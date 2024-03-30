GHD Chronos vs GHD Platinum Plus

GHD Chronos $354 at Amazon The Chronos is the latest wired flat iron styler to launch from hair tools giant, GHD. It promises to style hair three times faster than previous models while enhancing shine by 85% and reducing frizz by half. It features HD motion-responsive technology and a re-engineered wishbone hinge for easier curling. For Curved, compact design

Adds shine and reduces frizz

Great for curling hair Against Expensive

Speed and shine comparisons are misleading GHD Platinum Plus Check Amazon The GHD Platinum Plus, first released in 2018, is GHD's former flagship styler and the Chronos' predecessor. It's a wired, 1-inch flat iron styler that uses ultra-zone predictive technology to ensure consistent heat across the plates. It claims to deliver 70% stronger hair, 20% more shine, and twice the color protection than older models. For Versatile

Creates smooth styles Against Features six-year-old tech

Pulls on the hair

For more than 20 years, GHD has dominated the vast majority of best hair straightener lists. It was a pioneer of the ceramic-plated, flat-iron stylers and throughout its time at the top, GHD has seen a rise in imitators while continually battling to stay ahead.

As a result, the GHD hair tools range has grown significantly in that time. It now includes curling tongs, hair dryers, a wet-to-dry styler, a cordless straightener, and a growing collection of wired, flat-iron straighteners, the latest of which is the GHD Chronos.

Having first launched in the US at the start of the year, before arriving in the UK and Australia in late February, the Chronos is the successor to the previous flagship, 2018's GHD Platinum Plus.

As you'd expect, the Chronos is more expensive. It comes with a host of promised innovations, from faster styling to shinier hair, but is it really better than the Platinum Plus, or does the relative affordability of the Plus now make it a better choice?

In this guide, we compare the two stylers to see how each one stacks up against the other to help you decide which better suits your needs.

(Image credit: Future)

GHD Chronos vs Platinum Plus: pricing

Both the GHD Chronos and Platinum Plus sit at the higher end of the hair tools market, and both are available directly from GHD in the UK, US and Australia.

Despite its age, the Platinum Plus has not only held its value but has repeatedly increased in price since it launched. In 2018 when it launched, it cost £175 / $249. Today it costs $289 / £239 / AU$415.

By comparison, the Chronos will set you back $329 / £289 / AU$465. Since the Chronos launched, several retailers including GHD itself have discounted the Platinum Plus. However, it doesn't appear to be a permanent change.

In the US, you can buy the Chronos and Platinum Plus from GHD's official Amazon store, as well as Walmart and Ulta. For some reason, the Chronos doesn't appear when you search on Walmart, but you can find a direct link here.

In the UK, they're both available via Lookfantastic, Selfridges, John Lewis, and Harvey Nichols. The Platinum Plus is available on Amazon, but the Chronos isn't due to launch on Amazon UK until 15 April. In Australia, both are available at Adore Beauty.

Winner: GHD Platinum Plus

GHD Chronos vs Platinum Plus: Design

Realistically, there are only so many ways you can design flat-iron straighteners, and as such the Chronos looks remarkably similar to the Platinum Plus.

Both are available in black and white colorways, both are made from plastic with a matte finish, and both have 1-inch black ceramic hot plates with an ultra gloss coating, and power buttons located on the inside of the stylers' arms. They each then heat up within 20 seconds and have the same 2.7m, 360º cord.

Place the stylers next to one another, however, and you'll spot some key differences. The Chronos is notably smaller and more compact, despite offering the same size plates as the Platinum Plus.

The Platinum Plus measures 12.6 x 4.72 x 3.54 inches and weighs 1.65 lbs. The Chronos measures 11.8 x 4.6 x 2.8 inches and weighs 1.63 lbs.

The hinge on the Chronos is made from brushed, rather than shiny chrome, and has been redesigned to make it easier to use. This new hinge is less likely to trap your hair than the Platinum Plus, a model that already improved upon previous GHD straighteners with its spring design.

One of my biggest complaints with the Platinum Plus is that the hinge doesn't snap the arms back in place as quickly as I'd like. This is a minor point, and you soon get used to it, but this has been solved on the Chronos.

Elsewhere, the Chronos has curvier edges than the Platinum Plus. This makes it easier to curl with, while its compact size makes it easier to move around your head and travel with.

When you press the power button on each styler, a high-pitched beep rings out to let you know that the straighteners are on. Once the plates on each styler reach the maximum temperature of 365F / 185℃, both beep again to let you know it's ready to use.

Features-wise, the Platinum Plus features ultra-zone technology. This technology relies on sensors to monitor and control the distribution of heat along the two plates. This makes sure that there aren't any cold or hot spots during use, and that the heat remains consistent to give you quick and even styling.

Chronos has upgraded this technology to what it calls HD motion-responsive technology. It works similarly to the Platinum Plus' ultra-zone technology, in that it relies on sensors to evenly distribute the heat. However, the Chronos is said to be capable of monitoring the angle of the styler and also how it's being used to make the temperature controls and dispersion even more precise.

