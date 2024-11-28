I'm a home appliances expert, and these are the best Black Friday vacuum deals to buy

Black Friday vacuum deals live (Image credit: Shark / Future)

The Black Friday vacuum deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cleaning setup for a far lower price. The Black Friday sales include pretty much everything, but home appliances are always particularly well represented, and that includes vacuum cleaners. Now the official big day is almost here, and all the major brands and retailers are running major sales, so you have tons of deals to choose from.

All that choice can be confusing, though, so to help you out I've scoured all the sales and dug out the best Black Friday vacuum deals across both the US and the UK. I've focused on models we've tried out and recommend, as well as brands I know can consistently be relied on to deliver excellent cleaners. You'll find options for different needs and budgets, but if you're not sure what you're looking for, our guides to the best vacuums overall, the best cordless vacuums (for those who don't want to be tethered to a power outlet) and the best Shark vacuums (widely considered to offer the best performance to price ratio) are good places to start.

Read on for my pick of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to buy today.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Ruth Hamilton Homes Editor As TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've written extensively about vacuum cleaners, and I know exactly what makes a great dust-buster. This is my seventh year covering the holiday sales, and I'll be using all the expertise I've gained during this time to bring you the best best Black Friday vacuum deals for 2024.

Today's best vacuum deals (US)

Today's best vacuum deals (UK)

Black Friday vacuum deals: my top picks

US Black Friday deals: cordless vacuums

Dyson Gen5detect: was $949.99 now $699 at Amazon We've been waiting for a Gen5 deal to appear, and Amazon has delivered, with a massive $250 off. It's not quite the lowest-ever price ($649), so you might want to hang on until Black Friday itself to see if it drops further. The Gen5detect sits right at the top of Dyson's range, as the most powerful, high-spec option. It boasts the longest battery life you'll find anywhere, with up to 70 minutes on a one charge. There's also automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels, and on the fluffy floorhead there's a bright laser to illuminate every last speck of dirt.

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Dyson Inc. The V8 is a slightly older Dyson, but still very capable. As we explain in our Dyson V8 review, it's super maneuverable, packs some good suction power, and is much lighter in hand than newer models, too. This model has been on sale all week, but the deal just got even better: there's now $240 off, taking it comfortably under $300.

Dyson V11 Plus vacuum: was $569.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy We rate the V11 as the best Dyson vacuum for balance of price to features, and right now it's just dropped to new all-time lowest price, with $220 off. There's powerful suction, an ultra-maneuverable floorhead, and useful features like an LCD information screen and an auto mode that adjusts based on how dirty the floor is, for an efficient and low-effort clean. The hair screw tool is perfect for tackling hair on furniture.

Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Dyson Inc. The Gen5 is Dyson's most powerful and hi-tech vacuum cleaner, and this is the Outsize version, which means it has a larger dust cup and wider floorhead, making it better suited to bigger homes. It'll automatically adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is, and the fluffy floorhead has a laser that will highlight hidden dirt on hard floors. See what we thought of the regular-sized version in our Dyson Gen5detect review. It's still an investment, but with $250 off for Black Friday, it's a little more affordable than usual.

LG CordZero with Auto-Empty: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Lowe's This is a do-it-all vac has a telescopic handle and plenty of attachments to amp up its versatility, plus floorhead headlights to help you spot unseen dirt. The real USP, though, is the base that automatically empties the vacuum's onboard bin when it's docked, meaning you'll only need to deal with it occasionally. There's a massive $200 off for Black Friday.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon This deal just got a whole lot better: there's now $110 off this Shark cordless vac at Amazon, matching the lowest price ever on this model. We're not familiar with this specific vacuum, but Shark consistently scores highly on review, and this model boast many features we've praised elsewhere, including LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust, a clip that enables you to store the vacuum freestanding, and a larger than usual dust cup. Best buy price: $149.99

Dyson Outsize Origin cordless vacuum: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, by some way – and $100 less than the previous low price. It's a scaled-up version of a Dyson cordless vacuum, with a larger bin and wider floorhead, making it perfect for larger homes. There's up to a full hour of cleaning on one charge – we gave it a nearly perfect 4.5* in our Dyson V11 Outsize review.

Shark HV371 Rocket Pro: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This slightly weird looking corded stick vacuum has just dropped even further in price, now with $60 off for Black Friday. As a rule, corded vacuums have more power than cordless ones, plus you'll never have to worry about running out of battery. The motor section comes off and clips to the base so you can store it freestanding, and it comes with Shark's dedicated pet tool for getting fur off furniture.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Walmart This is an older Dyson vacuum, but it's still very capable. You're getting a lightweight, extremely maneuverable design, with a floorhead that easily pivots any which way, plus Dyson's unique cyclone-based motor for powerful suction. This isn't quite the lowest-ever price, but it's far cheaper than it usually is. We might see a better deal on Black Friday itself.



