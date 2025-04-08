Fujifilm unveils chic Instax Mini 41 and it fixes two of my biggest problems with instant cameras

New model is an evolution of 2022's Instax Mini 40, adding new features

Updated design steps away from full retro for a more modern look

Available from 17 April for £94.99 in the UK, with US pricing TBC

Fujifilm has launched the latest model in its Instax instant camera range. The Instax Mini 41 is a successor to the 2022-released Instax Mini 40, with a similar price, shape and size – but Fujifilm has lavished a number of notable improvements upon this new addition to the series that make it a very tempting buy in the run-up to summer.

The first improvement is with the overall styling and aesthetics. That’s a subjective one, I know, but I find the Mini 41’s sleek modern looks to be a lot more interesting than the strictly retro design of the Mini 40. There are hints of vintage cameras in the Mini 41’s proportions and colors, but the gunmetal grey finish, curved body, finely textured grip material and orange accents feel fresh and fully contemporary.

Despite the looks, the body is made of lightweight plastic. It’s just 12.2oz / 345g in weight (without batteries or film) and 104.5 x 122.5 x 67.5mm in size, making it ideal for taking on day trips and nights out.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

An end to blown-out highlights?

The other improvements are perhaps more interesting for photography fans, as they should result in better quality shots compared to the Mini 40. First and foremost, the Instax Mini 41’s new automatic exposure function optimizes shutter speed and flash output to compensate for ambient light. I’ve often found that the cheaper Instax cameras like this tend to under- or overexpose images, with the flash often blowing out highlights in close-ups. This should fix that.

And speaking of close-ups, the other major improvement is parallax correction, which helps center subjects shot in close proximity to the lens – a position where centering them in the viewfinder would ordinarily result in an off-center photo.

So, with better design and better photos that are easier to compose, the Mini 41 looks like a major glow-up on its predecessor, and all for the reasonably low price of £94.99 in the UK. A US price has yet to be announced, perhaps due to Fujifilm assessing the ongoing situation with US tariffs before committing to a price. A protective case is also available for £20.99.

You will, of course, need to buy Instax Mini film to use with the camera. These come in a variety of types including monochrome and with different frame styles, and cost around $16 / £14.99 for a pack of 20 exposures.

Fujifilm's Instax photos are credit card-sized and develop in around 90 seconds. (Image credit: Fujifilm)