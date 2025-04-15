How good is Wix customer support? We put it to the test

No-code website builders have made it easier than ever before to build and launch a great website. However, that doesn't mean you won't still run into challenges whilst creating the website you've imagined. This is where customer support can make a huge difference in your website building journey.

Wix is well known as one of the best website builders on the market thanks to its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, advanced AI-powered tools, and range of helpful business tools - but how well does it support users when they need help?

Like many SaaS platforms, your support level depends on your subscription plan. Business Elite customers ($159/month) get priority support, while free plan users have limited options. So the more you spend, the more support you get. However, you can unlock lower subscription prices by using one of our Wix promo codes.

In this review, we tested all support channels Wix offers in 2025. Our goal is to help you know what assistance you can expect when building and maintaining your website. From live chat and callback services to self-help resources and community forums, we’ll cover the strengths and weaknesses of each option. This way, you can decide if Wix's support meets your needs.

To learn more about what Wix has to offer, check out our full Wix review.

(Image credit: Wix)

Live chat support

Live chat is Wix's main support channel in 2025. It is usually the quickest way to get help with technical issues. During our test, we first met an AI chatbot that uses Wix's knowledge base for answers. This automated system works well for common questions. However, reaching a human representative can take some effort. You might need to type "speak to a person" several times to actually get there.

I've found Wix's customer support agents to be helpful and resourceful. In most cases they have helped me resolve issues there and then. On occasions that they have had to escalate the issue I've typically received a solution or explanation within a couple of days. Owain Williams - Editor (Website Builders), TechRadar

Once we connected with a live agent (about a minute into our tests), response times were fast. Still, the quality of support varied. Some agents gave detailed answers, while others provided short responses. This led to more follow-up questions for complete information.

To access Wix live chat support:

Go to the Wix support center. Click "Get Help" Type your question in the search bar If the suggested help articles don't solve your issue, scroll down Click "Chat with an Agent" Fill in your issue details to start chatting

Note: Live chat support is only available when you’re logged into your Wix account, since it’s mainly for paying customers. Although the AI chatbot is open to all users, free plan users may have limited access to human agents or lower priority.

Callback support

Wix's phone support is different from many website builders. They do not offer direct phone support. Instead, they have a callback service. You can ask to be contacted by a Wix expert. This way, you avoid long wait times, but you must be available when they call.

The callback service is quick. In our test, we got a call just two minutes after our request. However, the support quality was like the live chat. Representatives seemed trained for specific questions rather than having broad knowledge about Wix tools. We found that specific questions worked better than open-ended ones.

Language availability is important with Wix's callback service. English-speaking customers get 24/7 support. Other languages have limited hours. Support is offered in Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, and Turkish, but only at certain times. Moreover, premium users get priority. Subscribers to the Business Elite plan receive faster callbacks than those on lower-tier plans.

(Image credit: Wix)

Help center

Wix has a thorough Help Center for self-service support. It is organized into categories like Domains, SEO, Billing, and Marketing. This setup makes it easy to find specific information. Content comes in different formats, such as step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and searchable articles, with the variety helping to meet different learning styles.

Wix also offers specialized learning hubs. Wix Learn provides courses on website building basics. Wix Studio Academy offers advanced resources for developers and agencies. The Wix SEO Hub is especially useful, since it gives detailed guidance on optimizing websites for search engines, which is vital for effective website management.

Ticketing system

For non-urgent questions that need detailed answers, Wix has a support ticket system. This option is great for complex issues needing specialized help. It’s also helpful when you want to attach screenshots or files to show your problem.

To submit a support ticket to Wix:

Visit the Wix contact page. Click "Get Help" Choose your issue category from the options provided Select "Submit a Ticket" from the support options Describe your issue in detail and attach any relevant screenshots Submit your ticket and wait for an email response

Response times for ticket submissions usually range from 24 to 48 hours, which aligns with industry standards. Also, the quality of responses is often more thorough than live chat or phone support since representatives have time to research your issue and offer detailed solutions. However, this channel doesn’t provide the immediacy of live chat or callback support. So, it's better for non-critical yet complicated issues.

Community forum and social media

For those who prefer peer-to-peer help, Wix has a busy community forum. Users can ask questions, share experiences, and get advice from other website owners. The forum is organized by topics and is regularly checked by company staff. They sometimes jump in to provide official answers to tough questions. We found the community very responsive, with many questions getting helpful answers within hours.

Wix also provides limited support on social media, mainly on Twitter (now X). This isn't a main support channel, but their social media team watches mentions and direct messages. They often respond to urgent issues or guide users to the right support resources. But in our tests, response times varied a lot. Sometimes it took an hour, other times more than a day. This makes social media less reliable than official support channels, but it can help raise awareness of ongoing issues.

(Image credit: Wix)

Expert marketplace

If you need help beyond standard support, Wix Marketplace has certified experts. This network includes designers, developers, marketers, and SEO specialists. You can hire them to fix specific issues or improve your website.

The marketplace works like a freelancer platform. You can post your project needs and connect with qualified professionals. Experts are rated based on their past work, making it easier to find reliable partners. Prices vary widely depending on the service. Basic troubleshooting costs around $50-100, while a full website redesign can run into thousands. Though it’s not a traditional support channel, the marketplace offers valuable options for users needing custom solutions or who want to outsource website management.

Wix support: Final verdict

Wix has a balanced support system that combines automated solutions with human help. However, the quality varies based on your subscription tier and language needs.

Strengths include comprehensive self-help resources and quick response times for live chat and callbacks. The Help Center, Wix Learn, and specialized hubs offer detailed documentation that can solve most common issues without contacting support directly. Paying customers, especially those on Business and eCommerce plans, generally have a positive experience with acceptable response times.

Still, there are some limitations. The quality of support varies among representatives. Some provide thorough help, while others offer only basic guidance. Although Wix offers one of the best free website builder plans on the market, individuals on this plan will face significant restrictions in accessing human support, mainly relying on self-service options. Non-English speakers encounter limited support hours, which can be an issue for users in certain time zones.

Compared to industry competitors, Wix is in the middle. It doesn't provide the instant phone support that some top-tier hosting providers do, but it does better than many budget website builders. The tiered approach to support is smart for business but creates a clear gap in the customer experience between free and premium users.