dryer or microwave, or leave it near an open flame Ensure the filter is completely dry before reinserting it into the machine (Dyson recommends a full 24 hours)

Dyson cordless vacuum filters are designed to be washed (Image credit: Future)

2. Empty and clean the bin

Regular bin emptying and cleaning are essential for maintaining your vacuum's suction power. The process may vary slightly depending on your Dyson model, but here are the general steps:

Remove the wand from the bin by pressing the release button Hold the machine with the bin pointing downwards and push the release lever to empty the contents Remove the bin from the main body of the vacuum, and empty it of its contents Wipe away any dust from the bin using a damp cloth Ensure the bin and seals are completely dry before reassembling

Most Dyson cordless vacuums have a slide-to-release mechanism on the bin (Image credit: Future)

For specific instructions tailored to your Dyson model, refer to the manufacturer's guidelines.

3. Clean the floorhead

Modern Dyson cordless vacuums come with two main types of floorhead, Fluffy and Motorhead (both explained in more detail in this Dyson vacuum tools guide).

The Fluffy floorhead is designed for hard floors and contains one furry roller, covered with soft woven fibre, which is designed to pick up fine dust and larger debris. To keep this working effectively:

Take out the brush bar. In most models, you remove the end cap using a coin to rotate it anti-clockwise. Wash the brush bar with cold water, gently rub to remove lint or dirt. Gently squeeze the bar to remove excess water, then leave it standing to dry completely for at least 24 hours. Use a dry cloth to clean the head and the laser. Once it's completely dry, replace the brush bar.

If your vacuum comes with a fluffy floorhead, the soft roller can be washed (Image credit: Future)

The Motorbar floorhead, aka High Torque head, is designed for efficient and thorough cleaning of both carpets and hard floors. This does NOT have a washable brush bar, so the cleaning instructions here are slightly different:

Press the cleaner head release button on the end of the wand. Use a coin to unlock the end cap. Twist the end cap and remove it from your brush bar. Slide your brush bar out of the cleaner head. Clear any debris from your brush bar by wiping it over with a damp, lint-free cloth. Do not wash the brush bar. Place the end cap back onto your brush bar, and slide it back into the cleaner head. Finally, turn the end cap clockwise into the locked position.

The roller in the Motorbar floorhead is not washable (Image credit: Future)

4. Further maintenance tips

Here are some further tips to ensure your Dyson cordless vacuum continues to perform at its best:

Make regular checks: Inspect your vacuum regularly for any signs of wear or damage Clean your parts: Don't forget to clean the various attachments and tools that come with your vacuum Store your vacuum properly: When it's not in use, store your vacuum in a cool, dry place to prevent dust accumulation and potential damage Battery care: For models with removable batteries, follow Dyson's guidelines for proper battery maintenance and storage

By following these cleaning and maintenance steps, you can ensure that your Dyson cordless vacuum remains in excellent condition, providing you with powerful suction and efficient cleaning for years to come.

Remember, though, that while the guidelines above apply to most Dyson cordless models, it's always best to consult your specific model's user manual for any unique maintenance requirements.