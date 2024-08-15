There's a new Dyson Airwrap in town - and this one pairs with your smartphone to personalize your style

The Dyson Airwrap has captivated haircare lovers since its release back in 2018, and now the ever-popular multi-styler is back and smarter than ever with the Dyson Airwrap i.d., the brand's first connected beauty device.

In the MyDyson app, users can program their hair profile, specifying their hair type, length and skill level. Based on this information, the app will recommend the perfect curling routine, which the Airwrap i.d. will be able to fetch through a simple push of the power button using Bluetooth connectivity.

The app will also help you to better maintain your Airwrap, providing insights into the filter status, guidance for filter cleaning, and any fault actions. However, there's also a new white LED on the machine that will flash when it's time to clean the filter for when you forget to check the app.

Otherwise, the specs are broadly the same, with the Airwrap i.d. offering the same intelligent heat control to measure and regulate heat and Coanda airflow technology to offer reduced hair damage and salon-ready results.

Additionally, Dyson has unveiled three new attachments to further the versatility of the Airwrap; a conical barrel for more defined curls that promises better root styling, the Wave+Curl diffuser to enhance and define natural wave patterns, and a blade concentrator that funnels Coanda airflow across two curved surfaces to create one even jet of air for a smoother finish.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson)

Work smarter, not harder

The original Dyson Airwrap (later improved in an updated 2022 model with bi-directional curling barrels and a new flyaway attachment) was an impressive, groundbreaking device, and despite its eye-wateringly high price, became one of the most sought-after hair care devices we've ever seen.

Now, there's a slew of Dyson Airwrap dupes available (chief amongst which is the Shark FlexStyle), many of which offer comparable performance for as little as half the price. Still, having used the Airwrap myself for the best part of a year, I can't say anything quite equals the ease of use offered by the OG.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new technology and attachments could widen the gap even further between Dyson and its competitors, especially as they could be a real boon for a wider variety of hair types, too. Curly and coily hair, in particular, might benefit from the conical barrel and Wave+Curl diffuser, as well as the MyDyson app hair profile, which is a pleasant departure from the original multi-styler's one-size-dries-all approach.

The new Dyson Airwrap i.d. range will be available in-store and online on Dyson.co.uk for £499.99 on August 27 in the United Kingdom, and we're eagerly awaiting US and Australian pricing and release details from Dyson. It will be available in two bold and beautiful colorways; Ceramic Patina and Topaz, as well as Vinca Blue and Topaz.

While you're shopping, make sure to also check out Dyson's new and first-ever wet line styling products, the Dyson Chitosan formulations range, produced specifically to complement Dyson's hair tools.