Acemagic Tank 03 mini PC review

The Acemagic Tank 03 is slightly larger than your average Mini PC but for good reason. Inside is a powerful Intel Core i9 and GeForce RTX 3060, adept at gaming and creative tasks. Its triple-mode performance settings ensure versatility in a compact, albeit larger-than-average, design. The premium price and plastic exterior might deter some, but its robust build, exceptional processing power, and unique features make it an excellent choice for those prioritising performance and versatility in a compact format. Ideal for gamers and professionals, it strikes a balance between power, adaptability, and design, though the cost and size warrant consideration.

Acemagic Tank 03: 30-second review

Specs CPU: Intel Core i9-12900H, 14-cores / 20-threads, Up to 5 GHz, 24MB cache

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

RAM: DDR5, expandable (specific capacity not provided)

Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD, expandable

Rear Ports: Thunderbolt 4, 6 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x 3.5mm audio, 2 x 2.5 GBE Ethernet, SD card reader

Front Ports: USB Type-A, USB Type-C, audio in 3.5mm, SD Card slot

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Size: 165mm x 180mm x 158mm

Weight: 2.17kg

OS Installed: Windows 11 Pro

The Acemagic Tank 03 stands out instantly as different compared with many other mini PCs, not just for its larger size striking design, but also its high-end internals such as the Intel Core i9-12900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, providing desktop-grade gaming performance in a compact form. Unique to this model is the front dial for performance mode switching, allowing users to toggle between energy-saving, balanced, and high-performance modes seamlessly.

In gaming tests, the Tank 03 demonstrates its power with high frame rates and stunning graphics, thanks to the GeForce RTX 3060. Its ability to support quad-screen displays enhances the gaming and multitasking experience. The cooling system, featuring three independent systems, managed heat well both for gaming and video editing, helping to keep noise levels low.

Design-wise, it is larger than many of the best mini PCs we've reviewed. However, it retains a compactness that still gives it an advantage over standard desktops, as well as making it realistically portable if needed. Its industrial aesthetic, combined with customisable RGB lighting, gives it a unique appearance. The ease of upgrading RAM and SSD through accessible panels is a welcome feature if you do look to upgrade from the standard configuration.

However, the premium pricing of the mini PC - starting at $1300 for the i7 variant - might be a consideration for budget-conscious buyers. Its plastic exterior, while of decent quality, may not appeal to those seeking a more premium feel.

Overall, the Acemagic Tank 03 excels in delivering a high-performance gaming experience in a mini PC format, with the versatility to adapt to different performance needs. Its design and build quality, while on the larger side for a mini PC, offer a practical and attractive solution for gamers and creative professionals seeking power and portability.

Acemagic Tank 03: Price & availability

With its high-end specs and gaming-oriented features, prices start at a not inconsiderable $1300 for the i7 variant. Costs increase with the i9 CPU and other upgrades. While the price is steep compared to even the best business PCs, it offers a compact, versatile alternative to any of the best business laptops, with comparable performance. It's available on the office Acemagic website, Amazon, and other online retailers. SO, you shouldn't have any trouble tracking one down.

Score: 4/5

Acemagic Tank 03: Design & build

The Acemagic Tank 03 breaks from the usual mini PC design formula and instead goes for something bold and far more in line with the styling of the latest gaming desktop PCs. The look is somewhere between industrial and futuristic, and it's a striking-looking machine.

Having a larger footprint than typical mini PCs, it does require a little more on the side of desk space, but still nothing compared with a full-sized PC. Measuring 165mm x 180mm x 158mm and weighing 2.17kg, it maintains a certain compactness, yet its size reflects the powerful components within. The exterior is primarily plastic, a choice that might not resonate with those seeking a metallic finish, but it's of a quality that feels robust and durable. Its industrial look is further enhanced by customisable RGB lighting, adding a personal touch and elevating its visual appeal, especially for gamers and tech enthusiasts.

A standout feature of the Tank 03's design is its innovative cooling, which is needed considering the hardware. It features three independent cooling systems crucial for managing the heat generated by the high-power internals. This design not only ensures everything stays relatively cool but also enables that machine to maintain lower noise levels, particularly in its high-performance modes.

One of the practical design elements here is the ease of access for upgrades with quick removal panels on each side, one for adding the best RAM and bumping up storage with the best SSD upgrades.

Design: 4/5

Acemagic Tank 03: Features

SO, this mini PC packs in features that cater to a diverse range of computing needs, blending high performance with versatility, although one look at the machine instantly highlights that this is directly aimed at gamers and those who need a computer capable of those kinds of workloads - a space-saving alternative to the best video editing laptops, for example, or the best laptops photo editing. At its core is the powerful Intel Core i9-12900H processor, with 14 cores and 20 threads, capable of speeds up to 5 GHz. This formidable CPU is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, making the TANK 03 an ideal machine for advanced gaming, professional graphic design, and video editing.

