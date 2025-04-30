World Password Day top deals: Early offers from trusted password managers
Celebrate World Password Day on May 1 with these big discounts
We need to stay vigilant year-round when it comes to protecting our passwords. World Password Day, celebrated on May 1, is a reminder of the importance of strong, secure credentials.
Ahead of the day, we have been spotting top password managers rolling out exciting offers. If you are in the market to secure your digital footprint—whether for yourself, your employees, or your family—then these deals will help you do just that.
A good password manager does more than just store passwords— features like a password generator are just as important. Businesses benefit greatly from using password managers, too—these tools help manage employee access and identity across multiple platforms.
Password managers for families should allow members to easily access shared passwords and collaborate safely without compromising individual privacy.
We've done the heavy lifting and rounded up the best password manager deals available right now. I'll be updating this page with more offers as they come, so make sure to stick around.
Top Password Manager deals
Save up to 50% on all three Keeper Plans
Keeper is offering 50% off on its Personal and Family plan and 30% off on its Business plan. The Personal plan has everything a password manager should have, including support for unlimited devices. The Family plan can be shared between 5 users and comes with 10GB of cloud storage. Businesses can benefit from the Business Starter plan and access user activity reporting, plus, as a bonus, each member gets a free family plan.
Buy if:
✅ Unlimited devices
✅ Enhanced security features
Don't buy if:
❌ No free version available
❌ Hidden costs for add-ons
Read our full Keeper review.
Get 60% off RoboForm Premium Plan
RoboForm Premium offers unlimited password storage, one-click login and autofill, password sharing, two-factor authentication (2FA), cloud backup, and emergency access for trusted contacts.
Buy if:
✅ 24/7 customer support
✅ Offline access
Don't buy if:
❌ No free device syncing available
Read our full RoboForm review.
Save up to 20% on NordPass Business
Use the code PASSDAY20 to get 20% off NordPass Business for World Password Day. With the promo code, expect to pay $3.59 per user per month for a 2-year subscription.
Buy if:
✅ Biometric authorization
✅OCR scanning
✅End-to-end XChaCha20 encryption
Don't buy if:
❌ Lack of administrator control
Read our full NordPass review.
With Proton Pass Plus, users get 10GB of storage. The plan includes unlimited hide-my-email aliases. Proton offers a free plan, though it does not include some key features the paid plan includes.
Buy if:
✅ Integrated 2FA solution
✅Vault sharing with up to 10 people
Don't buy if:
❌ Lack of desktop apps for macOS and Linux
Read our full Proton Pass review.
