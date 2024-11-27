As the Black Friday discounts roll in hot and fast, here are the best Dyson fan deals to cool off with
Not too hot, not too cold, these deals are just right
The festive season may not sound like the typical time to make a fan purchase, but with some fabulous deals to be found across several retailers now's the time to take advantage of some great Black Friday deals on a choice of Dyson fans including at least $100 / £100 discounts on Autoreact and Hot+Cool models.
My personal favorites include the Dyson HP07 Purifier Hot + Cool Fan which has seen a generous $200 discount at Amazon US, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09, which has had a £150 price drop at Dyson UK.
Best Black Friday Dyson Fan US deals
We loved this multi-talented fan so much that we rated it 4.5 stars in our review. Naturally, we're delighted to see it's got a generous $200 discount at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen since last year.
This 2-in-1 fan heater impressed us with its speedy performance, leading us to rate it a commendable 4.5 stars in our full Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool fan heater review. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, a $170 discount is still a mighty tempting reduction.
A solid choice for allergy sufferers, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A automatically detects changes in air quality and amends its settings in response. There's a tempting $123 discount right now at Walmart, dropping the cost below the $430 mark for Black Friday week.
Best Black Friday Dyson Fan UK deals
This all-in-one air purifier, cooling fan, and heater is a fantastic example of a bladeless fan. We've noted the cringe-worthy price tag in our full Dyson HP09 review, but this £150 saving makes it far more palatable. This discount is available from a couple of third-party sellers, but when you buy direct from Dyson, they throw in an additional air purifier worth £85, too!
We're big fans of this fan heater combo, so much so we awarded it 4.5 stars in our full review. This is the lowest price we've seen it on offer so far, making it one fabulous Black Friday deal. We loved its quick reactions and modern look, and maybe you will too if this £130 discount has you tempted.
If you're looking for a two-for-one product that humidifies as it purifies, then this Dyson PH04 is a hygienic choice. Feel calm as you're cooled down in the knowledge that you've saved a healthy £150 on your purchase when you take advantage of this limited-time Black Friday deal.
If you've been after a Dyson fan this year and haven't been able to see past the premium price, now's the best time to scratch that itch with these fabulous deals on this range of Dyson fan models. My fan favorites include the Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool Jet Focus, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09, which just so happens to feature as the best premium product in our selection of the best air purifiers.
For more saving opportunities on Dyson products, we keep track of the best Dyson vacuum Sales each month to help you find the best deals.