Amazon price: $249.98

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy The Digital Slim looks like a stealthy new launch from Dyson, designed as a lighter and more streamlined stick vacuum option. This half-off deal is the first discount it's had, and looks like excellent value for money. It still has up to 40 minutes of battery, a super-effective filter, and Dyson's powerful motor. For under $300, it's excellent value.

Dyson V15 Detect: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dyson Inc. The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest and most advanced vacuum cleaners. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with this vacuum's dirt detection capabilities (it'll show you exactly what it's sucking up, and when the floor is clear of dust, on its screen as you clean). There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to illuminate hidden dirt. With $200 off for Black Friday, now's a great time to grab this top-of-the-range cleaner for a more affordable price.



Best buy price: $549.99 (different tools)

Amazon price: $549.99 (different tools)

Shark IZ361H Cordless Pet Plus vacuum: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This basic Shark cordless has a lightweight design and a sealed system to prevent allergens from escaping back into the air. There's $130 off for Black Friday, which is a strong discount. This is a more basic Shark cordless vacuum, and to be honest if the Detect Pro or Stratos are similarly priced, we'd recommend one of those over this model.

US Black Friday deals: upright vacuums

Shark AZ3002 Stratos Upright Vacuum: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy For outright power, you can't beat a corded upright, and this Stratos model is one of the very best. As well as superb suction, this model has a versatile design with a motor/dust cup that can be simply lifted off and held when you want to use the wand to get under furniture. With a massive $200 off, this is the cheapest we've seen this model go for. Shark price: $249.99

UK Black Friday deals: cordless vacuums

Shark Statos IZ400UK cordless vacuum: was £302.62 now £199 at John Lewis The Stratos is a little heavier than some of Shark's other cordless vacuums, but it makes up for it in suction power. This is a great choice if you've got a lot of carpet in your home, or pets. For under £200, it's an absolute steal right now. You'll also get an anti-odor puck to keep things smelling fresh.

Shark Detect with Auto-Empty Base: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Shark UK This seems to be an alternative version of the very highly rated Detect Pro vacuum, with very similar features, and it's had a £100 price cut for Black Friday. It can detect dirt of the floor and adjust suction in response, as well as showing you when the floor is clean via color-change lights on the motor section. There's a charge base that'll also automatically empty the dust cup when the vacuum is docked, saving effort and meaning there's less chance for the dirt and allergens to escape back into the air.

Shark Deluxe Black Anti Hair Wrap Upright NZ690UKTDB: was £269.99 now £169.99 at Shark UK If you want outright power, a corded upright will generally deliver in a way that a cordless stick vacuum can't. This one's a very appealing price right now at Shark – and this version comes with a wide selection of accessories, including a pet tool and a car kit, to make it even more versatile. The bin part lifts off and can be held in your hand while you use the wand or stretch hose for detail cleaning.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute+: was £649.99 now £479.99 at Dyson UK If you want the V15 this Black Friday, you're best off heading straight to Dyson. For 99p more than you'd spend at Currys or John Lewis, you can pick up a supercharged, Dyson-exclusive version of this vacuum (the 'Absolute+), with better filtration, an added integrated dusting tool, and a free floor dock. Plus, it's a snazzy (?) gold color. The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's most advanced cordless vacuums. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with its dirt detection feature – on its screen, the V15 shows you exactly what it's sucking up, and when the floor is clear of dust. There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to illuminate dirt that might get missed. And of course, it's ultra powerful with a long battery life, too.



Currys price (regular V15 Absolute): £479

John Lewis price (regular V15 Absolute): £479

Samsung Jet 65 Pet cordless stick vacuum: was £189 now £159 at John Lewis This Samsung stick vac promises strong suction, up to an impressive 60 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, and an extra pet tool for getting your upholstery fluff-free. As a budget-friendly option it's a strong recommendation, and this £30 off deal makes it even more affordable. You can also claim an extra 3 years on your 2-year guarantee as part of this deal.

Henry Quick cordless stick vacuum: was £299.99 now £199 at Amazon With £100 off, this Henry deal matches its lowest ever price. It's rare we see it this cheap, and it's great value at this price. In our Henry Quick review we found this vacuum "strong, powerful, low-maintenance and easy on the eye". It's bagged, which won't suit everyone, but it does mean you won't have to deal with clouds of dust and allergens escaping back into the air when you empty it.

Dyson V12 Slim Absolute: was £549.99 now £399.99 at Currys This is a more streamlined, lightweight alternative to Dyson's flagship models. While it's a little less powerful than the very newest flagships (but still plenty good enough for most people's needs), otherwise it packs most of the same tech, including auto-adjustment of suction based on how dirty the floor is. With £150 off, it's great value this Black Friday.



Dyson price: £399.99