I'm a home appliances expert, and these are the best Black Friday vacuum deals to buy
There are dozens of deals around, but these are the ones I'd genuinely recommend
The Black Friday vacuum deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cleaning setup for a far lower price. The Black Friday sales include pretty much everything, but home appliances are always particularly well represented, and that includes vacuum cleaners. Now the official big day is almost here, and all the major brands and retailers are running major sales, so you have tons of deals to choose from.
All that choice can be confusing, though, so to help you out I've scoured all the sales and dug out the best Black Friday vacuum deals across both the US and the UK. I've focused on models we've tried out and recommend, as well as brands I know can consistently be relied on to deliver excellent cleaners. You'll find options for different needs and budgets, but if you're not sure what you're looking for, our guides to the best vacuums overall, the best cordless vacuums (for those who don't want to be tethered to a power outlet) and the best Shark vacuums (widely considered to offer the best performance to price ratio) are good places to start.
Read on for my pick of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to buy today.
As TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've written extensively about vacuum cleaners, and I know exactly what makes a great dust-buster. This is my seventh year covering the holiday sales, and I'll be using all the expertise I've gained during this time to bring you the best best Black Friday vacuum deals for 2024.
Today's best vacuum deals (US)
- Amazon: cordless vacuums from $99
- Best Buy: up to $300 off powerful upright vacs
- Dyson: $250 off many models, some Dyson exclusives
- Lowes: Dyson, Shark and LG discounts
- Shark: bundle deals and free gifts
- Target: up to 60% off vacuums
- Walmart: big price-cuts on cordless vacs
Today's best vacuum deals (UK)
- Currys: major discounts on Shark and Dyson
- Dyson: price-drops and Dyson exclusives
- John Lewis: deals on Bosch, Vax, Shark and more
- Shark: 'Black Friday' limited editions, with discounts
- Argos: offers on Miele cylinder vacuums
- Amazon: Black Friday deals for all budgets
Black Friday vacuum deals: my top picks
US Black Friday deals: cordless vacuums
We've been waiting for a Gen5 deal to appear, and Amazon has delivered, with a massive $250 off. It's not quite the lowest-ever price ($649), so you might want to hang on until Black Friday itself to see if it drops further. The Gen5detect sits right at the top of Dyson's range, as the most powerful, high-spec option. It boasts the longest battery life you'll find anywhere, with up to 70 minutes on a one charge. There's also automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels, and on the fluffy floorhead there's a bright laser to illuminate every last speck of dirt.
The Detect Pro is one of the newest and most effective Shark vacuums, combining effective cleaning with useful smart features. In our Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum review, we were impressed with its ability to adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is, whether its on hard floor or carpet, and whether it's near the edge of a room. This deal matches the lowest-ever price on this model, so now's a great time to buy.
Best Buy price: $199.99
Lowes price: $179.99
This is Shark's newest launch, and this is the best price we've ever seen. It's designed to combine the outright power of the Stratos range with the smarts of the Detect Pro range, and in our Shark PowerDetect cordless stick vacuum review we found it really delivered.
If you have allergies, consider adding the auto-empty base to avoid having to empty it nearly as often. That model is also discounted, to $349.99 (was $499.99), with a vac-mop thrown in for free.
The V8 is a slightly older Dyson, but still very capable. As we explain in our Dyson V8 review, it's super maneuverable, packs some good suction power, and is much lighter in hand than newer models, too. This model has been on sale all week, but the deal just got even better: there's now $240 off, taking it comfortably under $300.
We rate the V11 as the best Dyson vacuum for balance of price to features, and right now it's just dropped to new all-time lowest price, with $220 off. There's powerful suction, an ultra-maneuverable floorhead, and useful features like an LCD information screen and an auto mode that adjusts based on how dirty the floor is, for an efficient and low-effort clean. The hair screw tool is perfect for tackling hair on furniture.
The Gen5 is Dyson's most powerful and hi-tech vacuum cleaner, and this is the Outsize version, which means it has a larger dust cup and wider floorhead, making it better suited to bigger homes. It'll automatically adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is, and the fluffy floorhead has a laser that will highlight hidden dirt on hard floors. See what we thought of the regular-sized version in our Dyson Gen5detect review. It's still an investment, but with $250 off for Black Friday, it's a little more affordable than usual.
The Stratos is one of the most powerful cordless vacuums in Shark's range, making it a top choice for anyone with lots of carpet or pets. At full price, it's a little overpriced, but with over $250 off for Black Friday it's suddenly far more appealing. Get the full lowdown in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick vacuum review.
