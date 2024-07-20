Here are the top 6 tools this professional hairdresser wouldn’t be without

For beautiful, healthy looking hair, it helps to use the best tools to suit you. There’s a wide range of best hair dryer for smooth and shiny styles and and best hair straighteners from brands such as Dyson, GHD, Remington, Panasonic and others. But with so many to choose from, having a little inside knowledge on what the professionals are using is always a good idea when you’re trying to decide what is right for you and your family.

To stay informed on what top hair dressers love to use, we asked expert hair stylist Ameyo Napo (who’s also a member of hair and beauty app 10outof10) to highlight her top hair tools.

"As a hair stylist, I appreciate high-quality tools that make styling more efficient and effective," says Ameyo. "Here are six gadgets I can't live without, plus some personal insights and tips for strengthening and growing your hair."

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

"The Dyson Supersonic is a must-have in my toolkit," says Ameyo. "It dries hair fast without exposing it to extreme heat, which helps maintain the hair's natural shine and health. The flyaway attachment is fantastic for creating a smooth, polished finish. Its lightweight design and balanced weight distribution make it comfortable to use for extended periods."

2. T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer

"The T3 Featherweight StyleMax Hair Dryer is another essential in my kit. It's powerful yet gentle, with advanced ion technology that helps reduce frizz and enhance shine. It's also very lightweight and ergonomically designed, which makes it perfect for long styling sessions. I love how it leaves the hair feeling soft and smooth."

3. GHD Platinum+ Hair Straighteners

"Decent hair straighteners are a must. Both the GHD Chronos and GHD Platinum+ have their strengths but the GHD Platinum+ Styler is my go-to for versatile styling. Whether I'm creating sleek, straight looks, bouncy curls, or beachy waves, this tool delivers consistently excellent results. Its ultra-zone predictive technology ensures the perfect temperature, reducing the risk of heat damage and keeping hair looking shiny and healthy."

4. mdlondon STRAIT Hair Straightener

"The mdlondon STRAIT Hair Straightener is another fantastic tool for achieving sleek, straight styles. Its precision-engineered plates provide even heat distribution, ensuring smooth, frizz-free results. The adjustable temperature settings allow for customised styling, making it suitable for all hair types. It's a reliable straightener that I often recommend to clients."

5. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron

"The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is excellent for precise styling for silky smooth results. Its thin design is easy to handle and control and perfect for both straightening and creating beautiful curls. The titanium plates heat up quickly and evenly for smooth and quick styling without causing damage."

6. Wet Brush Original Detangler

"As for a hair dryer, the Wet Brush Original Detangler is indispensable for gently detangling hair without causing breakage. Its flexible bristles glide through knots effortlessly, making it suitable for all hair types, including fine and fragile hair. I always recommend it to clients for daily use to keep their hair healthy and tangle-free."

Ameyo Napo's top 6 tips for strengthening and growing your hair

Trim your hair regularly: Even if you're growing your hair out, trimming it often at around every 6-8 weeks helps prevent split ends and keeps your hair looking healthy.

Handle gently: Be kind when brushing and styling your hair. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle wet hair and avoid harsh pulling.

Stay hydrated: Keep your hair moisturized with deep conditioning treatments and leave-in conditioners. Hydrated hair is less prone to breakage.

Limit heat exposure: Minimize the use of heat styling tools, and always use a heat protectant spray when you do. Allow your hair to air dry whenever possible.

Care for your scalp: A healthy scalp is essential for healthy hair growth. Regularly massage your scalp to stimulate blood circulation.

Stay healthy: Consuming a diet rich in vitamins and minerals, such as biotin, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids, can promote hair growth and strength.