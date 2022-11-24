17 Black Friday robot vacuum deals: up to 50% off iRobot, Roborock, and Eufy

These amazing Black Friday robot vacuum deals have cemented the fact that it's worth waiting all year for the Black Friday deals to show up before upgrading to a robot vacuum. We're getting A LOT of deep discounts not just from top brands but also on top models as well, which includes premium offerings from iRobot.

We wouldn't just stick with looking for deals from that brand, however. Although many of iRobot's models are at their record-low prices right now – including the iRobot Roomba j7, now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab), offers from brands such as Eufy and Roborock are worth checking out as well. Even iLife has thrown its hat in the ring with the iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is now at a budget $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, in the UK, we're seeing hefty savings on both budget and premium products, like the cheap eufy RoboVac 30C MAX, which is at its cheapest right now (opens in new tab), and the premium iRobot Roomba s9+, for example, which has dropped to £889 at iRobot (opens in new tab).

We've gathered all the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals below so that all you need to do is peruse, choose, then hit buy. Take a look at our picks.

Top Black Friday robot vacuum deals in the US

(opens in new tab) ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner this Black Friday is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robo vac works on hard woods and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule and will atomically go back to dock and charge when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: was $299.99 , now $119.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Has a solid robot vacuum ever gotten this cheap? For Black Friday, this $300 vacuum is getting a whopping $180 off the price tag. Even at full price however, people love this vacuum, which gets a 4.1 out of 5 on Walmart, as it does an excellent job cleaning up debris, mapping floor space and rooms, and intuitive control via the app.

(opens in new tab) eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S: was $229.00 , now $125.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While this robot vacuum has gotten a slightly better deal back in March, this 45% or $103.01 Black Friday discount is still a fantastic sale worth jumping on. That’s especially true since it gets a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon for its ability to clean on multiple different surfaces, quiet operation, and excellent navigation.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A near 35% discount on this mid-range model from iRobot gives you $250 in savings and dropping that price down to a record low. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this model. The j7 is one of the more advanced robot vacuums as well with features like smart mapping and obstacle identification and avoidance.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99, now $229.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not only does this mid-range Roomba do an equally great job on hardwood floors and carpets, it can map out your place and be controlled via app to take care of specific cleaning jobs. No wonder it gets a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon. For Black Friday, this mid-range robot vacuum is getting a decidedly budget price as it’s getting a 35% discount.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i1+: was $529 now $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

(opens in new tab) Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum: was $599.00 , now $299.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Shark robot vacuum is getting its deepest discount ever as it’s 50% off for Black Friday. Instead of its upper mid-tier price of $599.00, this model is almost budget level with a price of $299. Pretty good for a vacuum that enjoys a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Amazon for its app support, efficient room mapping and excellent cleaning.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iRobot Roomba i3+ maps out your entire floor space and disposes of the dirt and debris for you in its Dirt Disposal unit, which holds up to 60 days of cleanings. This Black Friday discount knocks off $200 off the retail price - and at its record-low price, saving you money you can add to your Thanksgiving dinner pot.

(opens in new tab) roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum: was $699.99 , now $479.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The roborock’s 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon comes from its auto-emptying dock, powerful suction power and app-controlled cleaning. It can even map out rooms even in multi level homes. For Black Friday then, this Q5+ is getting a significant $220 discount. Instead of its usual $700 price tag, getting it during the holidays will only set you back $480.

(opens in new tab) roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum: was $949.98 , now $679.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The S7+ gets a 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon for its floating brush design, room mapping and smart navigation, and its sonic mopping technology. It also has excellent voice assistant and app control. It’s no wonder that it comes with such a high price tag. Luckily, for Black Friday, it’s getting a $269.99 or 28% discount.

Top Black Friday robot vacuum deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX: was £259.99 now £169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This quiet, ultra-thin robot vacuum is at its cheapest for Black Friday, giving you a nice 35% discount that knocks £90 off its retail price. Not only that but you'll also get a free eufySmartScale with this purchase. This budget vacuum comes with app support so you can set boundaries and set cleaning schedules.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba Combo 111840: was £349 now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Powerful suctioning, Voice Assistant compatibility, and mopping capabilities are what you're getting from the Roomba Combo 111840. Right now, it is 46% off for an early Black Friday treat - that's more than double its discount from the previous week AND the cheapest it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid Robot Vacuum: was £299.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed (opens in new tab) the G20, we gave it four stars for its quiet operation, solid cleaning ability on hard and carpet surfaces alike, and app control including the ability to schedule cleaning. And, for Black Friday, you don’t have to pay anywhere near full price as it’s getting 33% off its retail price. Instead of its going rate of £299.99, £200 will get you this solid robot vacuum.

(opens in new tab) eufy by Anker RoboVac G30: was £319.99 now £199.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With this impressive yet budget offering from eufy, you're not only getting your floors cleaned without much effort from you. You're also getting them cleaned the right way with its smart navigation and mapping of your entire floor space. This 38% Black Friday robot vacuum deal knocks its price down to just £2 higher than its record-low price, making it a must-grab.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+: was £559 now £379 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

One of iRobot's mid-range offerings, the i3+ enjoys a 4 out of 5 rating in our review (opens in new tab). And, for an early Black Friday deal, it slashes £180 off its price tag – that's £70 more from last week's deal. That means you can enjoy its automatic dirt emptying and smart features for less.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba s9+: was £1,299 now £889 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

While the Roomba s9+ is very pricey, it’s more than worth it thanks to its self-emptying capabilities, 3-stage cleaning system, and the fact that it learns and maps out your space for better cleaning coverage. And, for the holidays, it’s cheaper by about £400.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: was £799 now £479 at iRobot (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i7 is a feature-packed vacuum. It can integrate with your voice assistant as well as learn the layout of your space for more efficient cleaning. It even automatically empties its contents into its own enclosed bag system. It’s also currently receiving a massive discount to the tune of £320.

More Black Friday robot vacuum deals

More Black Friday deals