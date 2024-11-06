Which Roomba should I buy? A simple guide to the different robot vacuum options

If you're struggling to work out which Roomba to buy, you've come to the right place. iRobot – the parent brand – makes some of the best robot vacuums around, but figuring out the differences between the various models can be tricky. Not least because they don't have the most logical or the most memorable naming system. This article will run down the USPs for the different ranges, and your options within each series, to help you choose the right one for your needs.

Roomba robovacs consistently score highly in our reviews, and now is an especially good time to shop – we're expecting plenty of Black Friday Roomba deals in the seasonal sales.

Many Roomba models are available in a few different versions – often, a Combo version that can mop as well as vacuum, and a 'Plus' version that adds a more advanced, self-empty dock. We'll start by giving a brief overview of each series, followed by a more in-depth look at each one, including the various iterations available.

iRobot Roomba range guide: key info

Swipe to scroll horizontally Range Launched Pricing from 10 Max 2024 $1,399.99 / £1,499 Essential 2024 $274.99 / £269 j9 series 2023 $899.99 / £699 j5 series 2023 $529.99 / £599 i5 series 2022 $349.99 / £399 j7 series 2021 $599.99 / £599 i1 series 2020 £379 i8 series 2019 £599 Braava jet 2013 (acquired) $499.99 / £699

Combo

Any Roomba with a 'Combo' in the name has the ability to mop as well as vacuuming. Sometimes this is via manual swapping of onboard bins/tanks, or sometimes it can do both simultaneously.

Plus / +

If there's a 'Plus' in the name, that means there's a self-empty dock included. All models come with a basic charge dock, where the robot will return when it's out of juice, but the 'Plus' dock is more advanced, and will offer functions such as the automatic emptying of the onboard dust cup into a larger bin in the dock.

How much suction do Roombas have?

iRobot is fairly unique in the robot vacuum market in choosing not to supply suction stats for its products. Most brands provide specific suction in Pascals (Pa). The closest iRobot gets is to say whether the model has 'standard' suction or extra cleaning power (the j9 and 10 Max models claim '100% more power-lifting suction' compared to 'standard').

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max

Priciest, newest, most advanced model

Most advanced dock option, with self-clean and mop washing

Robot itself is similar to the j9

The Combo 10 Max is the latest and greatest Roomba at time of update. There's just the one, does-everything option in the 10 range, although we might see pared-back alternatives appearing later down the line. We're in the process of reviewing it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price Combo 10 Max US x085020 / UK x085840 $1,399.99 / £1,499

(Image credit: iRobot)

The Combo 10 Max has a complete featureset, including double the 'Standard' suction power and 'SmartScrub' (which promises double the scrubbing power compared to more basic Roombas). It can vacuum and mop simultaneously, with no need to swap anything over, and there's a retractible mop arm to avoid damp carpets. There's also a bunch of intelligent features: it can be set to clean the dirtiest rooms first, it will adapt cleaning based on if it's on hard floor or carpet, there's DirtDetect for automatic extra cleaning on dirtier areas, obstacle recognition and avoidance, and you can set it to clean by room or zone.

None of those features are exclusive to the 10 Max though – they all appear on the j9 series bots, and most are included in the j7 series too. So what's the difference with the Combo 10 Max? It's all in the dock.

As well as auto-emptying dirt, the 10 Max's dock can wash and dry the bot's mop pads, and comes with a self-cleaning cycle too. It also has automatic detergent dispensing (also included with the j9+).

iRobot Roomba j9 series

Double standard suction; double scrubbing power

Similar to the Combo 10, except the compatible dock is less advanced

One of the newer and most expensive options

The j9 series is one of the newest, most expensive options in the Roomba lineup. A benefit over the 10 Max is that it's available in more configurations. Here's what's currently available:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price j9 UK j915840 £699 j9+ US j955020 / UK j955840 $899.99 / £949 Combo j9+ US c975020 / UK C975840 $1,399.99 / £1,249

(Image credit: iRobot)

The j9 has '100% more suction lifting power' than the rest of the range, bar the 10 Max. It also comes with 'SmartScrub', for double the scrubbing power. In fact, it has many of the same features are the Combo 10, except the compatible dock doesn't have automatic mop pad washing or a self-cleaning cycle.

