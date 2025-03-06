First Fujifilm GFX100RF images leaked in build-up to expected reveal – here’s what they tell us about the unique premium compact camera

News
By
published

If the images are real, I've got mixed feelings

Fujfilm GFX 50R
The Fujifilm GFX50R is small for a medium-format camera, but the rumored GFX100RF could be even smaller and feature a built-in prime lens. (Image credit: Future)
  • The first leaked images of Fujifilm's rumored GFX100RF have appeared
  • It would be Fujifilm's first fixed lens compact with 100MP medium-format sensor
  • It could be unveiled at the Fujifilm X-Summit on March 20

Fujifilm GFX100RF rumors are gathering pace in the build up to the recently announced Fujifilm X-Summit, which takes place in Prague on March 20, where the premium medium-format compact could be revealed.

Most recently, Fujifilm Rumors shared the first image of the would-be GFX100RF, revealing parts of the camera's back and top plate, albeit from an awkward angle. It followed up this post by sharing another image from Fujifilm's X-Summit announcement, brightening up the dark silhouette to reveal a few details of the camera's front.

The expected GFX100RF is one of the most exciting cameras for 2025. Think of it as a high-end Fujifilm X100VI alternative – it would be Fujifilm's first-ever 100MP medium-format camera with a fixed lens – a pricey, premium compact appealing to seasoned reportage and documentary photographers who value image quality above all else.

What can we learn?

So what do the leaked images seemingly reveal? Design-wise, this could be one of the smallest medium-format cameras ever, and that's with a compact-looking fixed lens factored in – impressive stuff.

There's a new aspect ratio dial, which takes a prominent position above the LCD screen. It's a control like in the Lumix LX100 II, and makes sense for a fixed lens camera with plenty of pixels to play with.

On the top is Fujifilm's lovely shutter speed / ISO dial, an exposure compensation dial and hotshoe, while on the back is an AF joystick and pronounced command dial, but no D-pad.

On the front is compact-looking fixed lens – though we can't see focal length or aperture or if it's stabilized – a crop-lever that should make quick work of making the most of the camera's high-resolution sensor (like the 61MP Leica Q3 can), and a viewfinder selector switch like in the X100VI. However, there's no hybrid viewfinder here – only an EVF.

With a medium-format sensor and fixed lens, the GFX100RF sounds like a cross between the GFX100S II and the X100VI.

Personally, I hope the scales were tipped towards the X100VI – that sort of design and handling with hybrid viewfinder, only with the larger sensor. However, the leaked images suggest the rumored GFX100RF will handle more like the GF-mount GFX100S II with its EVF, only with a fixed lens.

Of course, there's still plenty to learn about the camera beyond the leaked image, but with the X-Summit on the horizon, we might not have long to wait to find out more. I expect the GFX100RF to be one of the camera highlights for 2025.

You might also like

See more News about Cameras
TOPICS
Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Fujifilm X-E4 camera sitting outside on a bag
The rumored Fujifilm X-E5 is the camera I'm most excited about in 2025 – here's why
The front and side of the Fujfilm Instax Mini Evo instant camera
The rumored Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo sounds like my dream instant camera – here's why
Leica Q3 camera in the hand
Leica could launch a controversial M-series camera this year with a new kind of viewfinder – it sounds like function over soul
Sony, Canon, Nikon, GoPro, Fujifilm, Ricoh and Pentax cameras in two rows on a blue and pink background with radar graphic
The 12 most exciting cameras of 2025, from the iPhone 17 to the Sony A7 V
Sigma BF mirrorless camera
The new Sigma BF is a boldly minimalist full-frame camera that looks as beautiful as it does impractical – I wish it had this one feature
Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III
Canon’s rumored PowerShot V1 point-and-shoot could hit the sensor sweet spot – and be first of two new PowerShots for 2025
Latest in Compact Cameras
Fujfilm GFX 50R
First Fujifilm GFX100RF images leaked in build-up to expected reveal – here’s what they tell us about the unique premium compact camera
Canon PowerShot V1 in user&#039;s hands, oudoors with a snowy Japan backdrop
I review cameras for a living, and the new Canon PowerShot V1 could be this year’s vlogging star – here’s why
Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III
Canon’s rumored PowerShot V1 point-and-shoot could hit the sensor sweet spot – and be first of two new PowerShots for 2025
Flashback ONE35 redisposable digital camera on a wooden surface
I tested the Flashback ONE35 "re-disposable" camera, and it's a novel idea let down by a shoddy app
Canon compact cameras tipped for a big return with rumored Powershot V1 – and I think that's Canon's most exciting play for 2025
Panasonic Lumix TZ99 point and shoot camera on a bright green / cyan background
The point-and-shoot is back: Panasonic launches new Lumix out of the blue, with iPhone-trouncing 30x optical zoom
Latest in News
Fujfilm GFX 50R
First Fujifilm GFX100RF images leaked in build-up to expected reveal – here’s what they tell us about the unique premium compact camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Last-minute AMD RX 9070 XT stock rumors are making me hopeful for a much better launch than Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs – with just one snag
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
PS5 Pro feature
PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
More about compact cameras
Canon PowerShot V1 in user&#039;s hands, oudoors with a snowy Japan backdrop

I review cameras for a living, and the new Canon PowerShot V1 could be this year’s vlogging star – here’s why
Flashback ONE35 redisposable digital camera on a wooden surface

I tested the Flashback ONE35 "re-disposable" camera, and it's a novel idea let down by a shoddy app

A close up of Conquest in Invincible season 3 episode 7

Invincible season 3 episode 7 just made good on a two-year-old Instagram post and a wild rumor about Jeffrey Dean Morgan
See more latest
Most Popular
A close up of Conquest in Invincible season 3 episode 7
Invincible season 3 episode 7 just made good on a two-year-old Instagram post and a wild rumor about Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
BadBox malware hit after infecting over 500,000 Android devices
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time
PS5 Pro feature
PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
China
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Last-minute AMD RX 9070 XT stock rumors are making me hopeful for a much better launch than Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs – with just one snag
A screenshot of a character in FragPunk on PC.
FragPunk drops tomorrow for PC, but its console launch has been delayed at the last minute