This is a do-it-all vac has a telescopic handle and plenty of attachments to amp up its versatility, plus floorhead headlights to help you spot unseen dirt. The real USP, though, is the base that automatically empties the vacuum's onboard bin when it's docked, meaning you'll only need to deal with it occasionally. There's a massive $200 off for Black Friday.
This deal just got a whole lot better: there's now $110 off this Shark cordless vac at Amazon, matching the lowest price ever on this model. We're not familiar with this specific vacuum, but Shark consistently scores highly on review, and this model boast many features we've praised elsewhere, including LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust, a clip that enables you to store the vacuum freestanding, and a larger than usual dust cup.
Best buy price: $149.99
This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, by some way – and $100 less than the previous low price. It's a scaled-up version of a Dyson cordless vacuum, with a larger bin and wider floorhead, making it perfect for larger homes. There's up to a full hour of cleaning on one charge – we gave it a nearly perfect 4.5* in our Dyson V11 Outsize review.
This slightly weird looking corded stick vacuum has just dropped even further in price, now with $60 off for Black Friday. As a rule, corded vacuums have more power than cordless ones, plus you'll never have to worry about running out of battery. The motor section comes off and clips to the base so you can store it freestanding, and it comes with Shark's dedicated pet tool for getting fur off furniture.
This is an older Dyson vacuum, but it's still very capable. You're getting a lightweight, extremely maneuverable design, with a floorhead that easily pivots any which way, plus Dyson's unique cyclone-based motor for powerful suction. This isn't quite the lowest-ever price, but it's far cheaper than it usually is. We might see a better deal on Black Friday itself.
Amazon price: $249.98
The Digital Slim looks like a stealthy new launch from Dyson, designed as a lighter and more streamlined stick vacuum option. This half-off deal is the first discount it's had, and looks like excellent value for money. It still has up to 40 minutes of battery, a super-effective filter, and Dyson's powerful motor. For under $300, it's excellent value.
The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest and most advanced vacuum cleaners. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with this vacuum's dirt detection capabilities (it'll show you exactly what it's sucking up, and when the floor is clear of dust, on its screen as you clean). There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to illuminate hidden dirt. With $200 off for Black Friday, now's a great time to grab this top-of-the-range cleaner for a more affordable price.
Best buy price: $549.99 (different tools)
Amazon price: $549.99 (different tools)
This basic Shark cordless has a lightweight design and a sealed system to prevent allergens from escaping back into the air. There's $130 off for Black Friday, which is a strong discount. This is a more basic Shark cordless vacuum, and to be honest if the Detect Pro or Stratos are similarly priced, we'd recommend one of those over this model.
In our V12 Detect Slim review we called this vac "underrated", given that it's lighter and cheaper than the V15 Detect, but otherwise has many of its best features. With $250 off for Black Friday, it's excellent value for money. Beware, the dustcup is a little small, so it's probably not the best choice for larger homes.
Dyson price: $399.99
US Black Friday deals: upright vacuums
For outright power, you can't beat a corded upright, and this Stratos model is one of the very best. As well as superb suction, this model has a versatile design with a motor/dust cup that can be simply lifted off and held when you want to use the wand to get under furniture. With a massive $200 off, this is the cheapest we've seen this model go for.
Shark price: $249.99
With $100 off, this deal matches the lowest price we've ever seen on this powerful upright, and it's very rare to see it this cheap. In our Dyson Ball Animal 3 review we praised the suction power and ultra-maneuverable ball design, although do be aware this vacuum is big and heavy.
Amazon price: $299.99
UK Black Friday deals: cordless vacuums
The Stratos is a little heavier than some of Shark's other cordless vacuums, but it makes up for it in suction power. This is a great choice if you've got a lot of carpet in your home, or pets. For under £200, it's an absolute steal right now. You'll also get an anti-odor puck to keep things smelling fresh.
We're pretty sure this is an updated, more powerful version of the original Dyson V8. It's a simpler design compared to newer models, but extremely capable, and ridiculously good value with this early Black Friday deal. You can read all about the original version in our Dyson V8 review.
This seems to be an alternative version of the very highly rated Detect Pro vacuum, with very similar features, and it's had a £100 price cut for Black Friday. It can detect dirt of the floor and adjust suction in response, as well as showing you when the floor is clean via color-change lights on the motor section. There's a charge base that'll also automatically empty the dust cup when the vacuum is docked, saving effort and meaning there's less chance for the dirt and allergens to escape back into the air.