The j9 is also fairly similar to the older j7, except the j9 has better suction, and some added features such as the ability to clean the dirtiest rooms first and automatic solution refill if you opt for a dock version. Because it's newer, the j9 series tends to have better availability than the j7.

Read more: iRobot Roomba j9 plus review

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 series

Only Combo models

Mop part must be manually swapped in

The j5 series is one of the newer lines. Like the j9, it launched in 2023, but it's more basic and cheaper. It only includes combo models:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price Combo j5 US j517020 / UK j517840 $529.99 / £599 Roomba Combo j5+ US j557020 / UK J557840 $729.99 / £849

(Image credit: iRobot)

It offers 'Standard' suction power, alongside the usual dual rubber rollers. There's DirtDetect for more intensive cleaning on dirtier areas of floor, and the ability to adapt cleaning to hard floors versus carpet.

If you opt for the Combo version of the j5, a key point of difference compared to the j9 is that the mopping and vacuuming parts are completely separate. You have to manually swap the dust bin and water tanks over when you want to change function, and you also need to add the mop pad on. There's your standard scrubbing (the j7 and 10 Max models promise double scrubbing power).

iRobot Roomba i5 series

Mop part must be manually swapped in

Lots of different configurations, but availability is limited

Recommended for smaller homes; no obstacle avoidance

The i5 series launched in 2022 and is available in a range of different iterations, including combination mop-vac models and options with or without a self-empty base. Here's a rundown of the different versions available:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price i5 UK i515840 £399 Combo i5 US i517020 / UK i517840 $349.99 / £399 i5+ US i555620 / UK I565840 $499.99 / £589 Combo i5+ US i557020 $549.99

(Image credit: iRobot)

You're getting the 'Standard' vacuum suction power found across most of the range, bar the very top models. There's the usual dual rubber rollers plus edge brush. Like the i8 and j5 Combo models, the mop and vacuuming systems are completely separate, and you need to manually swap the bins over when you want to move from one to another.

It's one of the more basic models in the iRobot lineup. There's no obstacle recognition or avoidance (although it will make its way around furniture and there are cliff sensors so it doesn't take a tumble down the stairs) and no hazard notifications. You can send it to clean a particular room, but it won't clean by zone or object.

Roomba j7 series

Standard vacuum suction, but more powerful mop scrubbing

Simultaneous mopping and vacuuming on Combo models

The j7 launched in 2021. It's a little older now, and while there's still a wide range of options available in the UK, the options in the US are more limited (at least, if you want to buy direct from iRobot). Here's a rundown of the products available:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price j7 US j715020 / UK j715640 $599.99 / £599.99 Combo j7 UK C715640 £799 j7+ UK j755640 £899 Combo j7+ US c755020 / UK C755640 $999.99 / £999

(Image credit: iRobot)

This has the 'Standard' suction power found across most of the range, bar the range-topping Combo 10 Max and j9 series. The suction power might be standard, but this is one of a handful of models that has SmartScrub for double the scrubbing power on its mop. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, rather than requiring you to manually swap out the bins. There's a retractable mopping arm, it automatically knows to avoid mopping carpet, and there's the option to add no-mop zones too.

If you go for a Plus version, it's your standard self-empty dock that takes care of emptying the dust cup.

