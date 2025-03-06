First Fujifilm GFX100RF images leaked in build-up to expected reveal – here’s what they tell us about the unique premium compact camera

The Fujifilm GFX50R is small for a medium-format camera, but the rumored GFX100RF could be even smaller and feature a built-in prime lens.

The first leaked images of Fujifilm's rumored GFX100RF have appeared

It would be Fujifilm's first fixed lens compact with 100MP medium-format sensor

It could be unveiled at the Fujifilm X-Summit on March 20

Fujifilm GFX100RF rumors are gathering pace in the build up to the recently announced Fujifilm X-Summit, which takes place in Prague on March 20, where the premium medium-format compact could be revealed.

Most recently, Fujifilm Rumors shared the first image of the would-be GFX100RF, revealing parts of the camera's back and top plate, albeit from an awkward angle. It followed up this post by sharing another image from Fujifilm's X-Summit announcement, brightening up the dark silhouette to reveal a few details of the camera's front.

The expected GFX100RF is one of the most exciting cameras for 2025. Think of it as a high-end Fujifilm X100VI alternative – it would be Fujifilm's first-ever 100MP medium-format camera with a fixed lens – a pricey, premium compact appealing to seasoned reportage and documentary photographers who value image quality above all else.

EXCLUSIVE: First Image of Fujifilm GFX100RFhttps://t.co/98B4ebIzSu pic.twitter.com/mUCx8ijZhQMarch 3, 2025

What can we learn?

So what do the leaked images seemingly reveal? Design-wise, this could be one of the smallest medium-format cameras ever, and that's with a compact-looking fixed lens factored in – impressive stuff.

There's a new aspect ratio dial, which takes a prominent position above the LCD screen. It's a control like in the Lumix LX100 II, and makes sense for a fixed lens camera with plenty of pixels to play with.

On the top is Fujifilm's lovely shutter speed / ISO dial, an exposure compensation dial and hotshoe, while on the back is an AF joystick and pronounced command dial, but no D-pad.

On the front is compact-looking fixed lens – though we can't see focal length or aperture or if it's stabilized – a crop-lever that should make quick work of making the most of the camera's high-resolution sensor (like the 61MP Leica Q3 can), and a viewfinder selector switch like in the X100VI. However, there's no hybrid viewfinder here – only an EVF.

With a medium-format sensor and fixed lens, the GFX100RF sounds like a cross between the GFX100S II and the X100VI.

Personally, I hope the scales were tipped towards the X100VI – that sort of design and handling with hybrid viewfinder, only with the larger sensor. However, the leaked images suggest the rumored GFX100RF will handle more like the GF-mount GFX100S II with its EVF, only with a fixed lens.

Of course, there's still plenty to learn about the camera beyond the leaked image, but with the X-Summit on the horizon, we might not have long to wait to find out more. I expect the GFX100RF to be one of the camera highlights for 2025.