Getting straight to it, these Dyson haircare discounts are hot stuff

Treat yourself to heavily discounted Dyson haircare tools in time for the festive season, as more fantastic Black Friday deals emerge now that the big day is finally here. We're seeing some outstanding offers with prices being cut by as much as $100 / £80 on some Dyson haircare items.

I'm particularly excited about the damage-limiting Dyson Supersonic Nural which we rated a fantastic four-and-a-half stars when we reviewed it earlier this year. It's seen a hefty discount both in the US and here in the UK, with savings of $100 / £70.

Best Black Friday Dyson Haircare US deals

Dyson Airwrap: was $599 now $499 at Amazon With multiple hair-styling tools in one, you can style your hair any which way simply by switching attachments, so there's no need to contend with extra cables. This satisfying strawberry colorway model comes with attachments that are longer to help out those of us with longer tresses, and it works well whether you happen to have straight or wavy hair. When we reviewed the Airwrapwe gave it a great score thanks to its lightweight and how easy it was to use, gifting gorgeous, healthy results with its advanced Coanda airflow and intelligent heat control.

Dyson Supersonic Nural: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Dyson Inc. The latest offering of the popular Supersonic hair dryer, with the same intuitive design we've come to love, plus some added smart touches built-in, this dryer has been created with fine-tuning the styling process in mind, helping to protect hair from heat damage. If you're a frequent hairstyler, this is the one to invest in, especially right now. This Black Friday has been the first time we've seen a discount on this model, and with $100 off, it's a darn good one. Not only is the discount a reason to buy, but Dyson is also throwing in a sample of their Chitosan Pre-style cream to sweeten the deal even more.

Dyson Supersonic: was $429.99 now $329.99 at Dyson Inc. We have rarely seen the original Supersonic discounted, and this offer is as good as the lowest price we've ever seen. This hair dryer is amazing, delivering powerful airflow and a streamlined design that's nice to hold and maneuver. Dyson has been tempting us by throwing in extra goodies alongside some of their fantastic discounts, and they're sticking to this tactic with the Supersonic by offering a complimentary sample of Dyson Chitosan Pre-style cream with this purchase.

Dyson Corrale hair straighteners: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Granted, we only scored these straighteners three out of five stars in our Dyson Corrale review, but, this was mostly down to the exorbitant list price, and because they are very heavy. If the price was $100 less, things would have been weighted differently. These straighteners are definitely one to consider if you're concerned about your hair's health – the Corrale's unique flexing plates gather the hair, so there's no need to use extreme heat.

Dyson Airstrait: was $499 now $399 at Amazon This gorgeous Strawberry Bronze colorway is enough of a temptation, so it's incredibly hard to resist now that Amazon is offering $100 off this Black Friday. We scored these ingenious straighteners a commendable 4 stars in our Dyson Airstrait review due to their skill of drying and straightening wet hair in one, providing great protection against hair damage.

Best Black Friday Dyson Haircare UK deals

Dyson Supersonic Nural: was £399.99 now £329.99 at Dyson UK Perhaps the most advanced hair dryer from any brand, but most certainly from Dyson, the Supersonic Nural hairdryer has a streamlined and easy-to-wield design, plus a load of added features aimed toward removing common styling pain points, protecting hair from unnecessary heat damage. If you're a chronic hairstyler, it's worth the outlay, especially as you'll get a presentation case worth £60 thrown in for free when purchased direct from Dyson.

Dyson Supersonic Nural (Special Edition): was £399.99 now £349.99 at Dyson UK The hairdryer itself is exactly the same as the regular Nural above, but it's sporting this gorgeous special edition rose gold/blush pink colorway, and comes with a fancier storage case with a removable lid that works as a handy mat to place your hairdryer on. So now it's just a case of deciding whether you wanna invest that £20 more for this useful extra.

Dyson Airwrap: was £480 now £400 at Argos Not only does the efficient Dyson Airwrap reign supreme as the top tool in our list of the best hair stylers, but it's pretty rare to come across it at a discounted price, so make the most of it while you can. Generous £80 saving aside, we loved it already, as you can see in our Dyson Airwrap review, where we share how reliable this tool is if you like to style your hair regularly and you want the best product for salon-like results.

Dyson Airstrait: was £450 now £400 at Argos While this may be one of the smallest savings we've seen on a Dyson haircare tool this Black Friday, it's still a great result as we really can't complain about saving £50 on one of the best hair stylers. We awarded these straighteners 4 stars in our Dyson Airstrait review thanks to the smooth and shiny results they delivered, making them a lifesaver for damaged hair, and a great time-saver, as they can dry and style your hair at the same time.

It's no secret that Dyson products come with a premium price tag, but we can forgive them thanks to the top-quality results they deliver time and time again. These delightful Black Friday deals make it an exciting time for anyone looking for high-quality hairstyling tools, and massive savings. My personal favorites include the Dyson Nural, particularly in the gorgeous topaz colorway, and the Airwrap, of course.

For more saving opportunities on Dyson hairstyling tools, we keep track of the best Dyson Supersonic hair dryer deals, and the best Dyson Airwrap deals each month to help you nab the best prices.