GHD hasn't gone into great detail about how the HD motion-responsive technology differs from the ultra-zone technology, other than saying that the Chronos "responds to your styling motion with 2x more responsiveness and intelligence" to make straightening your hair faster.

Elsewhere, the Chronos is powered by GHD's latest generation ceramic heater and will automatically turn off after 10 minutes if it's not being used. The Platinum Plus' automatic shut-off doesn't kick in for 30 minutes.

Winner: GHD Chronos

(Image credit: Future)

GHD Chronos vs Platinum Plus: Specs

As the Chronos is the successor to the Platinum Plus, it offers a number of advanced features and upgraded specifications.

GHD Chronos specs

Size: 11.8 x 4.6 x 2.8 ins (299.7 x 116.8 x 71.1mm) (L x W x H)

Weight: 1.63 lbs (0.74 kg)

Technology: HD motion-responsive technology

Plate width: 1-inch (26.8mm)

Styling temperature: 365°F (185℃)

Heat-up time: 20 seconds

Automatic shut-off: 10 minutes

Warranty: 3 years

The Platinum Plus shares a number of specifications with the Chronos, in terms of plate design and temperature settings, but it is the slightly more inferior product when it comes to technology and specifications.

GHD Platinum Plus specs

Size: 12.6 x 4.72 x 3.54 inches (320 x 119.8 x 89.9mm) (L x W x H)

Weight: 1.65 lbs

Technology: Ultra-zone technology

Plate width: 1-inch (26.8mm)

Styling temperature: 365°F (185℃)

Heat-up time: 20 seconds

Automatic shut-off: 30 minutes

Warranty: 3 years

GHD Chronos vs Platinum Plus: performance

GHD says that the Chronos:

Styles hair three times faster

Boosts shine by 85%

Reduces frizz by half

Creates styles that last 24 hours

Offers 3x breakage protection

GHD also claims the re-engineered hinge and barrel "craft high-definition curls and waves easily”.

You might assume, as I did, that these comparisons were to the Platinum Plus. However, they're not.

The faster styling times are in comparison to the GHD Original. The shine and frizz comparisons are based on naturally dried hair. The 3x breakage protection is compared to a rival styler used at a hotter, 455°F (235°C) temperature, while the staying power of the styler is based on consumer testing in which 86% of a relatively small sample of 142 consumers said the style lasted all day.

This is not to completely take away from the advances and innovations in the GHD Chronos, but it's worth noting because the performance comparisons may not seem as impressive at first glance. There were, of course, similar improvements cited when the Platinum Plus launched. Namely, it created 75% more shine, offered 2x the color protection, and left hair feeling 70% stronger - but these were again in comparison to older models.

In real terms, the Chronos took an average of 3 minutes and 15 seconds to straighten my hair, which is 10 seconds faster than the Platinum Plus, on average. Curling my hair using the Chronos took 9 minutes and 45 seconds on average, whereas the Platinum Plus took 10 minutes on average.

Frizz was reduced, compared to when I let my hair dry naturally, and while the results were similar with both stylers, the Chronos just pipped the Platinum Plus to the post on this test.

Both styles added shine, but the glossy finish was more noticeable with the Chronos to the point I received multiple compliments on days I used the Chronos, versus days I used the Platinum Plus.

In terms of responsiveness, if there was a difference between the Chronos and Platinum Plus it was so small, it was barely tangible. Both seemed to heat the plates and style my hair evenly. I did notice that I didn't have to pass the Chronos over my hair as many times as I do with Platinum Plus but again this is the difference between one pass versus two so is relatively small.

When it came to longevity, my GHD Chronos style held for longer than when I styled my hair with the Platinum Plus but neither came close to 24 hours. At best, the Chronos style held for four to five hours, and the Platinum Plus style lasted three to four, but as soon as I stepped outside, both styles fell apart.

So far, so similar.

However, the Chronos does offer one very significant improvement in performance over the Platinum Plus, and that is how well it glides over the hair. I hadn't realized how much the Platinum Plus pulled my hair until I used the Chronos.

This incredibly smooth experience, coupled with the Chronos' more compact design and curved barrel, makes curling my hair highly enjoyable and this is where the Chronos really excels.

Winner: GHD Chronos

(Image credit: Future)

GHD Chronos vs Platinum Plus: verdict

Given that the Chronos is full of the latest GHD innovations, it's not surprising it's the better of the two models. Its smaller, curved design is great for creating curls and the plates glide over the hair effortlessly. It's marginally faster than the Platinum Plus, adds more shine and the styles last slightly longer.

However, the Platinum Plus still more than holds its own. The majority of improvements seen on the Chronos are almost indistinguishable. Despite being six years old, the Platinum Plus is still a fantastic styler and more than does the job.

In this way, I feel the Platinum Plus is better value for money but if you can afford the extra cash, then you at least know you're getting GHD's best of the best with the Chronos.