17 of the best cordless vacuum deals in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for a new vacuum. Home appliances are always very well represented in the Black Friday sales, but I've seen some especially good vacuum cleaner deals.

There are tons of discounts from fan-favorite brands like Dyson and Shark, discounts of up to 50% off, and all-time-low prices popping up all over the place. In short, if you don't like throwing all your money at a new vacuum but concede that you really need one, now's the time to buy.

Below, I've rounded up 17 of the best Black Friday vacuum deals available now. I've focused on models we've tried and tested and appear in our best vacuum and best cordless vacuum guides. I've also price-checked them all and flagged where it's an all-time low price or cases where it's been cheaper before, and it might be worth gambling on a bigger discount appearing on Black Friday itself. Read on for the biggest and best Black Friday vacuum deals to buy today...

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick vacuum: was $499.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Stratos is one of the most powerful cordless vacuums in Shark's range, making it a top choice for anyone with lots of carpets or pets. At full price, it's a little overpriced (especially when compared to the newer models in the range), but with this $250 off Black Friday deal, it's suddenly a far more appealing prospect. The wand can flex forwards to enable you to reach right under furniture without getting down on the floor yourself. Get the full lowdown in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick vacuum review.

Dyson Gen5detect: was $949.99 now $699 at Amazon The Gen5detect is the most powerful, high-spec option in Dyson's range, with the longest battery life you'll find anywhere (from any brand), with up to 70 minutes on one charge. It can automatically adjust suction depending on how dirty the floor is. In our Dyson Gen5detect review, we were especially impressed with the laser on the fluffy floorhead, which is bright enough to illuminate every last speck of dirt. It's still an investment, but it's very rare to see a price drop as significant as $250 off.

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy The Digital Slim is a stealth new launch from Dyson. It's not a flagship but rather a lighter, more streamlined stick vacuum option. This half-off deal is the first discount it's had, and it looks like excellent value for money. We haven't had a chance to put it through its paces, but you're getting that meticulous Dyson engineering, plus up to 40 minutes of battery, a super-effective filter, and a powerful motor. For under $250, it's one of the cheapest Dyson stick vacs we've seen this sales season.

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $519.99 now $299.99 at Dyson Inc. The V8 is a slightly older model in the Dyson cordless vacuum range, but it's still superbly capable. As we explain in our Dyson V8 review, it's extremely easy to maneuver, packs some very decent suction, and is lighter in hand than newer models, too. With $220 off the list price, it's great value for money in the Black Friday sales.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine: was $949.99 now $749 at Dyson Inc. The Submarine is unique within the Dyson vacuum range because it's the only one with an extra, wet floorhead that can be swapped on to tackle hard floors. That makes it far more versatile and saves you from making room for a separate appliance. It's had an appealing $200 price cut for Black Friday. Head to our Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review to find out what we thought.

Dyson V11 Plus vacuum: was $569.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy We rate the V11 as the best Dyson vacuum when balancing price and features, and right now, it's at an all-time lowest price with $220 off. You'll get powerful suction, an ultra-maneuverable floorhead, and useful features like an LCD info screen that tells you exactly how long you have left in your current power mode. There's also an auto mode that adjusts based on how dirty the floor is to deliver an efficient and low-effort clean, and the hair screw tool is perfect for tackling hair on furniture.

LG CordZero with Auto-Empty: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Lowe's This do-it-all vac has a telescopic handle and plenty of attachments to increase its versatility, plus floorhead headlights to help you spot dirt that might otherwise be missed. One rare but useful feature is that it comes with a special dock, which automatically empties the vacuum's onboard bin when it's clipped on, meaning you'll only need to deal with emptying it occasionally. Best of all, there's a massive $200 off for Black Friday.

Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Dyson Inc. This is the Outsize version of the Gen5detect – Dyson's most powerful and hi-tech vacuum cleaner. That means it has a larger dust bin and wider floorhead than the standard model, making it better suited to bigger homes. It can automatically adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is (as well as reporting on exactly what it's sucking up on the LCD screen), and the fluffy floorhead has a laser that will illuminate dirt on hard floors. See what we thought of the regular-sized version in our Dyson Gen5detect review. It's still an investment, but with $250 off for Black Friday, it's much more affordable than usual.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon There's now $110 off this Shark cordless vac at Amazon, matching the lowest price we've ever seen on this model. We haven't tested this specific model, but it includes many features we've praised on other Shark vacuums, including LED headlights to light up dingy corners, a clip that enables you to store the vacuum freestanding and a larger-than-usual dust cup. Shark's vacuums consistently score highly on review, too. Best buy price: $149.99

Dyson Outsize Origin cordless vacuum: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon This is the lowest price we've seen on the Outsize Origin in some time – $100 less than the previous low price. It's a scaled-up version of a Dyson cordless vacuum with a larger bin and wider floorhead, making it a top choice for bigger homes. You'll get up to a full hour of cleaning on a single charge – we gave it a nearly perfect 4.5* in our Dyson V11 Outsize review.

Shark HV371 Rocket Pro: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This cheap model looks basic in terms of features, but corded vacuums generally deliver more power than cordless ones, and you'll never have to worry about running out of battery. There's also a handy storage solution: the motor section comes off and clips to the base so it'll stand up on freestanding, and it comes with Shark's dedicated pet tool for getting fur off furniture. It looks a little weird, but for under $120, we can probably get over it.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Walmart This is an older Dyson vacuum, but it's still very capable. You're getting a lightweight, extremely maneuverable design, with a floorhead that easily pivots any which way, plus Dyson's unique cyclone-based motor for powerful pickup. There's $150 off for Black Friday, and while that's not the lowest price ever, it's much cheaper than usual.



Dyson V15 Detect: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dyson Inc. The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest and most advanced vacuum cleaners. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with this vacuum's dirt detection capabilities (it'll show you exactly what it's sucking up and when the floor is clear of dust on its screen as you clean). There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to illuminate hidden dirt. With $200 off for Black Friday, now's a great time to grab this top-of-the-range cleaner for a more affordable price.