Storage options are flexible, with one M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD and two additional M.2 slots supporting PCIe x2 NVMe/SATA, allowing for significant storage expansion. The machine also supports ultra-fast DDR5 memory, enhancing its speed and responsiveness.

The Tank 03 offers plenty of connection options, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a DisplayPort 1.4. This selection of ports facilitates a wide range of peripheral connections and supports multi-screen setups. Additionally, dual 2.5 GBE Ethernet ports ensure high-speed, stable internet connections, which is crucial for online gaming and streaming.

The machine supports quad-screen displays with multiple video output options, including HDMI and DP. This feature is especially beneficial if you use multiple monitors for work, content creation or gaming. The Tank 03's cooling system, featuring three independent systems, effectively manages the heat generated by high-power components. A unique feature is the ability to switch between different modes—Silent, Daily Use, and Beast Mode—to optimise performance and cooling based on their current task.

In terms of design and build, the Tank 03 combines a futuristic and slightly industrial aesthetic with customisable RGB lighting, offering both functionality and visual appeal. Its sturdy build and easy access panels for SSD and RAM upgrades underscore its practicality and durability.

Rounding off its impressive feature set, the TANK 03 includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and reliable wireless connections. This seamless online connectivity is combined with a range of high-performance components and versatile connectivity options.

Features: 3.5/5

Acemagic Tank 03: Performance

Benchmarks Crystal Disk Read: 3249MB/s

Crystal Disk Write: 2361MB/s

GeekBench CPU Single: 2281

GeekBench CPU Multi: 11201

GeekBench Compute: 119941

PC Mark: 6921

CineBench CPU Multi: 1541

CineBench CPU Single: 1646

Fire Strike Overall: 22653

Fire Strike Graphics: 25734

Fire Strike Physics: 24333

Fire Strike Combined: 11320

Time Spy Overall: 10333

Time Spy Graphics: 10198

Time Spy CPU: 11175

Wild Life: 44344

Windows Experience: 8.4

The computer's three-speed mode is an innovative feature enabling you to switch performance and power properties to adapt to various tasks, in effect enabling you to make the changes to the system that you would usually make through the OS settings but instead through a large illuminated dial on the front. In Silent Mode, it operates quietly, efficiently managing day-to-day tasks such as Microsoft Office applications and web browsing without fan noise, enabling you to focus in perfect quiet on your tasks.

Shifting to Balanced Mode, the Tank 03 enhances processing power for creative tasks like Photoshop and video editing. While the fans occasionally activate, they maintain a quiet operation, ensuring a comfortable working environment. The machine's Crystal Disk Read speed of 3249MB/s and Write speed of 2361MB/s highlight its capability for fast data processing, and while not the fastest SSDs around, although still incredibly fast, are more than capable for tasks like video editing.

Beast Mode unleashes the mini PC's full capabilities, optimising performance for gaming. Here, the Intel Core i9 and RTX 3060 deliver top-notch gaming performance, evidenced by a Fire Strike Overall score of 19399 and a Time Spy Overall score of 9516. Despite increased fan activity, the noise levels are controlled, making for an immersive gaming experience without excessive sound.

The GeekBench CPU Single score of 1591 and Multi score of 6061 reflect the TANK 03's ability to handle both single-threaded and multi-threaded applications effectively, suitable for a range of tasks from simple web browsing to more demanding applications.

CineBench scores, particularly a Multi score of 1541, showcase the TANK 03's strength in CPU-intensive tasks like rendering, which is crucial for professionals working with 3D modelling or video editing software. The Wild Life score of 41731, alongside a Windows Experience Index of 8.4, further validates the TANK 03's overall strong performance across various computing aspects, from everyday use to specialised tasks.

The Acemagic Tank 03 stands as a versatile and powerful mini PC, capable of adapting to different user needs, from quiet, efficient operation for regular tasks to a high-performance mode for intensive gaming or professional work. The inclusion of easy-to-access ports and quick-upgrade panels for RAM and SSD, combined with its benchmark performance, makes it an excellent choice for those seeking a mini PC that doesn't compromise on power and versatility.

Performance: 3/5

Should you buy the Acemagic Tank 03?

If you're in the market for a high-performance mini PC that excels in gaming and professional creative tasks, the Acemagic Tank 03 is an excellent choice. Its powerful Intel Core i9 processor, combined with the GeForce RTX 3060, delivers outstanding performance, and the triple-mode switch adds versatility to cater to different use cases. The Tank 03 is an ideal fit for those who value power, adaptability, and compact design in their gaming setup. However, consider the premium price and larger size compared to typical mini PCs before making your decision.

Buy it if...

You're a creator, designer, or gamer: The Acemagic Tank 03 is perfect for gamers and creative professionals needing a compact PC with desktop-level power. Its Intel i9 processor and RTX 3060 GPU handle demanding tasks and games effortlessly. You want a mini PC that tailors performance to you: Ideal for those seeking a powerful yet compact PC. The Tank 03's triple-mode performance switch caters to various needs, from quiet operation to full gaming power, in a relatively small form factor.



Don't buy it if...