In honor of World Password Day, Dashlane is offering a 50% discount so you can secure your digital footprint

Artificial intelligence has made phishing infinitely more dangerous, and people are losing their passwords to criminals left and right. It’s never been this important to beef up your security with the best password managers on the market, and with Dashlane, you can’t go wrong.

This World Password Day, Dashlane has kicked off a new discount deal, offering 50% off for its Premium plan.

Why Dashlane?

As we discussed in our Dashlane review, it encrypts all of the data using AES-256 encryption, which is an industry standard these days and an absolute must in today’s threat landscape. This key feature is further built upon with a VPN that protects browsing on public and unsecured WiFi networks, two-factor authentication as an extra layer of protection, and Secure Notes where users can store important data.

The tool comes with a powerful password generator capable of creating unique passwords with up to 40 characters. Once you approve it, the password is instantly stored in the vault and ready for autofill. Furthermore, multi-device syncing means you no longer need to remember any of your passwords, anywhere.

The HotSpot Shield VPN is not the best VPN on the market, but as an extra offering to a password manager, it’s more than handy. And with dark web monitoring, you’ll be sure to know when any of your credentials pop up in the criminal underworld so you can change them before they can do any meaningful harm.