Read more: iRobot Roomba j7 Plus review or Roomba Combo j7 Plus review

iRobot Roomba Essential series

Cheapest Combo model, very basic feature set

Only model to have a bristle brushroll rather than rubbery rollers

The Roomba Combo Essential is a budget-friendly combo robot vacuum and mop. There's only one option in this range:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price Combo Essential US y014020 / UK Y011040 $274.99 / £269

(Image credit: iRobot)

Rather than the usual dual rubber rollers, this one has just a single bristle roller, alongside the rotating side brush. It offers three suction levels and three water levels, alongside basic navigation and object avoidance. It doesn't have 5GHz Wi-Fi compatibility.

There's no DirtDetect (so it won't auto-adjust based on how clean your floor is) and it can't tell if its on a hard floor or carpet. The Essential vacuums and mops at the same time, but that's about it for smart mopping features – it can't lift the mop pad to keep carpets dry, you can't set no-mop zones, and because there's no dock, don't expect any kind of auto-cleaning of the mop pads either. All of these are features you'll find in pricier models.

If you don't need the mopping part, check out the Roomba i1, the cheapest vacuum-only option. It's actually slightly more advanced than the Essential – it has DirtDetect, can sense hard floors versus carpet, and comes with 5GHz Wi-Fi support.

Read more: review in progress

Roomba i1 series

No Combo option with mopping

Cheapest vacuum-only option

The i1 series is the oldest option still in the current iRobot Roomba range, as well as being the most basic. There's no combo option with mopping, so if you want that functionality, check out the Combo Essential.

Neither i9 models is available to buy direct from iRobot in the US, so we don't have list prices in USD. Note that the US dock may look different to the UK dock pictured below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price i1 US i115220 / UK i115640 No US pricing / £379 i1+ US i1plus / UK i155640 No US pricing / £549

(Image credit: iRobot)

This basic robovac has two multi-surface rubbery brushrolls, and a side brush. There's 'standard' suction, and it promises to take a logical cleaning route, using tracking sensors to clean in neat rows until the whole area has been covered.

You're getting the standard, very well designed, iRobot companion app, albeit probably with fewer control options. There's Google Assistant and Alexa integration, if you want to use voice control, and 5GHz Wi-Fi compatibility.

There are a couple of more advanced cleaning features. 'DirtDetect' technology means the robot can sense dirtier areas and clean them more thoroughly, and the brushrolls will automatically raise or lower depending on the kind of floor it's on, too. It relies on 'Reactive Sensor Technology' to figure out areas to avoid – there aren't too many specifics here, but we'd assume the object identification will be basic compared to pricier models.

iRobot Roomba i8 series

UK only, limited availability

Mop must be manually swapped in

Basic model with no obstacle avoidance

The i8 is one of the oldest Roombas still around, and it's only available in the UK. We're not expecting it to stick around much longer. Here's what's currently available:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price Combo i8 UK I817640 £599 Combo i8+ UK i857840 £799

(Image credit: iRobot)

The i8 comes with dual rubber rollers, an edge brush and standard suction. Like the j5 and i5 models, the mop part is separate and must be manually swapped in. This is one of the more basic models, with no obstacle avoidance. You can set it to clean a specific room, and there's basic navigation. If you opt for a dock, it's a simple self-empty setup.

Overall, it's slightly more advanced than the i5 series. The i8 gives you the option to clean by zone or object, and the ability to set no-mop zones, neither of which is possible with the i5.

iRobot Braava robot mop

Hard floor cleaner, with mop and sweeping pads

No vacuum function

One model, with basic charge dock

The Braava is a robot mop designed for hard floor cleaning. This line was originally developed by a separate company – Evolution Robotics – which was acquired by iRobot. Currently there's only one Braava in the UK range:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Product code List price Braava jet m6 US m611320 / UK m613840 $499.99 / £699

(Image credit: iRobot)

The Braava jet m6 comes with interchangeable mopping and dry sweeping pads. It doesn't have any vacuuming capabilities on its own, but it can 'link up' with certain compatible Roombas to deliver a coordinated floor clean.

There's no obstacle avoidance, although it can recognize and avoid mopping carpet. The dock is charge-only, with no auto-empty or self-cleaning options. You can clean by room, zone or object.