If you want outright power, a corded upright will generally deliver in a way that a cordless stick vacuum can't. This one's a very appealing price right now at Shark – and this version comes with a wide selection of accessories, including a pet tool and a car kit, to make it even more versatile. The bin part lifts off and can be held in your hand while you use the wand or stretch hose for detail cleaning.
If you want the V15 this Black Friday, you're best off heading straight to Dyson. For 99p more than you'd spend at Currys or John Lewis, you can pick up a supercharged, Dyson-exclusive version of this vacuum (the 'Absolute+), with better filtration, an added integrated dusting tool, and a free floor dock. Plus, it's a snazzy (?) gold color. The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's most advanced cordless vacuums. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with its dirt detection feature – on its screen, the V15 shows you exactly what it's sucking up, and when the floor is clear of dust. There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to illuminate dirt that might get missed. And of course, it's ultra powerful with a long battery life, too.
Currys price (regular V15 Absolute): £479
John Lewis price (regular V15 Absolute): £479
This Samsung stick vac promises strong suction, up to an impressive 60 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, and an extra pet tool for getting your upholstery fluff-free. As a budget-friendly option it's a strong recommendation, and this £30 off deal makes it even more affordable. You can also claim an extra 3 years on your 2-year guarantee as part of this deal.
The V10 is an older Dyson vacuum that's had a major discount ahead of Black Friday. The 'Total Clean' bit refers to the complete range of tools and accessories included, making this model in particular ultra-versatile. In our Dyson Cyclone V10 review we found this vacuum powerful and well designed, but noted that it's only really worth buying if you find a good discount – which this is.
Dyson price: £449.99
Argos price: £300
With £100 off, this Henry deal matches its lowest ever price. It's rare we see it this cheap, and it's great value at this price. In our Henry Quick review we found this vacuum "strong, powerful, low-maintenance and easy on the eye". It's bagged, which won't suit everyone, but it does mean you won't have to deal with clouds of dust and allergens escaping back into the air when you empty it.
This is a more streamlined, lightweight alternative to Dyson's flagship models. While it's a little less powerful than the very newest flagships (but still plenty good enough for most people's needs), otherwise it packs most of the same tech, including auto-adjustment of suction based on how dirty the floor is. With £150 off, it's great value this Black Friday.
Dyson price: £399.99
The Submarine is unique in the Dyson lineup in that it's a two-in-one wet and dry cleaner, thanks to swappable floorheads. The price just dropped further at Dyson, where there's now a very appealing £200 off. Still an investment, but worth it for the versatility and space-saving benefits of being able to tackle two cleaning tasks in one appliance. Head to our Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review to find out what we thought of it.
Currys price: £599.99
John Lewis price: £600
This ultra-powerful vacuum just dropped to a new lowest-ever price, with £180 off. It's the newest and most advanced Dyson option, with incredible suction and the longest battery life you'll find anywhere. You'll also get automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels, and a bright laser than means you'll never miss a spot on your hard floors.
LIVE: Latest Updates
One key brand that crops up a lot in my roundup of the best vacuum deals is Shark. This brand has really come up in recent years, and is now perhaps the biggest competitor to Dyson. Shark's range is wide and varied, with your regular cordless stick vacuums, but also uprights, corded stick vacuums, robovacs, and plenty of other kinds of floor cleaner. Models come and go regularly, and it can be difficult to make sense of the range (I know this from experience!).
Today's best Shark vacuums offer strong cleaning power and generally excellent value for money. Shark has won over customers with its affordable pricing, and simple innovations to improve usability – the forward-bending wand for cleaning under furniture is a great example.
Black Friday is always the final Friday of November 2024, so this year it's 29th (tomorrow). However, long gone are the years when it was just a one-day event. This year, Dyson launched an early sale at the start of November (across the US and UK) and Shark UK released 'Black Friday exclusives' in the first week of the month, too.
In the UK, the deals got steadily better as the month progressed, although to be honest, they're still slightly underwhelming at this point.
In the US, there were a handful of excellent offers early in the month, followed by a lull in the third week. By the weekend before Black Friday, the deals had come back in a big way, however, and right now there are plenty of excellent offers to choose from.
Welcome to TechRadar's Black Friday vacuum deals live hub! Ruth Hamilton here to guide you through all the best offers over the sales period. I've tested and written about vacuum cleaners extensively as part of my job, so I know what makes a great vac, the pros and cons of all the big brands, and what features to look out for.
I've also been keeping a close eye on prices, so I can tell you which of the many, many deals flying around are worth paying attention to. Let's get started...