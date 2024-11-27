17 of the best cordless vacuum deals in the Black Friday sales
Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for a new vacuum. Home appliances are always very well represented in the Black Friday sales, but I've seen some especially good vacuum cleaner deals.
There are tons of discounts from fan-favorite brands like Dyson and Shark, discounts of up to 50% off, and all-time-low prices popping up all over the place. In short, if you don't like throwing all your money at a new vacuum but concede that you really need one, now's the time to buy.
Below, I've rounded up 17 of the best Black Friday vacuum deals available now. I've focused on models we've tried and tested and appear in our best vacuum and best cordless vacuum guides. I've also price-checked them all and flagged where it's an all-time low price or cases where it's been cheaper before, and it might be worth gambling on a bigger discount appearing on Black Friday itself. Read on for the biggest and best Black Friday vacuum deals to buy today...
Today's best cordless vacuum deals
The Stratos is one of the most powerful cordless vacuums in Shark's range, making it a top choice for anyone with lots of carpets or pets. At full price, it's a little overpriced (especially when compared to the newer models in the range), but with this $250 off Black Friday deal, it's suddenly a far more appealing prospect. The wand can flex forwards to enable you to reach right under furniture without getting down on the floor yourself. Get the full lowdown in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick vacuum review.
This is the lowest price we've ever seen of Shark's newest launch. It combines the outright power of the Stratos range with the smarts of the Detect Pro range and throws in a few more tricks for good measure – and in our Shark PowerDetect cordless stick vacuum review, we found it really delivered. It's well worth considering upgrading to the version with an auto-empty base to avoid having to empty it nearly as often. That model is also discounted to $349.99 (was $499.99), and it's even better value with a vac-mop thrown in for free.
The Gen5detect is the most powerful, high-spec option in Dyson's range, with the longest battery life you'll find anywhere (from any brand), with up to 70 minutes on one charge. It can automatically adjust suction depending on how dirty the floor is. In our Dyson Gen5detect review, we were especially impressed with the laser on the fluffy floorhead, which is bright enough to illuminate every last speck of dirt. It's still an investment, but it's very rare to see a price drop as significant as $250 off.
This deal matches the lowest-ever price on this model, so now's a great time to buy, and it is ridiculously good value for what you're getting. The Detect Pro is one of our favorite Shark vacuums, blending effective cleaning with useful smart features. In our Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum review, we loved that it could adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is, whether it's on a hard floor or carpet, and whether it's near the edge of a room for a low-effort, effective clean.
Best Buy price: $199.99
Lowes price: $199.99
The Digital Slim is a stealth new launch from Dyson. It's not a flagship but rather a lighter, more streamlined stick vacuum option. This half-off deal is the first discount it's had, and it looks like excellent value for money. We haven't had a chance to put it through its paces, but you're getting that meticulous Dyson engineering, plus up to 40 minutes of battery, a super-effective filter, and a powerful motor. For under $250, it's one of the cheapest Dyson stick vacs we've seen this sales season.
The V8 is a slightly older model in the Dyson cordless vacuum range, but it's still superbly capable. As we explain in our Dyson V8 review, it's extremely easy to maneuver, packs some very decent suction, and is lighter in hand than newer models, too. With $220 off the list price, it's great value for money in the Black Friday sales.
The Submarine is unique within the Dyson vacuum range because it's the only one with an extra, wet floorhead that can be swapped on to tackle hard floors. That makes it far more versatile and saves you from making room for a separate appliance. It's had an appealing $200 price cut for Black Friday. Head to our Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review to find out what we thought.
We rate the V11 as the best Dyson vacuum when balancing price and features, and right now, it's at an all-time lowest price with $220 off. You'll get powerful suction, an ultra-maneuverable floorhead, and useful features like an LCD info screen that tells you exactly how long you have left in your current power mode. There's also an auto mode that adjusts based on how dirty the floor is to deliver an efficient and low-effort clean, and the hair screw tool is perfect for tackling hair on furniture.
This do-it-all vac has a telescopic handle and plenty of attachments to increase its versatility, plus floorhead headlights to help you spot dirt that might otherwise be missed. One rare but useful feature is that it comes with a special dock, which automatically empties the vacuum's onboard bin when it's clipped on, meaning you'll only need to deal with emptying it occasionally. Best of all, there's a massive $200 off for Black Friday.
This is the Outsize version of the Gen5detect – Dyson's most powerful and hi-tech vacuum cleaner. That means it has a larger dust bin and wider floorhead than the standard model, making it better suited to bigger homes. It can automatically adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is (as well as reporting on exactly what it's sucking up on the LCD screen), and the fluffy floorhead has a laser that will illuminate dirt on hard floors. See what we thought of the regular-sized version in our Dyson Gen5detect review. It's still an investment, but with $250 off for Black Friday, it's much more affordable than usual.
There's now $110 off this Shark cordless vac at Amazon, matching the lowest price we've ever seen on this model. We haven't tested this specific model, but it includes many features we've praised on other Shark vacuums, including LED headlights to light up dingy corners, a clip that enables you to store the vacuum freestanding and a larger-than-usual dust cup. Shark's vacuums consistently score highly on review, too.
Best buy price: $149.99
This is the lowest price we've seen on the Outsize Origin in some time – $100 less than the previous low price. It's a scaled-up version of a Dyson cordless vacuum with a larger bin and wider floorhead, making it a top choice for bigger homes. You'll get up to a full hour of cleaning on a single charge – we gave it a nearly perfect 4.5* in our Dyson V11 Outsize review.
This cheap model looks basic in terms of features, but corded vacuums generally deliver more power than cordless ones, and you'll never have to worry about running out of battery. There's also a handy storage solution: the motor section comes off and clips to the base so it'll stand up on freestanding, and it comes with Shark's dedicated pet tool for getting fur off furniture. It looks a little weird, but for under $120, we can probably get over it.
This is an older Dyson vacuum, but it's still very capable. You're getting a lightweight, extremely maneuverable design, with a floorhead that easily pivots any which way, plus Dyson's unique cyclone-based motor for powerful pickup. There's $150 off for Black Friday, and while that's not the lowest price ever, it's much cheaper than usual.
Amazon price: $249.98
The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest and most advanced vacuum cleaners. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with this vacuum's dirt detection capabilities (it'll show you exactly what it's sucking up and when the floor is clear of dust on its screen as you clean). There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to illuminate hidden dirt. With $200 off for Black Friday, now's a great time to grab this top-of-the-range cleaner for a more affordable price.
Best buy price: $549.99 (different tools)
Amazon price: $599.99 (different tools)
In our V12 Detect Slim review, we called this vac "underrated," given that it's lighter and cheaper than the V15 Detect, although that does mean the dust bin is rather small. Otherwise, it packs many of the pricier V15's best features, including the dirt-illuminating laser on the fluffy floorhead. With $250 off for Black Friday, it's excellent value for money.
Dyson price: $399.99
This basic Shark cordless has a lightweight design and a sealed system to prevent allergens from escaping back into the air once they've been successfully sucked up. There's $130 off in the Black Friday sales, taking this model down to under $200. It's a more basic Shark cordless vacuum, and to be honest, if the Detect Pro or Stratos are similarly priced, we'd recommend buying one of those instead.
